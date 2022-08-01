Energy ETFs to Dig on Record Q2 Earnings From Exxon, Chevron

www.zacks.com
Related
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions
This passive income duo can add serious power to your portfolio no matter what the market throws at them.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential
These reliable businesses are posting impressive results.
Motley Fool
3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August
The Dow Jones is composed of 30 diverse, multinational, and time-tested companies. Among these 30 components are three attractively valued stocks ripe for the picking after recent pullbacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases
There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Strong Dividend Stocks Around $10 to Buy Right Now
Despite posting record gains last month, the benchmark indexes plummeted on the first day of this month as worries about a potential recession dominated investor sentiment. As the market volatility...
Zacks.com
WEC Energy (WEC) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Ups 2022 View
WEC Energy Group (. WEC - Free Report) delivered second-quarter 2022 earnings per share (EPS) of 91 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents by 5.8%. The bottom line improved by 4.6% from the year-ago earnings of 87 cents per share. Second-quarter earnings were ahead of our estimates of 88 cents per share.
Zacks.com
LPL Financial (LPLA) Q2 Earnings Top as Revenues Rise, Stock Up
LPLA - Free Report) gained 2.2% in after-hours trading in response to better-than-expected second-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings of $2.24 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01. The bottom line also reflects a 21% jump from the prior-year quarter. Results benefited from an improvement in revenues and robust...
Zacks.com
3 Clean Energy Stocks Set to Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates
SHLS - Free Report) , Gevo (. ENVX - Free Report) to report favorable Q2 results. What to Expect from Clean Energy Stocks’ Q2 Results?. Factors like rapidly increasing corporate investments in renewables, favorable government policies such as extended federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for offshore wind energy, the extension of production tax credit along with the declining price of raw materials like wind turbines and solar modules are likely to have contributed to clean energy stocks’ quarterly performance.
Zacks.com
What Awaits Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) in Q2 Earnings?
GNK - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4, before market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNK’s second-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 16.1% in the past 90 days. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 4.38%.
3 Dividend ETF Picks For August 2022
After months of pain in 2022, investors finally got a reprieve in July. The S&P 500 was up 9%. Small-caps gained 10%. Even long-term Treasuries, which had been beaten down right along with stocks, returned 2-3%. Whether or not this just turns out to be a temporary bear market rally remains to be seen, but for one month at least, optimism returned.
Zacks.com
Diamondback (FANG) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Dividend Up
FANG - Free Report) , the U.S. energy explorer, reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $7.07, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.66, significantly more than the year-earlier period’s profit of $2.40. The outperformance can be attributed to higher energy prices in the second quarter, which led...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 3rd
XOM - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 19% over the last 60 days. Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus. Exxon Mobil Corporation price-consensus-chart...
Zacks.com
Small-Cap Sector ETFs to Tap In Light of Q2 Earnings
SLY - Free Report) has gained 6.1% past month (as of Jul 22, 2022) versus 5.4% gains in the S&P 500. But things are taking a turn for the better for the pint-sized stocks as these have less domestic exposure and outperforms in a rising greenback environment. Now, it’s earnings...
Zacks.com
Q2 Earnings Scorecard and Research Reports for Apple, Chevron & Toyota
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time scorecard of the ongoing Q2 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Chevron Corporation (CVX), and Toyota Motor Corporation (TM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
PPL Readies to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
PPL Corporation (. PPL - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 3 before market open. It witnessed an earnings surprise of 2.5% in the last reported quarter. Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement. Factors to Consider. The ongoing...
Zacks.com
Green Plains Renewable Energy (GPRE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
GPRE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 227.27%. A...
Comments / 0