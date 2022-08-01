Banana Boat Recalls Sunscreen Spray, Due to Cancer-Causing Chemical

www.greenmatters.com
A popular sunscreen is being recalled because it may contain a carcinogen
Sunscreen is marketed as helping protect against skin cancer — but now some batches of a popular brand are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain a carcinogen.
Urgent warning as Banana Boat sunscreen recalled after ‘unexpected levels’ of cancer-causing chemical found
A RECALL was issued for three batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp sunscreen sprays, according to the Edgewell Personal Care Company. An internal review of the products found traces of benzene, a carcinogen that can lead to leukemia and other blood disorders. Skin contact, inhalation or ingestion is typically...
Alarming Study Finds Most Bottled Water in France Is Full of Microplastics
That plastic bottle of water? Apparently it’s full of plastic. According to the organization Agir pour l’Environment (Acting for the Environment), 78% of bottled water from the best-selling brands in France is contaminated with microplastics. “Every week, we ingest an average of 5 grams, the equivalent of a...
Dermatologists Say This Is The Worst Cleanser Ingredient For Dry, Aging Skin–It's So Dehydrating!
Not all of us can be graced with naturally hydrated skin; unfortunately, many people struggle with a dry, flaky complexion, especially as they age. While this can certainly be uncomfortable and frustrating to deal with, there are lots of solutions out there, including a whole range of skincare products that are specially formulated for dry skin. But in addition to keeping an eye out for the best products to add to your routine, it’s also important to make note of the ingredients you should never be using on your face if you struggle with dry, aging skin—including one that just may be in your daily cleanser.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why You Should Think Twice Before Removing A Skin Tag At Home
Unlike popping a pimple, skin tags are a bit more delicate. If you're considering at-home removal of a skin tag, there are risks to be aware of before doing so.
CNET
In Style
Botox vs. Fillers: Which Injectable Is Right for You?
Even before the pandemic-induced plastic surgery Zoom Boom, injectables have been rising for the past decade. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons 2020 Plastic Surgery Statistics Report, dermal fillers remained the most popular minimally invasive procedure, despite surgeons' offices being closed for part of the year. With growing...
3 Body Wash Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By For Women With Dry Skin
Experiencing dry skin is a struggle all on its own, and can feel exacerbated or more overwhelming as the weather gets even warmer. With that said, we checked in with board-certified dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about 3 moisturizing, nourishing body wash ingredients to look for this summer. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and author at My Psoriasis Team and Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life.
Banana Boat Recalls Its Sunscreen Sprays Due to Benzene Contamination
Banana Boat is recalling one of its sunscreen sprays due to benzene contamination. On July 29, Banana Boat's parent company, Edgewell Personal Care Company, released a statement explaining why it issued a voluntary recall. Before you get ready to chuck every Banana Boat sunscreen spray you own, the company discovered...
Oatly and Other Drinks Recalled for Potential Cronobacter Sakazakii Infection
Foodservice company Lyons Magnus is recalling a number of drink products due to a possible microbial contamination, namely the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii. The recall list includes a number of drinks made by popular brands, such as Oatly, Premier Protein, and Stumptown. What exactly is Cronobacter sakazakii, and what symptoms should...
Allure
The Right Way to Apply Spray Sunscreen
All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In the world of skin care, there are very few products as controversial as spray sunscreen. Sunscreen, in general, has quite a bit of baggage. Between the SPF count and reef-safe formulas, there's a lot of different things to keep in mind when shopping for your sunscreen. This is especially true for spray-on formulas.
Hydrocodone, the Most Prescribed Opioid in the U.S., Might Face a Shortage
From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to now, one word that has been consistent is "shortage." The shortages have been widespread and have impacted some of the most minuscule items to more important ones such as paper and semiconductors. Now, it seems that the healthcare industry might be facing a hydrocodone shortage.
Car Tire Dust Is a Major Source of Microplastics, and It’s Killing Marine Life
Many think of rubber as highly sustainable and biodegradable, but the impact of car tires is higher than we thought. Car tires contain far more than just the tree-derived materials — and it's taking a serious toll on the planet. For years, coho salmon were dying en masse on...
CARS・
Sensitive Skin? This Retinol Alternative Was Created Just for You
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We all know that retinol is an extremely popular ingredient when it comes to anti-aging, anti-acne and just about every other skin concern. Some retinoids are only available with a prescription, but you can find many available over the counter too, especially in the retinol form.
Forever Chemicals Have Rendered All Rainwater Unsafe to Drink Worldwide
PFAS chemicals, often referred to as “forever” chemicals, have been a hot topic in recent years, thanks to constant discoveries that these persistent chemicals are everywhere from drinking water and the air to breast milk and food packaging. And now, a new study has discovered that not only...
Good News Network
Large Study Suggests Doing Chores May Be Linked to a 21% Reduced Risk For Alzheimer’s Disease
Cooking, cleaning, and gardening may be linked to reducing your risk for developing Alzheimer’s by more than one-fifth (21%), according to new research. The study that looked at more than a half-million Brits also found the biggest protective activity to be regular brisk walks or bike rides, which were linked to a 35 percent reduction in the onset of the disease.
Thin Skin: Handle With Care
Aging is the biggest culprit behind skin that sags, wrinkles, and even tears. “Over time, your body loses collagen and elastin which results in less support for the skin,” says Shannon McAllister, board-certified dermatologist with Associates in Dermatology. Factors such as genetics, medications like prolonged topical steroid use, and sun exposure can also contribute to thinning skin.
Agricultural Pollution Triggers Toxic Algal Blooms, an Environmental Hazard
Agriculture negatively impacts the planet in more ways than one, between rampant deforestation, water waste, and animal abuse. But one of the worst aspects of farming is pesticide and herbicide usage. Unfortunately, chemicals frequently used in farming trigger toxic algal blooms, after making their way through the soil and eventually into the groundwater.
Study Shows Huge Uptick in Lyme Disease Linked to Global Warming
At this point, someone in your life has likely come down with Lyme disease. Whether it was an avid hiker, a dedicated gardener, or simply someone who enjoys spending time in their yard from time to time, the sometimes fatal tick-borne illness is unfortunately now more common than ever. Spiking cases of Lyme disease have been linked to climate change, according to various recent studies, so it's likely only going to get worse.
Can Your Deodorant Actually Stop Working?
Although you may be a diligent deodorant user, you may have noticed a hint of body odor has made its way through your line of defense. Don't worry — you haven't built up a tolerance. Rather, experts explain that certain bodily changes can lead to an increase in odor and sweat, leading us to believe that the product is no longer functioning as it should be (via LiveStrong).
