ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

National City and auto industry hoping for bright future

By Kitty Alvarado
KPBS
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kpbs.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

San Diego Housing Market: Should you buy a home now?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the rising interest rates on homes people in the market for a home may be wondering “Should I buy a home now or should I wait to see what happens with the market?”. Keith Christian, President of Renovation Realty, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Lodging

Marriott Commences Construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center

Marriott International, Inc. announced the commencement of construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center (the Gaylord Pacific). A ceremony was held on Chula Vista Bayfront. The event was attended by the Gaylord Pacific’s developers RIDA Development Corporation (RIDA Development) and Ares Management (Ares), finance partners, officials from the City of Chula Vista, Port of San Diego, and the State of California, Marriott executives, group customers, and other project supporters.
CHULA VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
National City, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
National City, CA
City
Santa Ana, CA
City
Riverside, CA
Local
California Cars
National City, CA
Cars
San Diego Business Journal

Apple Increasing San Diego Footprint

Apple is gobbling up office space in San Diego, leasing more space than any other company in the second quarter of 2022 and continuing its push for more space last month with a new lease signed in late July for 65,000 square feet of office space in UTC. The tech...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Housing Market: Median sales price increases $60k in past year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – We are more than halfway into the year and there has been some dramatic changes in the real estate industry…. Realtor, Kara Kay said, “8% increase appreciation year over year, a normal market sees 3-4% appreciation. We are still far above where we would need to be to be considered in a recession in the housing market. I always recognize inflation, but for now it’s important to separate inflation from the housing market.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Supervisor Desmond: SANDAG has no real plan to remove unpopular mileage tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In December 2021, SANDAG passed its regional transportation plan. But in order to get enough votes, SANDAG officials were forced to withdrawal the most controversial part, the mileage tax. The mileage tax would tax San Diegans for every mile they drive, which obviously is very unpopular among residents.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#New Cars#Auto Industry#Gm#Vehicles#Business Industry#Linus Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
AccuWeather

Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas

The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
LOS ANGELES, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SANTEE ADOPTS CANNABIS ORDINANCE

August 1, 2022 (Santee) -- Santee is the latest city in San Diego County to permit cannabis businesses including sale of marijuana within its borders, following a 3-2 vote at its most recent City Council meeting July 27. The vote to approve a community benefits agreement, a type of development...
SANTEE, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Building Housing for the Missing Middle and Seniors

Is building an affordable housing project in San Diego’s Cortez neighborhood that will target renters who earn too much to qualify for most subsidized housing developments but too little to pay market-rate rents. “This project provides affordable housing to middle income individuals and lower income individuals alike,” said Cristina...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Broderick Promoted at Cushman & Wakefield

Dan Broderick has been promoted to President, Americas Services of the commercial real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield. Based in San Diego, Broderick will oversee the delivery of brokerage services across all markets in North and South America. Broderick had been president of Cushman & Wakefield’s Americas West Region, which...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy