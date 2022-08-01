Marva Lin Mustain Annis of The Greens in Melfa

shoredailynews.com
T. Hume Dixon, Jr. of Kiptopeke
Thomas Hume Dixon Jr., 86, passed away peacefully at his home in Kiptopeke, VA, on July 28, 2022. He is survived by two sons Thomas Hume Dixon III, and Russell Reeves Dixon and his, wife, Jill Dixon; brother, William Walker Dixon and his wife, Mary Wayne Dixon; sister-in-law, Ann Townsend Reeves; three granddaughters, Susanna Harrison and her husband, Jimmy Harrison, Katie Brownlee and her husband, Andy Brownlee, and Heather Thompson and her husband, Daniel Thompson; two grandsons, Andrew Dixon and his wife, Erin Dixon, and Matt Dixon; 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Ann Reeves Dixon; his parents, Thomas Hume Dixon and Myron Barnes Dixon; his daughter-in-law, Susan Gregory Dixon; his brother-in-law, Homer Edwin Reeves, his mother-in-law, Jeanette Staman Reeves; and his father-in-law, Homer Russell Reeves.
VEC letter tells Hampton Roads resident she was overpaid in 2020...and needs to pay it back
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Lisa Austin and her husband are now happy in their Newport News home, after they both lost their jobs in the Spring of 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Austin worked for St. Leo's University at Langley's Air Base for about five years,...
Mrs. Emma Virginia Douglas
Funeral services for Mrs. Emma Virginia Douglas of Withams, will be conducted Saturday at 3PM from Mt. Zion Independent Church, Withams, with Rev. Dr. Michael O. Press, officiating. Interment will be in John Wesley Cemetery, Marion Station, MD. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story immediate traffic changes
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will be instituting a traffic pattern change, effective immediately.
Concerts, races, sand sculpting contests | Virginia Beach Neptune Festival aims to celebrate beach life
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: The above video is from the last Neptune Festival. The Neptune Festival is coming back to Virginia Beach for another year of beach-filled fun. The 48th Annual Neptune Festival will have performances by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and Symphonicity, beer and wine festivals, the Atlantic Sailing Regatta, sand sculpting contests and more.
Virginia Beach Taco Festival rescheduled for August
According to the events Facebook page, the festival will take place on August 20 and 21 at the Shack on 8th Street.
New Hampton U president shares his hopes for the future
Hampton University begins academic year with a new school president
Car plunges into water in Virginia Beach; 1 extracted
Four people were inside a car that crashed into the water early Monday morning at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, and one had to be extracted by emergency crews.
Lamont Johnson sentenced to 25 years; Virginia Beach judge calls case ‘vile and inhumane’
Lamont Johnson confessed to strangling his ex-girlfriend Bellamy Gamboa in the Virginia Beach townhome they shared with their 20-month-old twins. He was sentenced Tuesday to 25.5 years in prison.
2-year-old DC girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a two-year-old D.C. girl they say was found in a hotel room earlier this week. Investigators say they made the suspicious discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The girl's mother – who D.C. police have identified as Leandra Andrade – was found with her and was hospitalized in critical condition.
Pet World In Newport News Closes After 44 Years
NEWPORT NEWS-After more than four decades in business, a pet supply store in Newport News has closed for good. Pet World, a local, independent pet supply chain store on Warwick Boulevard, shut its doors on July 31. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
Construction of new tunnel at CBBT now running about 4 years behind
Construction of the new tunnel at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is now running about four years behind, according to the deputy director of the bridge-tunnel.
Man killed in Virginia Beach motorcycle crash
A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Virginia Beach Tuesday evening.
Fatal two-vehicle crash closes down James River Drawbridge in Isle of Wight County
The Virginia State Police are currently investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on the James River Drawbridge between Newport News and Isle of Wight County.
Community members holding search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
According to the Facebook event, the community members who would like to take part in the search are asked to meet in the 200 block of Ranalet Drive.
Crews battle commercial fire on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews responded to the fire in the 600 block of Firefall Drive.
89-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint in Newport News home
An 89-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in her Newport News home. The woman told police she was home alone in the kitchen when she heard someone open the door.
Miss Lula M. Goodman
Funeral services for Miss Lula M. Goodman of Parksley, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from Jerusalem Baptist Church, Temperanceville, with Rev. Richard Holland officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
Virginia Beach man who killed ex-girlfriend in front of their kids sentenced
He faces between five and 40 years in prison on the murder charge and up to a year for each delinquency charge. Later Friday afternoon, the jury recommended he serve a 25.5-year sentence.
