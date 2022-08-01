Ranking The NFL's Top WR Trios Entering 2022 Season

bleacherreport.com
Related
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Breaking Down Mock Draft, Bold Picks and Strategy
Never go into a fantasy football draft blind, having not done any preseason research or mocks to help prepare you for the event that is about to unfold. Managers who do that are less likely to have success during the upcoming season. With fantasy football time just around the corner,...
Raiders give McDaniels happy homecoming, beat Jaguars 27-11
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders gave coach Josh McDaniels a successful homecoming in his debut on their sideline. Josh Jacobs, rookie Zamir White and Austin Walter ran well on a rain-soaked field and the Raiders routed Jacksonville 27-11 in the Hall of Fame game Thursday night, spoiling coach Doug Pederson’s first game with the Jaguars. Derek Carr and Davante Adams warmed up but they didn’t get a chance to play their first game together since Fresno State. Carr, the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback, and Adams, the All-Pro receiver acquired in blockbuster trade with Green Bay, were among many starters who sat out for both teams. Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence wore a backward cap on the sideline while third-string quarterback Jake Luton was started.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Early Preseason Rankings Before Hall of Fame Game
The calendar has turned to August, and NFL training camps are open. For fantasy football managers, that means drafts are looming on the horizon. If you haven't been following training camp reports as closely as you should, we've got you covered with the top 25 players for each skill position group (quarterback, wide receiver, running back and tight end) ahead of Thursday's Hall of Fame game, divided into four tiers.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Says Ayahuasca Psychedelic Helped Him Win Back-to-Back NFL MVP Awards
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suggested Wednesday that the use of a psychedelic drug helped him win back-to-back NFL MVP awards in 2020 and 2021. Appearing on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast (h/t Jace Evans of USA Today), Rodgers described using ayahuasca for the first time in South America and explained how he believes the psychedelic helped him:
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Roger Goodell Won't Directly Oversee NFL's Appeal of Deshaun Watson Ban
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appointed Peter C. Harvey, former New Jersey attorney general, to hear the appeal of Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension. ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio first reported Goodell wouldn't oversee the appeal. The collective bargaining agreement entitles Goodell or a person he selects to evaluate further action after an independent...
Bleacher Report
Rams' Matthew Stafford's Elbow Pain 'Abnormal for a Quarterback,' Sean McVay Says
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is apparently dealing with elbow pain that is more common in pitchers than signal-callers. Head coach Sean McVay said as much, revealing the pain is "a little bit abnormal for a quarterback," per Sarah Barshop of ESPN. Barshop noted Stafford received an injection in the right elbow this offseason and didn't throw during spring workouts.
Bleacher Report
Loaded with Future Hall of Famers, the 2022 NFL Season Will Be One for the Ages
Thursday will mark the unofficial start of the 2022 NFL preseason when the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Week 1 of the preseason will open August 11, and the regular season will kick off September 8. In...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Donald, Deion Sanders Among GOAT NFL D/ST Players Voted in ESPN Experts Poll
Fresh off winning his first Super Bowl, Aaron Donald has been anointed as the best defensive tackle in NFL history by a panel of ESPN experts. Two days after naming the greatest of all time among offensive players, ESPN's panel of 50 experts, reporters and analysts unveiled the best players at every defensive position and special teams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Cooper Kupp 'Respectfully' Disagrees with Justin Jefferson Ranking Himself Better
Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp isn't accepting the notion that Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings is the best wide receiver in the NFL. According to NFL.com's Grant Gordon, Jefferson was asked recently to name the league's top wideout, and while he mentioned Kupp, he ultimately went with himself, saying, "Coop is good, but I'll say he's behind me."
Bleacher Report
Re-Drafting the 2022 NFL Draft After Early Training-Camp Action
Can you feel the excitement, football fans? The NFL preseason is set to begin with Thursday's Hall of Fame Game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Training camps are in full swing, and the regular season is only weeks away. We now have a better understanding of what...
Bleacher Report
Pac-12 CFB, CBB Players to Profit off Highlights Posted to Twitter in NIL Deal
Pac-12 athletes will have a new revenue stream in 2022-23, with the conference allowing players to monetize their name, image and likeness through game highlights. According to Paolo Uggetti of ESPN, the Pac-12 announced an initiative with technology startup Tempus Ex Machina that will create customized highlights for football, men's basketball and women's basketball players after games. The student-athletes can tweet out their highlights, with Twitter's Amplify selling advertising.
Bleacher Report
NFL Appeals Decision Browns' Deshaun Watson Should Be Suspended for 6 Games
The NFL is appealing the six-game suspension levied against Deshaun Watson following an investigation and disciplinary hearing on allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy released a statement Wednesday saying the league "notified the NFLPA that it will appeal [NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson's] disciplinary decision and filed its brief this afternoon":
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Steelers' Diontae Johnson Says It Was a 'Relief' to Sign 2-Year, $36.7M Contract
Diontae Johnson is happy to be with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the next few years. The wide receiver said it was a "relief" to come to terms on a contract agreement Wednesday, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. The comments came after NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Johnson and the Steelers agreed on a two-year, $36.71 million contract extension that will allow him to become a free agent after the 2024 season.
Bleacher Report
Tony Buzbee: Deshaun Watson's 6-Game Suspension 'Isn't Even a Slap on the Wrist'
Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the women who made sexual assault and misconduct allegations against Deshaun Watson, criticized the six-game suspension handed down to the Cleveland Browns quarterback. "Six games isn't even a slap on the wrist," Buzbee told reporters at a press conference Thursday. "It's a kiss on the...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys News: 4-Time Pro Bowl LB Anthony Barr Signs 1-Year Contract
The Dallas Cowboys have signed former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year contract, per Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the deal is for $2 million but can max out at $3 million. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo initially reported the news of a deal. Barr...
Bleacher Report
Saints Rumors: Kiko Alonso Agrees to Contract, Hasn't Played Since 2019
The New Orleans Saints are reportedly expected to sign linebacker Kiko Alonso after he worked out at team facilities Thursday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Saints plan to "take a shot" on the veteran linebacker despite Alonso having not played a down since the 2019 season. Alonso suffered...
Bleacher Report
Report: NBC Pitching Big Ten As the 'NFL' of CFB in TV Rights Contract Talks
NBC is competing with a number of other broadcasting companies for the Big Ten's television rights, and it appears the network has a specific plan to make the conference the pinnacle of college football. NBC intends to turn the Big Ten into "the NFL of college football conferences," according to...
Bleacher Report
B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Heisman Picks
The most prestigious award in sports is both magnificent and mysterious. And the process to determine a Heisman winner remains remarkably imperfect. There are too many voters. There is too much weight put on quarterbacks. Certain players from certain programs are essentially removed from consideration before the season begins because of the logo on their helmets.
Bleacher Report
6 College Football Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2022 Season
Rarely are fans more optimistic about their favorite team than at the start of a new college football season. There's a path to a conference title, and hey, a national championship may even feel attainable. Those confident thoughts can disappear quickly, though. Rough schedules, poor performance and straight-up bad luck...
Bleacher Report
Former ESPN Fantasy Football Analyst Matthew Berry Joins NBC on Multiyear Contract
Fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry has signed a multiyear deal with NBC Sports after leaving ESPN. Berry will be used in a variety of roles, most notably joining Football Night in America Sunday's on NBC ahead of Sunday Night Football. He will also be on screen for a weekly pregame show on Sunday mornings and will have a daily hourlong show during weekdays on Peacock.
Comments / 0