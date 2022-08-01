As kids head back to school, be aware of these bus traffic rules

www.wrdw.com
WRDW-TV
Richmond County bus drivers needed as the school year quickly approaches
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re checking back in with Richmond County schools and their bus driver openings after being in crisis mode several times last year. When we last checked, openings were higher at 28 than during those crisis situations last year. We sat down with the Transportation Workers...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County teaches kids ‘the basics’ of staying on track in school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local organization is teaching kids five principles to keep them on track for the school year. “We’re targeting early learning, and it begins at home at birth,” says Richmond County School System Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw. He says it’s important for kids to...
WRDW-TV
Some Columbia Co. middle & high school students may have to walk to school
COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - All of our districts are having to get creative with fewer bus drivers to go around. The Columbia County School District decided to change the bus system before the first day to have fewer delays getting kids to and from school. But there’s a catch. The...
WRDW-TV
Georgia parents wrap up last-minute back-to-school shopping
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For some, it’s the night before the first day of school, and that means rushing to the stores to get last-second supplies. Whether it’s a backpack or binder and a pack of pencils, the more kids you have, the more likely you probably forgot something on the list.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County schools look ahead to the new school year
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County students and Richmond County elementary students are back in the classroom Thursday. We got a chance to check in with school leaders on what the new year will look like. Richmond County schools are having their back-to-school open house for all parents and guardians...
Gun confiscated from student at Screven County High School
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A gun was found Wednesday morning at Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga. The school superintendent released the statement below on their Facebook page: At approximately 9:45 AM SCHS administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus. Administrators and law enforcement officials immediately responded, detained the […]
wfxg.com
Back to school events and giveaways Aug. 6
CSRA (WFXG) - There are several back-to-school events and school supply giveaways across the CSRA. Trenton, S.C. - Local churches are supplying a back-to school event in Trenton to help parents and children in the community. The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bettis Academy Park in Trenton. There will be a school supply giveaway, food, fun and live music by DJ Hot.
WRDW-TV
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 3
We’re continuing to check in on our local school districts on what students can expect this school year from safety to COVID precautions. Plus, Commission discusses what tiny home living could look like in Augusta. Here are your top headlines.
WRDW-TV
Augusta mayor addresses recent string of gun violence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis took time at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting to talk about the recent string of violence in the city. In the last two weeks, at least three people have lost their lives in shootings in Augusta. There were also two other shootings, making it at least five since July 20.
WRDW-TV
Parents, students excited for first day back in Columbia Co.
COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pandemic turned everything upside down for teachers when they transitioned to online learning. Now, as open houses welcome parents back in, some are very excited. The school year for Columbia County is two days away, and this year, it’s the parents excited for students to...
WRDW-TV
Changes & upgrades coming to McDuffie County schools
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County students headed back to class Monday, but this school year is different without COVID restrictions and optional masks. Here’s how schools plan to handle COVID as cases are on the rise. McDuffie County schools say safety is their top priority. Considering COVID and...
Columbia County prepares to head back to school ahead of new academic year
COLUMBIA Co. (WJBF)- The Columbia County School District is creating ways to improve kids learning abilities in schools, just before new academic year. Starting with their new five year strategic plan. “we’re very excited it will focus on areas such as curriculum support for students operations and facilities community involvement” said Michele Sherman, Associate Superintendent. […]
Tiny Home Guidelines For Augusta move forward
Augusta commissioners preparing to change city rules to allow for more affordable housing options
WRDW-TV
Columbia County School District increases resource officer positions
COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District is taking steps to keep your students safe this school year. They’ve created a police force for their school resource officers. The district hired more police officers before the first day of school, and they say their new officers are...
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office searching for missing homeless man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help a local family find their missing loved one. His family says they last spoke to sixty-year-old Todd Antonio McCray on July 8. McCray is homeless and usually found walking around the downtown Augusta area, frequenting the area around Mercy Ministries on Broad St. He's describes as being 5-feet-6-inches tall and around 185 lbs. with brown eyes and a bald head.
wfxg.com
McDuffie County closes animal shelter, suspends employees
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The McDuffie County animal shelter is temporarily closed after an investigation lead to the suspension of employees and a request for a more in-depth inspection. Recently, accusations against the shelter's practices led the County to conduct an investigation into its Animal Services Department. As a...
WRDW-TV
Subjects wanted for questioning in unrelated crimes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County and Richmond County deputies are asking for help from the public in finding subjects who are wanted for questioning in unrelated acts of crime. Richmond County. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a subject wanted for burglary. The incident happened at...
WRDW-TV
Firearm found at Screven County High School; 1 student in custody
SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A firearm was recovered from a Screven County High School student, just two days after the start of the new school year. According to Superintendent Jim Thomson, at around 9:45 a.m. Screven County High School administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus.
WRDW-TV
Have you seen this missing man in Richmond County?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies need the public’s help to find a man who went missing Wednesday. Andre Miles, 20, was last seen around 3:45 p.m. at Serenity Behavioral Health, 3421 Mike Padgett Highway. Deputies say Miles is schizophrenic, bipolar, and autistic. He is described as 6′1,...
WRDW-TV
How does the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office respond to mental health calls?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating how a Hancock County woman fell out of a deputy’s patrol car and died in July. The GBI says Brianna Grier had a history of mental illness. The family says she was diagnosed with schizophrenia. Grier’s parents called...
