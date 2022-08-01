ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sesame Place Amusement Park Sued For Racial Discrimination

By Marc Griffin
In the aftermath of the now-viral video of the little Black girls who were ignored by costumed amusement park employees, a Baltimore law firm has filed a class action lawsuit against Sesame Place for $25 million. According to 6ABC Action News , the suit against the Sesame Street -inspired park comes from an entirely different family.

Represented by attorney Malcolm Ruff, the family of father Quinton Burns and daughter Kennedi Burns are seeking $25 million in their discrimination case against the amusement park. The Burns family alleges that four Sesame Place employees dressed in costume ignored Kennedi when the family came to the park on Father’s Day for a meet and greet.

The $25 million suit claims SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. engages explicitly in “pervasive and appalling race discrimination against children in the operation of Sesame Place Philadelphia.”

Additionally, Burns’ suit alleges that Sesame Place violated Section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act of 1866, put in place “to protect people from racial discrimination in the creation” when enforcing contracts.

Malcolm Ruff spoke during a press conference on Wednesday (July 27), where he stated the Burns family entered into a contract when they purchased Sesame Place tickets. By being discriminated against, the “contract was breached, solely because of the race of the children.”

“SeaWorld’s performers readily engaged with numerous similarly situated white customers,” the lawsuit reads.

Sesame Place issued a statement to 6ABC Action News in response to the lawsuit and press conference.

“We will review the lawsuit filed on behalf of Mr. Burns. We look forward to addressing that claim through the established legal process. We are committed to deliver an inclusive, equitable, and entertaining experience for all our guests.”

Janet Tait
2d ago

Sesame Street you better not settle this case as it will open up the flood gates to millions of frivolous law suits everytime a kid gets their feelings hurt. Parents raise your kids to be resilient.

The Greek
2d ago

Guess Dad feels 25 million will help wipe away those tears. Give me a break. How many kids at that park didn’t get a high five?

nope
2d ago

Some one just tried this at Disney also. Screaming at a princess who was trying to casually move quickly away. Nothing but trash

