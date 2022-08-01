Governor DeWine Announces Recommendations for Post-Release Control Supervision in Ohio

www.themountvernongrapevine.com
Related
thecentersquare.com
Out-of-state doctors apply for Ohio licensure on law's first day
(The Center Square) – Doctors from across state lines have begun applying to work in Ohio, which entered the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact last year. The state received 15 applications from doctors in seven states Tuesday, the first day applications were accepted. “It is so exciting to see Ohioans...
Are Ohio Republicans worried Frank LaRose will lose because of an election denier on the ballot? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A top official with the Ohio Republican Party is challenging the candidacy of a podcaster and conspiracy theorist who is running as a political independent in a challenge of Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose. We’re talking about how the Ohio Republican Party’s executive director is challenging...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces Safety and Security Support for Over 1,000 Ohio Schools
Chief Safety Training Officer Named at Ohio School Safety Center. (COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that more than 1,000 K-12 schools across Ohio will receive state assistance to pay for security upgrades that enhance the safety of students and staff. While speaking this morning at the...
Gov DeWine speaks on arming Ohio teachers
As many teachers, students and parents prepare for another school year, Governor DeWine spoke to a crowd of educators about the ways lawmakers are working to ensure school safety.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvxu.org
The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio
Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
WOUB
Record low turnout and incumbent upsets mark historic Ohio August primary
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — The statewide primary for state legislative races — which could cost Ohio up to $25 million — saw a voter turnout of just 7.9%. Candidates were vying for their party’s nomination in 99 Ohio House district races and 17 Ohio Senate district races.
ashlandsource.com
New Ohio State Highway Patrol Supt. has north central Ohio ties
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced the appointment of the new superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Effective on Aug. 12, Lt. Col. Charles A. Jones will assume the responsibilities of the superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and will be promoted to the rank of colonel.
What you need to know for Ohio’s primary election day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tuesday marks Ohio’s second primary election of 2022, which will set the table for November’s ballot. Polling locations throughout the state will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters across Ohio will be selecting their party’s nominee for Ohio House of Representatives and Ohio Senate as well as members […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it’s over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms. Read more.
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: Results from Ohio's unusual August primary are here ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3:. Could Akron vote in November on a civilian review board of its police?. Diebold Nixdorf reduces 2022 outlook, cites supply chain, inflation. DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings. Akron neighborhoods cancel National Night Out events, citing protests, safety concerns.
AP: Lauren McNally wins Ohio’s 59th District primary
The Associated Press has declared a winner in the primary race for Ohio's 59th District.
Cincinnati CityBeat
LGBTQ+ Marriage Pioneer, University of Cincinnati Grad Jim Obergefell to Battle D.J. Swearingen for Ohio's 89th District
The man who helped change the course of America's marriage equality through law is now hoping to do something similar in the political arena. Jim Obergefell, who attended the University of Cincinnati and was the lead plaintiff in the U.S. Supreme Court case Obergefell vs. Hodges, won the Democratic nomination for Ohio's 89th House district during Ohio's special primary election on Aug. 2. He announced his candidacy in January and ran unopposed. As of press time at 9:30 p.m., Obergefell has 100% of the Democratic vote.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gov. Mike DeWine opens Ohio School Safety Summit with talks of arming teachers, new hire to train teachers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday the selection of the top training officer for the state’s schools, a move to make teachers and students safer in classrooms. DeWine unveiled the appointment of Mary Davis at the Greater Columbus Convention Center at the start of the...
thepostathens.com
Results: Ohio special primary election
Ohio held a special primary election Tuesday for the Ohio House of Representatives, the Ohio Senate, the Democratic and Republican state central committees and various local issues. Athens voters did not have issues to vote on, but did vote in all applicable state races. Each party put forward candidates for...
wyso.org
WYSO Morning News Update: Ohio COVID cases are rising
(WYSO) Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates earlier today. His funeral service was held at the First Christian Church in Springfield, and members of the community came out in droves to pay their respects. Yates died last month while on duty. Ohio COVID...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio voters react to inflation and economic issues during primary election
CINCINNATI — Inflation has affected the Ohio economy and consumer spending, and Ohioans hope to vote for the best candidates in the primary election to address the issue. Inflation is a big concern for Cincinnati-area voters during the Ohio Primary Election. They shared how inflation was the cause for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Primary results in … again
LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester won 55.2% of the votes, compared to opponent Dr. JJ Sreenan’s 44.8%. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who...
Major Ohio cities stand against abortion law
Officials in two of Ohio’s major cities officials say a six-week abortion ban in the state “willfully jeopardizes the health and safety of millions of Ohioans,” and therefore should be rescinded by the Ohio Supreme Court. The cities, Cincinnati and Columbus, further joined by Dayton, Toledo and Cleveland Heights, wrote to the state’s highest court […] The post Major Ohio cities stand against abortion law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Republican Party official challenges conspiracy theorist’s secretary of state candidacy
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A top official with the Ohio Republican Party is challenging the candidacy of a podcaster and conspiracy theorist who is running as a political independent in a challenge of Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose. A written complaint from Justin Bis, the Ohio Republican Party’s executive director,...
newsnet5
At State Fair, Vance downplays funding gap, explains opposition to same-sex marriage bill
COLUMBUS — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. At the Ohio State Fair Tuesday, J.D. Vance downplayed the gap in fundraising that has opened up between himself and Democrat Tim Ryan. The Republican U.S. Senate nominee also elaborated on his opposition to the Respect for Marriage Act.
Comments / 4