HCC announces Dean's List students for summer semester

Chick-fil-A has hardly been considered a paragon of good behavior by all. Who could forget its controversial statements and alleged discriminatory practices of the 2010s (via Vox)? The brand is so often under fire for its choices that even students at fairly conservative Notre Dame University launched a campaign against a proposed campus branch of the chain in 2021, says a Fox News report. It was largely the brand's perceived non-inclusive policies and frequent donations to Christian groups that upset students at the traditionally Catholic university.

HENDERSON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO