ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

ETSU announces intent to terminate women’s basketball coach after Title IX investigation

By Allison Winters
East Tennessean
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
easttennessean.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Dress Code 101: Kingsport, Sullivan schools putting renewed emphasis on rules

BLOUNTVILLE — For the 2022-23 academic year, Sullivan County Schools’ revamped student dress code prohibits blankets “at any time,” allows clothing with rips, holes or tears only below the mid-thigh, and prohibits leashes. The code also bans form-fitting leotard/spandex/leggings if not covered to mid-thigh; costumes, including...
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
College Basketball
Johnson City, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
Johnson City, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man died in a Chattanooga shooting over the weekend, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Christopher Harris, 22, had been shot near 2500 O’Rear Street on Sunday. He went to a nearby hospital, Erlanger East, where he died. Hospital staff notified police at 4:17 p.m. that day. Police […]
CHATTANOOGA, TN
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On July 22, the Johnson City Police Department arrested Heaven Deloach, Johnson City, charging her with one count of felony child abuse. This arrest stems from a joint investigation with the Department of Children’s Services and the Johnson City Police Department involving allegations of child abuse and neglect. Deloach...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Ix#Women S Basketball Head
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported on North Carolina-Virginia border, USGS says

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border region early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock, North Carolina around 12:22 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of zero kilometers.
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga Police arrest man in deadly shooting of 22-year-old

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (August 4th):. A Chattanooga man has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a 22-year-old that happened Sunday, CPD say. Chattanooga police, Chattanooga Housing Authority, and the U.S. Marshall Service located and arrested 25-year-old Joe Brooks just after 6 pm today. CPD say...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Hawkins County gets an offer it can't refuse

“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse,” said Marlon Brando as the Godfather in the movie of that name. It remains to be seen whether Hawkins County will accept an offer like that: 160 acres of land developed as an industrial park at a cost of some $5 million, for an investment of just $30,000.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Driver charged after crash at downtown Johnson City intersection

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was charged after a crash in downtown Johnson City Monday evening. According to a spokesperson for the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Roan Street. One person received minor injuries in the crash, the JCPD reports. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says three people were killed inside a home Monday afternoon. Deputies received a report of shots being fired at around 4:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, the suspect opened fire. Deputies shot back, killing the suspect. Once able to get inside the home, deputies found three people dead.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
993thex.com

Johnson City Man Arrested After Strangling Wife While She Attempts To Dial 911

Johnson City Police arrest a Johnson City man on Aggravated Domestic Assault charges after he strangles his wife while she is attempting to dial 911. Justin Graves, no age given, of North Roan Street early Sunday morning after officers were dispatched to a residence on North Roan in reference to a 911 hang up call. The investigation revealed Graves strangled his wife as she was attempting to call police. Graves bond is set at 25 thousand dollars and was scheduled for arraignment on Monday.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport BMA has questions about restaurants coming

KINGSPORT — Kingsport Economic Development Director John Rose presented an update Monday afternoon to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen that showed growth in housing, industry and businesses. But some council members had another question.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy