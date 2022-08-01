National City and auto industry hoping for bright future

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – We are more than halfway into the year and there has been some dramatic changes in the real estate industry…. Realtor, Kara Kay said, “8% increase appreciation year over year, a normal market sees 3-4% appreciation. We are still far above where we would need to be to be considered in a recession in the housing market. I always recognize inflation, but for now it’s important to separate inflation from the housing market.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO