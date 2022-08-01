ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

North Fort Myers Fire Commissioner James Leroy Nottingham passes away

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hwWnt_0h0WzM0A00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — North Fort Myers Fire Commissioner James Leroy Nottingham has passed away.

The North Fort Myers Fire Control District announced the news on their Facebook page.

Nottingham served the district and citizens of NFM for almost 30 years. Prior to serving NFM, he retired from Fort Myers Fire Department as a Captain, according to a Facebook post from NFMCD.

One of Nottingham’s greatest successes is establishing Southwest Florida Professional Fire Fighters Local 1826 Union Chapter in Lee County.

Nottingham was “instrumental, recognized, and respected to the Fire Fighter Union on a Federal and State level.”

He was a massive supporter of the local MDA and “believed in the cause with his whole heart.”

He will be extremely missed, the Facebook post states.

Comments / 0

 

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

