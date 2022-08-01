Banana Boat sunscreen recalled due to benzene

medicalxpress.com
Related
digg.com
Some Banana Boat Sunscreen Products Have Been Recalled After A Harmful Chemical Was Detected
Trace levels of benzene, which carries significant health risks, were found in some batches of the brand's sunscreen spray. Edgewell said in a statement that benzene is not used in the products, and its presence was caused by the propellant that distributes sunscreen in the aerosol can packaging. Products with...
Urgent warning as Banana Boat sunscreen recalled after ‘unexpected levels’ of cancer-causing chemical found
A RECALL was issued for three batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp sunscreen sprays, according to the Edgewell Personal Care Company. An internal review of the products found traces of benzene, a carcinogen that can lead to leukemia and other blood disorders. Skin contact, inhalation or ingestion is typically...
Sunscreen recall: Popular sunscreen recalled over cancer-causing chemical
Products containing traces of benzene are routinely recalled because the chemical compound is a known carcinogen. With summer in full swing, people should be aware of this new benzene-related recall. Edgewell Personal Care Company issued a recall for three lots of Banana Boat hair and scalp sunscreen spray. Customers using products from the three lots risk continued exposure to benzene.
3 Body Wash Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By For Women With Dry Skin
Experiencing dry skin is a struggle all on its own, and can feel exacerbated or more overwhelming as the weather gets even warmer. With that said, we checked in with board-certified dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about 3 moisturizing, nourishing body wash ingredients to look for this summer. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and author at My Psoriasis Team and Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Small daily portion of Jarlsberg cheese may help to stave off bone thinning
A small (57 g) daily portion of Jarlsberg cheese may help to stave off bone thinning (osteopenia/osteoporosis) without boosting harmful low density cholesterol, suggest the results of a small comparative clinical trial, published in the open access journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health. The effects seem to be specific to...
Is It Really Safe to Dissolve Your Fillers?
When Mirela first got lip filler in June 2021, she expected a confidence boost. But noticing the hyaluronic acid (HA) filler migrating above her lip, she started to worry. “It was very painful, especially in my top lip,” the 30-year-old from Sweden told VICE. After researching online, she...
MedicalXpress
Cases of potentially deadly parechovirus in infants are surging
Parechovirus, a virus that can cause severe illness in infants, is on the rise in parts of the United States. Twenty-nine infants were admitted to the Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville this year, which includes 23 admitted during a six-week period this spring, according to a new study. By contrast, only 19 cases were detected over five months in 2018.
The 6 Best Sulfate-Free Shampoos for Healthier Locks
Dermatologists help us choose the best sulfate-free shampoos, including the top drugstore shampoo and top picks for dandruff, processed and curly hair.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vitamin C Benefits for Skin and How to Choose a Product with the Ingredient
Few ingredients receive as much praise from skin-care enthusiasts as vitamin C. It's well-established that the benefits of vitamin C for skin are extensive and wide-ranging, not to mention applicable for pretty much everyone, regardless of age or skin type. It's a serious workhorse, one that's absolutely worth incorporating into your routine.
MedicalXpress
Diets higher in calcium and potassium may help prevent recurrent symptomatic kidney stones, study finds
Kidney stones can cause not only excruciating pain but also are associated with chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease. If you've experienced a kidney stone once, you have a 30% chance of having another kidney stone within five years. Changes in diet are often prescribed to prevent recurrent symptomatic...
MedicalXpress
New trial shows nasal spray reduces infection of COVID-causing virus by 62%
A new clinical trial led by Queen Mary University of London and Barts Health researchers has shown that the pHOXWELL nasal spray can reduce infection with SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—by 62%. The research was published in the Journal of Clinical Virology. The trial was carried out in...
MedicalXpress
How the thymus trains T cells to fight infections
T cells are a special class of white blood cells that patrol the body and attack infected or foreign tissue. They learn to distinguish friendly proteins from dangerous ones in an organ called the thymus. However, when T cells mistakenly identify healthy proteins as foreign, it can lead to autoimmune disorders such as multiple sclerosis or diabetes.
MedicalXpress
Mutations in novel gene found to be responsible for severe liver disease in children
New findings have uncovered how essential the FOCAD gene is for maintaining a healthy liver, especially in children. In a research study published in Nature Genetics, scientists have found that children carrying loss-of-function mutations in FOCAD are presented with an early onset, pediatric form of liver cirrhosis that can be life-threatening. The study was carried out by scientists from A*STAR's Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), in collaboration with hospitals and institutes across seven countries (India, U.S., Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Portugal, Brazil, and France).
Can Your Deodorant Actually Stop Working?
Although you may be a diligent deodorant user, you may have noticed a hint of body odor has made its way through your line of defense. Don't worry — you haven't built up a tolerance. Rather, experts explain that certain bodily changes can lead to an increase in odor and sweat, leading us to believe that the product is no longer functioning as it should be (via LiveStrong).
MedicalXpress
Antibiotic stewardship reduces unnecessary prescriptions
An antibiotic stewardship program was associated with a 50% reduction in antibiotic prescribing at clinical visits, according to a recent Northwestern Medicine study published in JAMA Network Open. Monitoring antibiotic prescriptions and giving clinicians the tools to speak with patients about the decision is a low-cost intervention that has the...
MedicalXpress
Unraveling the molecular mechanisms underlying severe COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc worldwide. While most infected individuals experience mild symptoms, the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus may cause severe pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and organ damage in some patients, particularly those with comorbidities. Typically, the symptoms are triggered by an extreme immune response that causes elevated levels of cytokines, referred to as the "cytokine storm." However, the detailed mechanisms of proinflammatory cytokine production are not fully understood.
MedicalXpress
Study shows older age and smoking most important risk factors for developing any cancer
A new large study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) shows older age and smoking are the two most important risk factors associated with a relative and absolute five-year risk of developing any cancer. The findings also demonstrate that in addition to age and smoking history, clinicians should consider excess body fat, family history of any cancer, and several other factors that may help patients determine if they may benefit from enhanced cancer screening or prevention interventions. The data was published today in the journal Cancer.
MedicalXpress
Black cardamom bioactives effective against lung cancer cells
The main challenges associated with existing lung cancer drugs are severe side effects and drug resistance. There is hence a constant need to explore new molecules for improving the survival rate and quality of life of lung cancer patients. In Indian Ayurvedic medicine, black cardamom has been used in formulations...
MedicalXpress
Molecule may prevent age-related diseases and increase life expectancy and wellness
While breakthroughs in the world of medicine and technology account for the global increase in life expectancy, improvements in quality of life for the elderly population lag far behind. Longevity without a decline in health is one of the major challenges that faces the world of medicine. A new study led by Professors Einav Gross and Shmuel Ben-Sasson of the Faculty of Medicine at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) has identified a group of molecules that enable cells to repair damaged components, making it possible for those tissues to retain proper function. The efficacy of the molecules was demonstrated on a model organism. The research team examined the effect of various therapies on longevity and quality of life, and successfully proved they can protect the organism's and human cells from damage. Their findings were published in Autophagy.
MedicalXpress
Research links red meat intake, gut microbiome, and cardiovascular disease in older adults
Does eating more meat—especially red meat and processed meat—raise the risk of cardiovascular disease, and if so, why? Despite intense study, the impact of animal source foods on atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) is vigorously debated, and the mechanisms underlying potential effects of animal proteins remain unclear. Understanding the impacts of meat consumption is particularly important in older adults, because they are the most vulnerable to heart disease yet may benefit from intake of protein to offset age-related loss of muscle mass and strength.
Comments / 0