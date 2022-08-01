This dark horse could help the St. Louis Cardinals at catcher in 2023

redbirdrants.com
‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals
The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Reds trading Tommy Pham is a real slap in the face
The Cincinnati Reds have traded outfielder and slap artist Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox. Tommy Pham, dealer of The Slap Heard ‘Round the World earlier this season, has been traded to the Boston Red Sox. While this move will likely not go down as one of the most impactful deals, it certainly is a slap in the face for a player of Pham’s stature to be dealt.
Cubs: What Christian Vazquez trade means for Willson Contreras
The Christian Vazquez trade only lowers the return of what the Chicago Cubs can get for Willson Contreras. Christian Vazquez is going to the Houston Astros from the Boston Red Sox. Who won the deal is one debate. Who lost it is fairly obvious. It’s the Chicago Cubs. The...
numberfire.com
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto
The St. Louis Cardinals were firmly entrenched in the Juan Soto sweepstakes alongside the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Padres ultimately pulled away and made an offer that the Washington Nationals could not refuse. But the Cardinals are still looking to add despite missing out on Soto. According to St. Louis […] The post Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Willson Contreras lets out his frustration about Cubs trade rumors
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is ready for the MLB trade deadline to pass, as he’s been floated in rumors for years now. The Cubs haven’t made a substantial contract offer to Contreras since 2018 — two seasons after he helped lead Chicago to its first World Series in 108 years.
Jose Quintana trade details: Cardinals plunder Pirates pitching staff
The St. Louis Cardinals needed a pitching upgrade, and they acquired one in Jose Quintana of the Pittsburgh Pirates. It hasn’t been the Bucs year, to say the least. But the Pirates could prove useful for contenders, as they have several veterans on expiring contracts. Quintana is one of those vets.
MLB trade grades: Who won the Astros-Orioles Trey Mancini deal?
The Astros acquired Trey Mancini from the Orioles, but who won the deal?. The Houston Astros have pulled off an early-MLB Trade Deadline shocker by acquiring Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles while being apart of a huge 3-team trade. The Astros had been on the hunt for a first...
FOX Sports
New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani
The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade
The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
Red Sox: Christian Vazquez heartbreaking reaction to Astros trade (Video)
The Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez to the Astros during batting practice and he looked utterly heartbroken over the news. The MLB trade deadline can bring the ultimate excitement for teams acquiring new stars and players looking for fresh starts. At the same time, it can be rough on players sent this way and that on a whim.
Cardinals predictions: What rotation will look like after trade deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals made moves to improve their pitching staff that will dramatically alter their starting rotation. Going into the trade deadline season, the Cardinals let it be known they want to improve their pitching staff that had fallen victim to the injury bug. John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of...
Brewers trade for former Cardinals All-Star closer
After trading closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, the Milwaukee Brewers brought in a veteran reliever in Trevor Rosenthal. The Milwaukee Brewers made the stunning decision to trade closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. It was a move that left the fanbase and even the players scratching their heads. Well now, the team has filled the void with a veteran who the Brewers know all too well.
Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade
A little more than a year after acquiring Joey Gallo in a deal before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees shipped off their disappointing outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday. Gallo struggled mightily during his tenure in New York, notching a paltry .159 […] The post Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
This Trade Has A Nice Ring For New York Yankees
When it comes to acquiring talent, New York Yankees' general manager, Brian Cashman, is usually operating from a position of strength, be it financially or with his strong farm system that he has carefully cultivated over the past 7-8 years. The Pinstripes own the best record and baseball and with Tuesday's trade deadline looming, the Yankees go in with plenty of chips to play with. That is why names like Juan Soto, Tyler Mahle and Frankie Montas are all within the playbook of Cashman.
1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make the Astros World Series favorites
The Houston Astros are once again among the teams leading the pack in the MLB this season. They currently have a 67-36 record, which is the second best in the American League and third best in the majors. They have a comfortable 12 game lead atop the AL West, and are going to be competing with the New York Yankees for the top seed in the AL throughout the final two months of the season.
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a seat after Albert Pujols was named Wednesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has recorded a 14.4% barrel rate and a .355 expected...
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
Dodgers making ‘aggressive’ push for Juan Soto amid Cardinals, Padres interest
The Juan Soto trade rumors continue to rumble on as the 2022 MLB trade deadline draws near. Everyone is wondering whether the Washington Nationals will actually trade Soto. And if they do, where will the star outfielder land? The three teams left standing in the Soto sweepstakes are the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, […] The post Dodgers making ‘aggressive’ push for Juan Soto amid Cardinals, Padres interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal
Nationals: "We've acquired OF Trey Harris from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF/OF Ehire Adrianza. Harris was the winner of Atlanta’s 2019 Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in Atlanta’s Minor League system." The Braves also added that former MLB All-Star Robinson Cano...
FanSided
