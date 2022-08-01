More rain ahead for eastern Kentucky following deadly flooding

www.wbur.org
wdrb.com
Kindness of Kentuckians shines through after devastating floods in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the fourth time in 18 months, Pike County has suffered catastrophic flooding. But the kindness of Kentuckians has shone through, as residents there are opening their homes — and their hearts — to help those in neighboring Letcher County. Taking a break from...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3, 11 A.M.
Wednesday, August 3, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. Summary. Around 78% of customers have been restored. More than 18,000 of customers have been restored with around 5,000 remaining.
More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes. “When cell service gets back up, we do see a whole lot of people finding people they love and care about, so looking forward to those stories,” he said.
lakercountry.com
‘We need to wrap them in prayer’: Webb talks about flood devastation in home area
The devastating flood damage in eastern Kentucky has been hard to see for a lot of people in Russell County, but for Jedidiah Webb, the devastation hits a little closer to home. Webb is a native of Letcher County, one of the counties hit hard by last week’s flood. He...
14news.com
At least 37 dead in flooding, Kentucky’s governor says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday evening that the death toll has risen to at least 37 after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. Hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes.
WBUR
The Salvation Army continues relief work in eastern Kentucky as severe weather continues
In Kentucky, rescue and recovery efforts continue on Tuesday after last week's catastrophic flooding. Severe weather has continued this week, making it hard to travel and reach isolated areas. The Salvation Army is one of the organizations on the ground in the region, delivering meals and other support to survivors...
wjhl.com
More rain tonight, high potential risk of flooding
The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for storms continuing with a 50% chance of rain. The low will be 70 degrees. With more rain coming into the area with the ground already saturated, areas of Kentucky and Southwest Virginia are at a high risk of potential flooding. Make sure you...
‘They’ve lost everything’: Virginia Red Cross workers describe deadly flooding in Kentucky
Recovery and relief efforts are in full force in Kentucky after devastating floods slammed parts of the state.
wymt.com
Beloved Letcher County grocery store destroyed in flood
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County was hit with devastating flooding last week which damaged many buildings throughout the area, but the destruction of one grocery store broke the hearts of many. The IGA located in Isom is the only full-service grocery store in the area. “That store has...
themountaineagle.com
Flood leaves local police, fire agencies needing help
While people’s homes are destroyed and looters pilfer through the contents of their lives that lie stacked in driveways, Letcher County’s city police officers and sheriff’s deputies have been patrolling in borrowed cars, assisted by officers from cities more than 100 miles away. Patrol cars were submerged...
wnky.com
McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
spectrumnews1.com
As homes flooded, Kentucky neighbors became first responders
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. — When rising water took over Edward Longstreath’s home in Letcher County Thursday morning, he knew the only way out was up the mountain. Many families in Letcher County lost their homes to flooding Thursday. Neighbors became first responders and helped others get to safety.
wdrb.com
Eastern Ky. man recalls harrowing escape as raging waters take over his home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- McRoberts, Kentucky resident Don Young never thought the creek would reach his house, but as the heavy rain fell in the middle of the night, he followed an instinct and walked outside. “I seen my porch break loose, and I told her before I did, I...
Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by recent massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, flash flood warnings were issued for at least eight eastern Kentucky counties. The National Weather Service said radar indicated up to 4 inches (10.2 centimeters) of rain fell Sunday in some areas, with more rain possible. Beshear said the death toll climbed to 28 on Sunday from last week’s storms, a number he expected to rise significantly and that it could take weeks to find all the victims. Thirty-seven people were unaccounted for as search and rescue operations continued early Sunday, according to a daily briefing from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. A dozen shelters were open for flood victims in Kentucky with 388 occupants.
WBUR
The WBUR Read-In: High water in Appalachia
This past weekend, deadly flash floods rolled through Eastern Kentucky. The floods were record-breaking, devastating homes and schools. The current death toll as of Tuesday was 37 and climbing. Hundreds remain unaccounted for. According to Appalachian Voices, a grassroots organization that advocates for clean energy, mountaintop removal is one of the main causes of more extreme flooding. They explain, “Before coal companies remove a mountaintop, they strip the land of vegetation. Without trees on steep mountain slopes, rainfall can quickly accumulate to dangerous levels.”
Appalachian cultural center reeling from historic flooding
WHITESBURG, Ky. — (AP) — The raging floodwaters that left dozens dead or missing in eastern Kentucky also swept away some of the region's irreplaceable history. Appalshop, a cultural center known for chronicling Appalachian life for the rest of the world, is cleaning up and assessing its losses, like much of the stricken mountain region around it.
wfxrtv.com
Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
Metro News
Flash flood sends Mingo County authorities scrambling
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A classic flash flood is blamed for problems today in Mingo County. A cloudburst of rain over the Williamson area round 9 a.m. Monday caused massive runoff from the mountain where the Williamson airport is located. The flow came into the streets of the city where the storm drains couldn’t handle the water.
WLKY.com
Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers helping out in eastern Kentucky's flood-ravaged areas
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — Some of the most famous men currently singing about Kentucky are helping out the state's communities that were destroyed by flooding. Christ Stapleton and Tyler Childers have both been spotted in Appalachia helping those affected by the floods that hit last week. Stapleton, who is...
wymt.com
Families trapped due to washed out bridges after flooding
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Families in the Virgie area of Pike County are trapped Monday after bridges were washed out. At least seven private bridges along Longfork Road were swept away during the flood. Several rescues also took place to get residents to higher, dryer and safer ground. One...
