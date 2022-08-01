Initiative addresses challenges of managing heart failure

medicalxpress.com
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Heart Association recognizes Brooklyn’s NYC Hospitals for quality healthcare
NYC Health + Hospitals on Wednesday announced that all 11 of its hospitals — including three in Brooklyn —were recognized by the American Heart Association for commitment to quality care in heart failure, heart attack, stroke, diabetes and resuscitation. The three Brooklyn hospitals belonging to the municipal hospital...
New York health care workers could be eligible for up to $3K bonus under new program
The Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program includes $1.3 billion in funding.
5 school-based health clinics shuttered in Brooklyn
Five school-based health clinics serving 10 schools in Brooklyn closed last month because of budget constraints, according to a letter from operator SUNY Downstate. Now, families are rallying to try and save the facilities.City officials were “disappointed” with SUNY Downstate’s move to close the clinics on July 1, but said they will ensure the five campuses have school nurses in September. Families remain worried about the gap in health care for their...
New York City works to make space for rapidly rising number of asylum-seekers
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announces emergency contracts to help an increasing number of newly arrived immigrants access shelter
urbancny.com
Attorney General James Announces Indictment of Long Island Physician for Defrauding Medicaid and Subjecting Patients to Invasive and Medically Unnecessary Testing
Payam Toobian, M.D., Allegedly Paid Kickbacks to Physicians for Patient. Referrals and Subjected Medicaid Patients to Unnecessary Radiological Tests. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Payam Toobian, M.D., 52, of Kings Point, New York, and his company, America’s Imaging Center, Inc. (America’s Imaging), for defrauding Medicaid by forcing patients to get unnecessary and invasive medical tests. For years, Toobian allegedly ran a kickback scheme where he bribed other physicians for patient referrals, subjected some of those patients to tests and procedures that they did not need, and then caused false claims to be submitted to Medicaid for those tests. Toobian, through his corporation America’s Imaging, operated Empire Imaging, a diagnostic radiology center in Forest Hills, Queens. Toobian was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Health Care Fraud in the Third Degree, eight counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and three counts of violating the Social Services Law statute prohibiting the payment of kickbacks related to the provision of services under the state’s Medicaid program, all felony charges.
NYC to give additional $5 coupons to 40K eligible senior citizens for fresh produce
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fresh produce can be hard to come by for many New Yorkers, particularly the city’s older population, but starting this week, a New York City program will try to help change that. The city Department for the Aging’s network of community based partners will...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Developers announce lease signing with Lidl for a new supermarket in Park Slope
Developers William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners have announced a lease signing with Lidl for a new supermarket at 120 5th Ave. in Park Slope. Community leaders hail Lidl’s first store in Brooklyn as a “win‐win-win”; New supermarket will offer groceries at affordable prices and fulfill community’s goal of securing a full‐scale neighborhood‐oriented grocer at convenient hub.
Lawsuit calls for all dining sheds to go; mayor supports more regulated sheds
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two and-a-half years after the depths of the pandemic led to New York City and New York State allowing dining sheds to be built on the street outside of restaurants, a group of community activists and residents is suing to have all 12,000 of them removed. In opposition to the legal […]
cityandstateny.com
David Alexis decided to run for office when he realized his struggles weren’t his fault
In his early 30s, David Alexis has already served in a variety of roles. He’s a husband and father of two, a long-time community organizer, a rideshare driver, a former home health aide, co-founder of the Drivers Cooperative – a rideshare company owned and operated by its employees, and now, the Democratic Socialists of America’s pick to take on incumbent state Sen. Kevin Parker in District 21.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in August
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its August application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
New pantry app helps connect those in need with food, supplies in their neighborhood
NEW YORK (PXI11) — A new app is helping hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers track where the nearest pantries are and when families in need can pick up groceries and critical supplies, avoiding long lines. There’s a continual stream of food and PPE being delivered to nonprofit organization UA3. The Plentiful App, run by the […]
10 Best Gyms In NYC You Should Be Working Out In
New York City has a “work hard, play hard” culture that rightfully earned its “the city that never sleeps” mantra. Understandably, many New Yorkers like to hit the gym and get some exercise to stay stress-free and active. But with so many options for gyms in NYC, it can be tough to know which one to choose. Whether you’re into CrossFit, rock climbing, or just want an affordable space with treadmills and weight machines, you can find a place easily in NYC. Here is our guide of the best gyms in NYC to get a good workout! Blink Fitness is...
