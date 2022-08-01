Normal man gets 10 year prison sentence for child sex trafficking

www.hoiabc.com
Man sentenced to 18 years for Peoria homicide
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The man accused of shooting and killing another man last September pleaded guilty in a court appearance Wednesday, just months after a deadlocked jury was unable to decide the case. Orlando Alexander, 43, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of 35-year-old Isaac...
Gibson City man gets 13 years for attempted murder in Bloomington fire
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Gibson City man plead guilty to an attempted murder that stemmed from a Bloomington apartment fire in May. Anthony Hughlett was sentenced to 13 years in prison following his plea. He was also charged on aggravated and residential arson. Those charges were dismissed.
Man from Normal arrested after DHL van stolen
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man from Normal was arrested Saturday morning after a stolen DHL delivery was found abandoned. 36-year-old Joseph P. Herald, of Normal, was charged with Criminal Trespass to Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and two counts of Disorderly Conduct. Around 8:45 a.m., Bloomington...
Peoria woman found guilty of leaving crash that killed 10-year old
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The woman charged in a November hit-and-run that took the life of 10-year-old Troy Erving has been found guilty, but the case isn’t being considered murder. Karrie Brunswig, 44, was arraigned earlier this year on charges of leaving the scene of an accident,...
Family wants justice after 4-year-old punched at Peoria Speedway
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A family wants justice after their 4-year-old was punched in the face at the Peoria Speedway. Witness video obtained by Heart of Illinois ABC shows what led up to the reported 100 person brawl Saturday night. Video shows the moment a crash occurred on...
Peoria Police investigating aggravated vehicular hijacking
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man said he was robbed by two men on the 300 block of W. McClure on Monday. The victim said one man was armed with a handgun. He said the suspects robbed him of his personal items and took off with his vehicle.
Peoria police investigating early morning ATM break-in
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police are investigating after an ATM was broken into early Tuesday morning. Just before 5:30 a.m., police responded to an alarm call in the 6000 block of Knoxville Avenue - near the corner of North Prospect Road. Upon arrival, officers found an ATM machine...
Missing Peoria man found
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police reported 24-year-old David D. Hicks Jr was found and is doing well. He was previously last seen on Tuesday June 28th in the 15000 block of Schlink Road, Brimfield. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
Man hospitalized following Monday afternoon shooting
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police say a man was hospitalized after a Monday afternoon shooting. Police said they were called about 3:05 p.m. to the 800 block of South Wiswall Court after a ShotSpotter alert indicated 10 rounds were fired there. Police learned a man with a...
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
1 person wounded in shooting near Peoria’s Glen Oak Park
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police said one person was shot in the leg late Wednesday in a shooting that happened near Glen Oak Park. A police spokesperson said officers were called about 10:50 p.m. to the 1100 block of East Republic Street, close to North Central Avenue.
Bella the dog now a ‘hero’ after alerting Washington family of a fire
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - This dog is more than a friend. She’s being called a hero for waking up a Washington family when the house was on fire. It’s not the family’s dog. They were dog-sitting for a friend. Now, the dog owner hopes to raise money for the family, which lost almost everything.
2022 Peoria County 4-H Show kicks off
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The event showcased all the different projects the 4-H program participants created in 2022. It was held at the Peoria EXPO gardens and focused on non-livestock projects. There were stations about bugs, different countries, and skills like photography, food, and arts. “It’s pretty exciting...
Stolen car pulled from Illinois River near Pekin
PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A stolen car was pulled out of the Illinois River a few hundred yards south of the Pekin bridge on Wednesday. Crews initially searched for the submerged vehicle last week but it wasn’t found until this morning. The Peoria Fire Department dive team...
Shawn Sollberger named Chief of Peoria Fire Department
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Fire Department has its new Chief. Shawn Sollberger, a 24-year veteran of the department, was officially named Chief Wednesday by the Peoria City Manager. Sollberger had served as Interim Chief since March, following the departure of former chief James Bachman. He joined...
Police and community come together for National Night Out
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police departments all over the country hit the streets for a night out on Tuesday. National Night Out is a community-building campaign. It allowed police to interact with the community on common ground. It also aimed to create a bond with the police and the people they serve. There were snacks, activities, and conversations that would change community relationships with law enforcement. Neighborhoods Associations also helped plan the events.
PPS students start first day of new year
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Teachers and staff at Sterling Elementary welcomed kids in as they stepped through the doors for their first day of class. The August 3 back to school date is the earlier students ever have filed in to their classrooms. It’s a part of a change to the Peoria Public School calendar. For at least one parent, sending her children off to school was a relief.
Changing PPS schedule puts care centers under pressure
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - District 150′s new school calendar, starting two weeks ahead of the traditional schedule, means a changing impact on childcare providers. “It’s rough,” says Stepping Stones Learning Academy’s Haley Butler. “Everybody is on their own schedule now.”. The biggest shifts...
Hundreds embark for 41st Memphis to Peoria Run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Hundreds of runners are making their way from Memphis to Peoria for the 41st annual St. Jude Run. The 465-mile run started with around 20 runners back in 1982, and has raised millions of dollars for the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Canton man suing YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and more after son nearly dies attempting a video trend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Canton father of three has filed a lawsuit against several popular social media companies alleging “dangerous and gender based content” being pushed onto his kids. Damian Johnson is filing the suit through the ‘Social Media Victims Law Center’. They are a Seattle...
