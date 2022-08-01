ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, OR

Dinner raises awareness for Junior Livestock Auction

By Emily Burris
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wayward Sandwiches in Canby is serving up so much more than a quick lunch.

The farm to table specialty sandwich and full-service wine shop, hosts 5-course monthly wine dinners, and this week’s gathering is a chance to help local kids get ready for the Clackamas County Junior Livestock Auction.

Tuesday, August 2 Wayward Sandwiches will host a 5-course dinner at the 4H Hall at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds. The meal features locally raised meat and locally farmed produce paired with wines from Clackamas County wineries.

Learn more and make a reservation at waywardsandwiches.com .

