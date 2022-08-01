NY Jets to face backup QB in Week 2 following Watson suspension

jetsxfactor.com
Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts
The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
Baker Mayfield addresses Deshaun Watson suspension, Week 1 matchup vs. Browns
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke on facing off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, who will be led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The Cleveland Browns were looking to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans this offseason, despite the fact that he faced multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. Baker Mayfield, the team’s 2018 No. 1 pick requested a trade from the team, which was declined. But when the Browns finalized the trade for Watson, the team was open to send Mayfield elsewhere, which happened to be the Carolina Panthers, their Week 1 opponents.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Deshaun Watson suspension news
After a long decision-making process, the NFL has officially suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The NFL suspended Watson for six games after multiple women filed a total of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits against the quarterback, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The women, whom Watson hired for massages, each accused Watson of sexual misconduct or sexual assault.
Browns get lucky that Deshaun Watson's suspension is only six games | Opinion
Deshaun Watson missing six games does not spell doom in the AFC for the Browns, with only one top-tier opposing quarterback in that stretch.
Deshaun Watson suspension: Everything we know
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season. The long-awaited decision from arbiter Sue L. Robinson officially came down on Monday after months of speculation and debate. There are myriad wrinkles and ripples to the suspension. Here are a few key...
Reports: NFL doesn't want Deshaun Watson playing Texans in 2022
The clarity that so many Cleveland Browns fans and the organization were hoping for has turned into even more unknown. After Judge Sue Robinson issued her six-game suspension to QB Deshaun Watson, the only thing left was whether or not the NFL would appeal. The NFLPA had announced before the...
Texans Reportedly Meeting With Former Packers Quarterback
The Houston Texans reportedly worked out former Green Bay backup QB Kurt Benkert on Tuesday, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. Following the release of Kevin Hogan earlier this week, the Texans' quarterback depth chart consists of starter Davis Mills and backups Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel. Houston won't sign...
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett Expresses Confidence in Starting Role During Deshaun Watson’s Suspension
A month ago, Jacoby Brissett was third in the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback pecking order. But since the trade that sent Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers and the six-game suspension of Deshaun Watson, Brissett is likely the starter for the first part of the season. On Tuesday after practice...
As Deshaun Watson faces suspension, Texans GM Nick Caserio is not looking back
Caserio, the Texans’ second-year general manager said he’s glad the focus is shifting but understands there’s always challenges down the road.
Texans Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver
The Houston Texans are reportedly signing veteran wide receiver Chester Rogers on a one-year deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. After playing out his rookie contract with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Rogers signed with the Tennessee Titans' practice squad for the 2020 season. He made his active debut for the Titans in Week 1 of the 2021 season and finished the year with 30 catches for 301 yards and one touchdown.
Yardbarker
Former Colts WR Chester Rogers Finds New Home
Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter. "Texans are signing former Colts’ and Titans’ WR Chester Rogers to a one-year deal, per source," wrote Schefter. Originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State in 2016, Rogers had a productive four years for Indianapolis.
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
NY Jets’ rival Dolphins docked multiple draft picks for tampering
The whip has cracked down hard on Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins for alleged tampering. The Miami Dolphins continue to find themselves in the news for less-than-stellar reasons. This time, the New York Jets‘ division rivals are facing a steep punishment for tampering. According to Adam Schefter, the...
Giants Rookie Has Suffered Broken Collarbone Injury
A New York Giants rookie has suffered a noteworthy injury shortly into training camp. Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, safety Dane Belton is out with a broken collarbone. While he'll miss time this summer, the Giants believe there's still a chance he's ready to start the season. Belton broke out during...
NFL Insider gives details on Watson's suspension, where things stand
During Inside Training Camp on NFL Network, NFL Network and NFL.com National Insider Ian Rapoport provided all the details on Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension and where things currently stand. (...)
Yardbarker
A Realistic Prediction for the 22’ New York Giants
Tis the season for yearly predictions but how many of them are actually realistic and not subject to wishful thinking or pessimism from those already protecting themselves from future emotional damage? Let’s cut to the chase. I can tell you with confidence that the Giants will win anywhere from two to twelve games in 2022 and that is as realistically accurate of a prediction as it gets because neither I, the beat reporters nor even you have any real idea what is going to happen this year.
Zach Wilson Performing Well At Jets Practice: Fans React
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is off to a great start during Wednesday's practice. The second-year quarterback is 8-for-8 from the pocket and one of the throws was a touchdown pass to tight end, Tyler Conklin. He also converted a two-point conversion to Elijah Moore. Per Connor Hughes, Wilson...
The Yankees Are Worth $7 Billion. That’s No Longer Enough for the Top Spot in Sports.
According to the latest valuation rankings from Sportico, the Dallas Cowboys are the NFL’s richest franchise, coming in at an estimated worth of $7.64 billion. It’s a number that’s never been seen before, across any global sports league — despite owner Jerry Jones’s repeated pronouncements that he could sell “America’s Team” for $10 billion, if he really wanted to. It also represents a reshuffling at the top of North American sports.
New York Rangers sign C.J. Smith to one-year contract
The New York Rangers announced a one-year contract with forward C.J. Smith on Tuesday. Smith, 27, collected 58 points (24
