Santa Clara man arrested for homicide in Porterville

CHP: Multiple people injured in Greyhound bus crash in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Greyhound bus crashed with approximately 34 passengers in Tulare County early Wednesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers. The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. near Highway 99 and Avenue 264. According to CHP, the driver a 45-year-old man from Beverly Hills, allegedly allowed the bus to drift onto the […]
Stolen Hay, Trailers Worth Roughly $37,000 Returned To Owner In Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KMJ) — Hay and stolen property worth over $35,000 was recovered Monday morning in Porterville. Tulare County Sheriff says they were called to the 1400 block of South Plano regarding two abandoned trailers. Following an investigation, deputies discovered the trailers, both filled with 45 hay bales, were...
Identified: Porterville man killed in shooting
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities identified the man that was shot and killed Tuesday night in Porterville. The Porterville Police Department identified the man as 26-year-old Steven Sanchez. According to authorities, police officers responded to the 1400 block of North Ohio Street after receiving a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, […]
Jesus Miguel Meza Rosas Arrested after Crash on J Street [Tulare, CA]
Patrol Vehicle Involved in Traffic Accident on San Joaquin Avenue. It happened around 7:15 a.m. on July 29th, when a speeding vehicle driven by Rosas ran through a red light and struck a police car. Furthermore, some occupants of the vehicle fled the scene on foot after the initial collision.
21 people, including kids, hospitalized after Greyhound bus crashes near Tulare, CHP says
'He had cuts all over his face, blood coming down, and it was scary': 34 passengers on a Greyhound bus traveling on Highway 99 on Wednesday morning went through a terrifying experience when the bus crashed and landed on its side near Tulare.
Murder being investigated by Porterville Police Department
The Porterville Police Department is investigating a murder that happened on Tuesday night. Steven Sanchez, 26 of Porterville, was identified as the victim who was killed. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the1400 block of North Ohio Street regarding a shooting that had just occurred.
2 suspects arrested in connection with 13 armed robberies: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two Wasco men were arrested for their suspected involvement in 13 armed robberies in multiple counties including Kern and Fresno. Aaron Corcuera, 20 and Christian Rios, 20 are suspected of robbing 13 gas stations and restaurants in Kern, Tulare, Madera and Fresno counties between July 17, 2022 and July 24, 2022.
KCSO arrests 2 in serial robbery investigation
Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two Wasco men identified as suspects in a string of armed robberies. Aron Corcuera, 20, and Christian Rios, 20, of Wasco, are suspected of being involved in 17 robberies that took place in Fresno, Kern, Madera and Tulare counties between July 17 and July 25, according to a KCSO news release.
1 killed during chase in Porterville, suspect arrested, deputies say
Authorities have a man in custody accused of homicide following a deadly chase through the Porterville area.
Deadly rollover crash on Interstate 5 south of Orland shuts down northbound lanes
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A 41-year-old man died after a rollover crash that briefly shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 south of Orland, according to the CHP. The rollover crash happened before 1 p.m. and it involved two passengers, a man and a woman. CHP briefly shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in order to land a helicopter at the scene of the crash, but it was sent away.
Pedestrian killed on Highway 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was killed Saturday night while trying to run across Highway 99 at Cecil Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just before 9:30 p.m., CHP officials responded to a fatal crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 99. Officials said an Audi driven by Fresno, Calif., resident J. Wenger, […]
Suspects break into auto dealership, drive away in stolen truck in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — Two suspects were recently caught on camera breaking into an auto dealership and driving off in a stolen truck in Hanford. According to Wade Taha, two suspects broke into Kings Auto Center just after midnight on Saturday, July 30, and drove off in a stolen, 4-door, Chevy Silverado.
Tulare PD arrest potential drunk driver for hitting officer
According to the Tulare Police Department, at 7:12 a.m. on Friday, July 29, a Tulare police officer was involved in an on duty traffic collision. The officer had just started his patrol shift and was traveling southbound on J Street when he was stuck by a westbound vehicle that ran a stop sign on San Joaquin at J Street. Witnesses reported that the suspect vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer was able to broadcast that he was just involved in a traffic accident.
Kings County man arrested on various charges after reckless, high-speed pursuit
Above: Daniel Garcia booking photo | All photos courtesy of Kings County Sheriff’s Office. A Kings County man was recently arrested on various charges after leading deputies and CHP officers on a pursuit, according to the Sheriff’s Office. 40-year-old Daniel Garcia was arrested on the night of Wednesday,...
26-year-old man shot and killed in Porterville, police say
An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot and killed in Porterville Tuesday night.
Bakersfield Police are investigating a crash
Bakersfield Police are investigating a crash from monday where a car hit the side of a bakery in east Bakersfield. It was reported just before 4am after the sedan driver somehow hit a truck, and then careened into Emmanuel’s Bakery and Taqueria on East Truxtun Avenue at Haley Street. No one was hurt.
Dogs escape home, maul man to death in California city
SELMA, Calif. (AP) — A group of dogs escaped from a home in central California and mauled to death a 59-year-old man who was out on a walk, authorities said. Selma police officers responding to a call Sunday afternoon in a residential part of the city found someone trying to separate the dogs from the victim, the police department said in a statement. Police and animal control officers captured and quarantined the dogs.
Jonathan Prado and Claudia Lopez Dead, Jonathan Lopez Hospitalized after 2-Car Crash on Magnolia Avenue [Bakersfield, CA]
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Kimberlina Road. On July 26th, at around 9:40 p.m., officers responded along Kimberlina Road and Magnolia Avenue. Police said the crash involved a Toyota RAV4 and a Honda Accord. According to California Highway Patrol, the northbound Honda failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the Toyota.
Evacuation warning issued in Tulare County due to wildfire
The Marmot Fire sparked just before 2 p.m. southeast of Three Rivers and has spread to 127 acres, according to CAL FIRE.
Man runs across Highway 99 near Cecil Avenue late Saturday night, struck by multiple vehicles and dies, 99 closed for two hours
A man ran across Highway 99 near Cecil Avenue late Saturday night, when he died after being struck by multiple vehicles, the California Highway Patrol said. On July 30, at approximately 9:27 p.m., Bakersfield Communication Center received a call of a vehicle versus a pedestrian traffic crash. CHP officers responded to the scene and investigated the crash.
