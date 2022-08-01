HCC announces Dean's List students for summer semester

rrspin.com
NCWU Collaborates with Rocky Mount Prep
ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA – North Carolina Wesleyan University (NCWU) has partnered with Rocky Mount Preparatory School (Rocky Mount Prep) to offer educational opportunities to their employees who are pursuing their Teaching License with NCWU’s Teacher Education Program. This opportunity is available to those seeking teacher licensure as a Residency Student, as a bachelor’s-only student, those pursuing a second bachelor’s degree, or for those seeking tutoring support for licensure exam preparation.
ECU Health North Hospital awards $88,750 in grants to Halifax County and surrounding area organizations
ECU Health North Hospital recently awarded thirteen grants totaling $88,750.00 for health-related projects to organizations in Halifax County and surrounding communities. This year’s awards mark the third year of hospital’s Community Benefits Grants Program. The program has now distributed more than $280,000 throughout Halifax County and surrounding areas in support of 41 programs.
Post 38 donates to newly-formed Sea Cadets Corps
Roanoke Rapids American Legion Post 38 contributed $1,000 to the newly-created Northampton County Naval Sea Cadet Corps program in Jackson. The maritime-oriented training program serves youth ages 10 to 18 and focuses on leadership development, positive character skills building, accountability and teamwork. The Sea Cadet program is in need of...
Charles Emmett Rose
Charles Emmett Rose, 84 of Emporia, Virginia passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. He was born in Northampton County, North Carolina on February 3, 1938 to the late Charles Vernon Rose and Josie May Whitehead Rose and was preceded in death by his brother, Clarence Rose; his sisters, Annie Rose Newsome and Lucy Rose Pate.
Food, fun, family atmosphere mark National Night Out
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After a three-year absence, it was a nice return to normal. Tuesday’s National Night Out was the first chance many had to come together in a familiar setting to enjoy food, music, games and more with law enforcement in Eastern North Carolina. The coronavirus pandemic canceled many events while others had […]
William Bruce Martin
William Bruce Martin, 97, of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. He was born in Northampton County in 1925 to the late Bealie J. Martin Sr. and Madie Allen Martin and was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Barnes Holloman and first wife, Helen Marie Martin; his daughter, Rebecca Martin Campbell, Daughter-in-law, Cathy S. Holloman; his brother, Bealie J. Martin, Jr., his sister, Janet Martin Hill and his brother, Stanley Martin.
Pitt County stuff the bus campaign to be held this weekend
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Students across Eastern Carolina are preparing to head back to school and a school supply drive planned this week is aimed to help them. Optimum and Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County today announce the 3rd Annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive. It...
William 'Bill' Earl Ellis
William “Bill” Earl Ellis, 83, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at ECU Healthcare in Greenville, NC. Bill was born in Northampton County, NC, February 02, 1939, son to the late Jessie Lawrence and Doma Clary Ellis. Bill was a hard worker and enjoyed being outdoors, especially when cutting...
Glass business is ministry to the community
How many people have really noticed the glass on their vehicle, home, business, place of worship or other locations? For many people, the glass is just something that is there. David Brannock and the team at his Norlina business, Brannock’s Glass, view glass differently. For them, it is an important...
'It's my sweet sixteen': Wake Forest nursing home throws 107th birthday party for resident
Wake Forest, N.C. — Eva Arrington has lived a good, long life. She was born 107 years ago, on Aug. 3, 1915. Even though the world around Arrington has changed, she hasn't. She's always been compassionate and loving toward the people around her, according to nursing home staff at Hillside Nursing & Rehab in Wake Forest.
Town of Halifax to receive $175,000 for broadband expansion
The town of Halifax is one of seven recipients which will share $1 million in grant funding to expand broadband access through the Truist Expanding Potential in Communities Grant. The Internet Society today announced that Roanoke Connect received $175,000 for the town of Halifax to expand a network to increase...
Kenly police cruisers idle this week after mass resignations
As of Aug 2, Kenly does not have a police chief or any full-time police officers. Police Chief Josh Gibson, four full-time police officers, and two town clerks handed in their resignation letters July 20. In Gibson’s resignation letter, he says, “Especially in the last three years, we have made substantial progress that we hoped to continue. However, due to the hostile work environment now present in the Town of Kenly, I do not believe progress is possible.”
High School football season opens with first day of practice and big shoes to fill in the east
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school football season is here. It’s like a holiday in eastern North Carolina. The work has been put in over the offseason and the big lifting starts now as they gear up for opening night for most schools on August 19th. “Opening day there...
Buffaloe named REC's VP of innovation and technology
Roanoke Electric Cooperative announced that Derrick Buffaloe has joined its team as its vice president of innovation and technology. In this role, Buffaloe will be responsible for identifying areas of improvement and value while also evaluating disruptive industry trends and identifying ways to revolutionize product offerings, technology capabilities, and customer center service models.
The Chick-Fil-A That Tried To Pay Employees In Food
Chick-fil-A has hardly been considered a paragon of good behavior by all. Who could forget its controversial statements and alleged discriminatory practices of the 2010s (via Vox)? The brand is so often under fire for its choices that even students at fairly conservative Notre Dame University launched a campaign against a proposed campus branch of the chain in 2021, says a Fox News report. It was largely the brand's perceived non-inclusive policies and frequent donations to Christian groups that upset students at the traditionally Catholic university.
F. Marshall Merritt
F. Marshall Merritt, 79, of Roanoke Rapids, NC died Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Northampton County. Mr. Merritt was born in Robeson County, NC on September 3, 1942, and was the son of the late Wilbur Ray and Lucille Carter Merritt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in...
Greenville Utilities launches energy-saving thermostat program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities is launching a pilot program in an effort to reduce energy consumption. GUC says the Smart Thermostat Pilot Program is a partnership with ecobee, a smart thermostat company, and will give incentives for customers who have an ecobee smart thermostat in their home and sign up for the program.
Halifax County job postings: August 1, 2022
More information on county jobs can be found at this link. Description: This position performs skilled work in the preparation, installation, repair and maintenance of water and sewer lines. Additional responsibilities include performing other utility and general services work as assigned, possibly operating mechanical equipment and performing related tasks as required.
Gladys B. Podruchny
Gladys B. Podruchny, RN, died on July 27, 2022, surrounded by her family at home in a suburb of Washington, D.C., from dementia. She was born in Halifax County in December, 1932 to Blanche and Leon Boseman, and lived most of her life in the Roanoke Rapids area. She was...
Sealed bid process will be used to sell theater
The city council Tuesday passed a resolution declaring the Roanoke Rapids Theatre as surplus property and will sell the property at 500 Carolina Crossroads Parkway using the sealed bid process. The action comes as G&T Holdings, which is made up of Thomas and Evon McLean,was declared to be in default...