East New York Families in Limbo as Developer Plans High Rise to Replace Crumbling Housing Complex
Just six units remain occupied in one section of the Arlington Village complex. Now, those who remain worry about what the owners’ plan to develop the site will mean for them. “What exists now won’t exist.”. This story was produced as a collaboration between City Limits and...
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn nursing home tops mid-market investment sales
With rents rising and a slowdown in new apartment construction on the horizon, mid-market investors continue to target multifamily assets in New York City. Eight transactions involving commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week, half of which were apartment buildings with fewer than 100 units.
Early Addition: Tourists are flocking to Brooklyn, but not so much Manhattan
People enjoy the warm weather in Brooklyn Bridge Park during the coronavirus outbreak in New York. More than 1,000 NYPD officers have been deployed citywide to ensure social distancing. Brooklyn's tourism industry is growing this summer while Manhattan's declines, a look at the root causes behind the city's housing crisis, and more in today's link roundup. [ more › ]
wbgo.org
Some NYCHA Buildings Getting New Heating And Cooling Systems
A modern heating and cooling system is coming to numerous public housing buildings in New York City. State officials awarded 70 million dollar contracts for window heat pump units that also produce air condition. This will replace outdated systems in 30 thousand public housing authority units. Head of NYCHA Greg Russ says residents will be able to control the temperature in their own units.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New Yorkers go out of their way to avoid these NYC streets
Live in NYC long enough and you’ll soon learn which streets to avoid. That’s the takeaway from a viral tweet by one New Yorker, @alex_abads on Twitter, who simply wrote this week that there are certain streets we all go out of our way to not walk down. His is 23rd Street in Manhattan.
beckersdental.com
Former New York dentist gets jail time for attempting to forcibly touch patient
A former New York dentist was sentenced to 45 days in jail for attempting to forcibly touch a patient. Tiberiu Sfintescu, DDS, 75, pleaded guilty in May to attempting to forcibly touch the intimate parts of a female patient during an appointment at his dental office in Tonawanda, N.Y., in May 2020, according to an Aug. 1 news release.
bkreader.com
Flatbush Gardens Residents Rally Against ‘Astounding’ and Unsanitary Living Conditions
Residents and elected leaders were calling out what they described as “decrepit,” and “astounding” and “despicable” living conditions at the Flatbush Gardens housing complex on Thursday. Scores of Flatbush Gardens residents made their voices heard outside the apartment complex’s management office, braving the punishing...
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg: Immigration Lawyer Sentenced to 1-3 Years in State Prison
Carlos Moreno Defrauded Undocumented Immigrants Through Unlicensed Practice of Law and the “10-Year Green Card” Scam. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the sentencing of New York City-based immigration lawyer, CARLOS MORENO, 61, for unlicensed practice of law, through which he collected thousands of dollars in legal fees from undocumented immigrants. Between September 2017 – when Moreno was suspended from the bar – and late September 2018, Moreno took on new clients, practiced law, and gave legal advice to scores of undocumented immigrants. In some instances, even predating his suspension, MORENO defrauded clients by falsely claiming that undocumented immigrants who have resided in the United States for over a decade could secure legal status, a fraud known as the “10-Year Green Card Scam.” As a result, some of his clients were unknowingly placed at risk of removal from the U.S. MORENO pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree and Practice of Law by an Attorney who has been Disbarred, Suspended, or Convicted of a Felony. He was sentenced to 1-3 years in state prison.
