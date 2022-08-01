National City and auto industry hoping for bright future

www.kpbs.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walk in the footsteps of thousands of military sailors aboard the USS Midway MuseumFit*Life*TravelSan Diego, CA
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's Journal
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Related
kusi.com
San Diego Housing Market: Should you buy a home now?
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the rising interest rates on homes people in the market for a home may be wondering “Should I buy a home now or should I wait to see what happens with the market?”. Keith Christian, President of Renovation Realty, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney...
Kensington residents rush to keep buildings intact after property listed for sale
SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO - Neighbors in Kensington are pushing back against any commercial development project that could change what they describe as a historic complex. The complex includes two restaurants - Cucina Sorella and The Haven and the Ken Theater, all built in the late 1940s. "It's...
NBC San Diego
Oceanside Development Plans to Bring the Waves Inland With Massive Surf Pool, Housing & a ‘Glamp'-Ground
It's an interesting concept that some would question: Why would we build a wave pool just miles from the Pacific Ocean where the waves are infinite? But for arguably one of California's most surf-centric cities, it could soon be a reality after gaining the full support of the Oceanside Planning Committee.
Lodging
Marriott Commences Construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center
Marriott International, Inc. announced the commencement of construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center (the Gaylord Pacific). A ceremony was held on Chula Vista Bayfront. The event was attended by the Gaylord Pacific’s developers RIDA Development Corporation (RIDA Development) and Ares Management (Ares), finance partners, officials from the City of Chula Vista, Port of San Diego, and the State of California, Marriott executives, group customers, and other project supporters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego Business Journal
Apple Increasing San Diego Footprint
Apple is gobbling up office space in San Diego, leasing more space than any other company in the second quarter of 2022 and continuing its push for more space last month with a new lease signed in late July for 65,000 square feet of office space in UTC. The tech...
kusi.com
San Diego Housing Market: Median sales price increases $60k in past year
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – We are more than halfway into the year and there has been some dramatic changes in the real estate industry…. Realtor, Kara Kay said, “8% increase appreciation year over year, a normal market sees 3-4% appreciation. We are still far above where we would need to be to be considered in a recession in the housing market. I always recognize inflation, but for now it’s important to separate inflation from the housing market.”
kusi.com
Supervisor Desmond: SANDAG has no real plan to remove unpopular mileage tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In December 2021, SANDAG passed its regional transportation plan. But in order to get enough votes, SANDAG officials were forced to withdrawal the most controversial part, the mileage tax. The mileage tax would tax San Diegans for every mile they drive, which obviously is very unpopular among residents.
San Diego tenants could see rent increase of 10 percent
Inflation is driving up rents across San Diego and California. Rosieangela Escamilla was shocked when she got a notice saying her rent was going up more than $600 a month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Diego rent can increase up to 10% after CA law
A law passed in 2019 kicked back into effect on Aug. 1, because the federal eviction moratorium expired July 31.
Leak in Tijuana wastewater pipes causing issues in San Diego
Two wastewater pipes in Tijuana are under repair after officials noticed sewage spilling Saturday.
Video shows Tesla driver asleep at the wheel on Interstate 5 in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there is no vehicle currently available for sale that is fully automated or "self-driving," yet a video of someone sleeping behind the wheel locally is catching thousands of views. "It was insane," said Sean Thompson who was driving...
KPBS
San Diego approves plan to prioritize infrastructure for neighborhoods in need
The San Diego City Council Monday approved Mayor Todd Gloria's Build Better SD initiative, a move intended to equalize public infrastructure funding across all the city's neighborhoods with an eye towards need, instead of more affluent areas benefiting more. "For the past 40 years, we've used developer fees to pay...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
eastcountymagazine.org
SANTEE ADOPTS CANNABIS ORDINANCE
August 1, 2022 (Santee) -- Santee is the latest city in San Diego County to permit cannabis businesses including sale of marijuana within its borders, following a 3-2 vote at its most recent City Council meeting July 27. The vote to approve a community benefits agreement, a type of development...
San Diego Business Journal
Building Housing for the Missing Middle and Seniors
Is building an affordable housing project in San Diego’s Cortez neighborhood that will target renters who earn too much to qualify for most subsidized housing developments but too little to pay market-rate rents. “This project provides affordable housing to middle income individuals and lower income individuals alike,” said Cristina...
Dutch Bros Coffee Planning Another North County Location
With Oceanside Close to Opening, Drive-Thru Coffee Spot is Headed to Vista Next
San Diego Business Journal
Broderick Promoted at Cushman & Wakefield
Dan Broderick has been promoted to President, Americas Services of the commercial real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield. Based in San Diego, Broderick will oversee the delivery of brokerage services across all markets in North and South America. Broderick had been president of Cushman & Wakefield’s Americas West Region, which...
NBC San Diego
Many Seniors Live on a Fixed Income. These Organizations in San Diego Can Help
Inflation has many people struggling with their budget. The higher prices are especially hard for retirees or others on a fixed income. If you're looking for ways to help your older family members, local organizations can step in. "It's critical to make sure they don't fall through the cracks," said...
pacificsandiego.com
Free state park passes can be checked out at public libraries across the county
San Diego-area libraries have free California State Parks passes for vehicle day use that can be checked out. San Diego-area libraries have free California State Parks passes for vehicle day use that can be checked out like a book. Library card holders can place a parks pass on hold through...
Investor Buys Barrio Logan Parcel for $5 Million, Plans to Build 70 Apartments on Site
A nearly 35,000-square-foot plot of land in Barrio Logan earmarked for housing has been sold for $5 million, according to a commercial broker. Aaron Bove, a senior vice president in Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego Del Mar office, represented the seller, an individual/personal trust. He also represented the buyer, a limited liability company.
Comments / 0