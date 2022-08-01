St. Cloud offers marketing boost to business owners hammered by construction

St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Construction in downtown St. Cloud has been a headache and a challenge for some business owners.

And the city knows it.

On Monday, city leaders announced some potential relief for businesses impacted by the ongoing improvement work.

The city will offer marketing grants of up to $1,000 each to help downtown businesses that are struggling amid the construction woes.

Some business owners in St. Cloud say construction in the downtown area is dragging down their earnings.

“Although ultimately, the revitalization project will be a boost for downtown businesses, they are telling us that many of their customers aren’t coming in right now because of the construction project, and the businesses are hurting,” City Manager Bill Sturgeon said.

St. Cloud has allocated $50,000 in grant funding for the project.

Officials said the grant program is authorized under the COVID-19 Economic Recovery & Stimulus Program that dates back to 2020.

To qualify, registered businesses must have no outstanding debt to the city and must be located in the Entertainment District, an area generally defined by the city as:

North: 9th Street

East: Florida Avenue

South: 13th Street

West: Massachusetts Avenue

Business owners can submit applications until Sept. 15 or until all funds are awarded.

“We are hopeful that these dollars will help them create marketing campaigns to encourage those customers to come back,” Sturgeon said.

For more information about the grant program, click here.

