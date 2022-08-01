ETSU announces intent to terminate women’s basketball coach after Title IX investigation

easttennessean.com
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Morristown, August 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Elizabethton High School football team will have a game with Morristown-Hamblen High School West on August 04, 2022, 15:00:00. Elizabethton High SchoolMorristown-Hamblen High School West.
Kingsport Times-News
Dress Code 101: Kingsport, Sullivan schools putting renewed emphasis on rules
BLOUNTVILLE — For the 2022-23 academic year, Sullivan County Schools’ revamped student dress code prohibits blankets “at any time,” allows clothing with rips, holes or tears only below the mid-thigh, and prohibits leashes. The code also bans form-fitting leotard/spandex/leggings if not covered to mid-thigh; costumes, including...
993thex.com
UPDATE: Four years in prison for Tennessee woman convicted on conspiracy charge
A Piney Flats, Tennessee woman convicted on a murder conspiracy charge will spend four years in prison. Court records show Heather Lucille Jones had six years of her ten-year sentence suspended by a circuit court judge in Washington County, Virginia. Jones was charged along with her boyfriend Terry Linebaugh in...
3 of 6 convicted in brutal killing of 3 in 1997 file petition following new TN law
(WJHL) – The attorney for one of the six people convicted for killing almost an entire family in Greene County in 1997 spoke on Monday. In 2021, a law was passed in the State of Tennessee which would allow incarcerated individuals to petition to have a fingerprint analysis conducted if there is evidence that has […]
Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man died in a Chattanooga shooting over the weekend, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Christopher Harris, 22, had been shot near 2500 O’Rear Street on Sunday. He went to a nearby hospital, Erlanger East, where he died. Hospital staff notified police at 4:17 p.m. that day. Police […]
State reimburses Washington County for $47K of jail medical costs related to past due bills
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County is getting reimbursed by the state of Tennessee for nearly $50,000 of past inmate medical expenses that were part of a massive past due bill from Ballad Health. The county eventually settled with Ballad on the more than $2 million of past due bills for care of inmates, paying […]
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On July 22, the Johnson City Police Department arrested Heaven Deloach, Johnson City, charging her with one count of felony child abuse. This arrest stems from a joint investigation with the Department of Children’s Services and the Johnson City Police Department involving allegations of child abuse and neglect. Deloach...
wjhl.com
Real Estate Today by Evans & Evans Real Estate: Hilltop luxurious home in Washington County, Tennessee
Evans & Evans Realtor Landon Morrison, showcases this unique and beautiful home just coming on the market in Washington County near Johnson City!. For more information call 423-430-2257 or go to the Evans & Evans Real Estate website.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported on North Carolina-Virginia border, USGS says
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border region early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock, North Carolina around 12:22 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of zero kilometers.
State has not yet responded after three killers in Lillelid murder case ask to have gun fingerprinted
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Three of the people convicted in the infamous Lillelid murders, in which almost an entire family was gunned down in a remote area of East Tennessee, are asking authorities to fingerprint the gun. Karen Howell, Dean Mullins and Crystal Sturgill filed a motion for the...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Police arrest man in deadly shooting of 22-year-old
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (August 4th):. A Chattanooga man has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a 22-year-old that happened Sunday, CPD say. Chattanooga police, Chattanooga Housing Authority, and the U.S. Marshall Service located and arrested 25-year-old Joe Brooks just after 6 pm today. CPD say...
Gunman shot and killed following triple murder in Western North Carolina
North Carolina authorities are investigating a law enforcement shooting and a triple-homicide at a home, in the Mount Mitchell area North of Asheville.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Hawkins County gets an offer it can't refuse
“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse,” said Marlon Brando as the Godfather in the movie of that name. It remains to be seen whether Hawkins County will accept an offer like that: 160 acres of land developed as an industrial park at a cost of some $5 million, for an investment of just $30,000.
Driver charged after crash at downtown Johnson City intersection
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was charged after a crash in downtown Johnson City Monday evening. According to a spokesperson for the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Roan Street. One person received minor injuries in the crash, the JCPD reports. […]
wcyb.com
Death investigation underway after body found at Washington County, Virginia motel
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found Tuesday at Evergreen Motel along Lee Highway. Police identified the body as a 42-year-old man and believe the death was an apparent overdose.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says three people were killed inside a home Monday afternoon. Deputies received a report of shots being fired at around 4:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, the suspect opened fire. Deputies shot back, killing the suspect. Once able to get inside the home, deputies found three people dead.
This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In Tennessee
Strange roadside attractions are some of the best ways to break up the monotony of a seemingly endless road trip, giving you a chance to stretch your legs after hours spent inside the car while seeing what small cities across the country have to offer. Trips To Discover compiled a...
993thex.com
Johnson City Man Arrested After Strangling Wife While She Attempts To Dial 911
Johnson City Police arrest a Johnson City man on Aggravated Domestic Assault charges after he strangles his wife while she is attempting to dial 911. Justin Graves, no age given, of North Roan Street early Sunday morning after officers were dispatched to a residence on North Roan in reference to a 911 hang up call. The investigation revealed Graves strangled his wife as she was attempting to call police. Graves bond is set at 25 thousand dollars and was scheduled for arraignment on Monday.
Community Hero: East Tennessee-born Hollywood actor shining a light on friendship, family in need
Two years ago, we introduced you to a young man who is in need of a wheelchair-accessible van. A Hollywood actor helped the family raise money to purchase that van. Now, the boy who was helped is rallying to do the same for his best friend. After helping Jake Stitt of Morristown get a wheelchair-accessible […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport BMA has questions about restaurants coming
KINGSPORT — Kingsport Economic Development Director John Rose presented an update Monday afternoon to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen that showed growth in housing, industry and businesses. But some council members had another question.
