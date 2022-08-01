'Tales of the Walking Dead' Review: This Wacky Anthology Series Is The Franchise's Weirdest Yet

collider.com
The Walking Dead's Final Episodes Reveal First Images
"The end of each story is very important. How do you want yours to end?" asks Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) in the first full-length trailer for the final episodes of The Walking Dead. On October 2, the end of that story begins when the AMC zombie drama returns with its last eight episodes. After the network revealed the trailer during the show's sendoff San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday — and teased the future of the expanding TWD Universe — AMC has released the first images from the third and final part of The Walking Dead Season 11. See them below.
David Warner, Star Trek and Twin Peaks Actor, Dies at 80
British actor David Warner has died at the age of 80. Warner died Sunday from "a cancer-related illness," the BBC reports. Warner is mainly known for film roles in Titanic, The Omen, and Tron. He also appeared in many TV shows, including Penny Dreadful, Twin Peaks, and Star Trek: The Next Generation, among others, and often played villainous characters.
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Trailer: Louis Meets Lestat and Is ‘Laid Down With the Devil’ in Anne Rice Adaptation
Click here to read the full article. The vampire still has a lot to talk about. AMC has released the full trailer for “Interview With the Vampire,” out of the show’s Comic-Con panel on Tuesday. Additionally, the cable channel confirmed the series will debut Sunday, October 2 at 10 p.m., immediately following the return of the final season of “The Walking Dead,” with the series’ first two episodes available on AMC+ that same night. The series is an adaptation of Anne Rice’s iconic gothic horror novel, originally released in 1976. The novel sees a 200 year-old vampire Louis de Pointe du...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Showrunner Says Future Seasons of Game of Thrones Spinoff Could Become Anthology
The upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon has yet to premiere, but the excitement surrounding the franchise already has fans speculating about how long the project could run, with showrunner Miguel Sapochnik hinting that future seasons could explore different points in time for the Targaryen family. Interestingly, these comments will spark an entirely different type of speculation among fans, as these remarks could mean that the storyline of the debut season could wrap up with its finale. Additionally, HBO has yet to officially announce a second season of the series, as they potentially wait to see how these first episodes perform. House of the Dragon premieres on HBO on August 21st.
‘Deadliest Catch’: Some Fans Think Show’s Latest Episodes Are Lacking
In the summer of 2005, the very first episode of Deadliest Catch premiered. The unusual new reality show followed crab fishermen as they risked their lives by scouring the Bering Sea for Alaskan king and snow crab. Admittedly, fishing isn’t typically an exciting event to witness. The nature of Alaskan...
‘Criminal Minds’ Revival: Paramount Reveals Several Major Cast Members Returning
The Criminal Minds revival is officially in the works. And several of the original stars have joined the project. As Deadline confirmed today (July 14), Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, and Paget Brewster are all returning to the series. The actors reportedly have multi-year deals...
Mike Judge’s 'Beavis and Butt-Head': Everything You Need to Know About the Revival Series
Is There a Trailer For Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. When and Where Will Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Be Released?. What Is Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head About?. Who Are the Cast and Crew of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. We were first introduced to...
Everybody Hates Chris Animated Series Coming to Paramount+ and Comedy Central
Chris Rock is rebooting his semi-autobiographical sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, but this time as an animated series titled Everybody Still Hates Chris. The new series is being produced for Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Like the original series, Everybody Still Hates Chris will feature Rock narrating the episodes, with stories inspired...
'Devotion' Poster Teases the Bond Between Wingmen in America's "Forgotten War"
Movie fans are slowly gearing up for a jam packed fall film season. One of the more intriguing films coming out this November is the Korean War film Devotion starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell. Sony Pictures just released a new high-flying trailer for the film and, along with it, they also dropped a new poster teasing the tense action of the adventure.
'The Flash': Michael Keaton Says He Returned as Batman to See How Fans Would React
Michael Keaton didn’t join the upcoming The Flash movie for fame or fortune, his reason was a lot more nuanced than that; he wanted to see how people would react to him coming back as Batman after 30 years. Speaking with Variety about the upcoming DC movie, Keaton discussed how superhero movies became a cultural phenomenon, making him curious about what it would mean to become Bruce Wayne again.
TVLine Items: Raising Kanan Trailer, Kate Winslet's Palace Series and More
Click here to read the full article. Starz is turning the page on the Power Book III: Raising Kanan saga with a newly released trailer for Season 2, premiering Sunday, Aug. 14 at 9/8c. In the new episodes, “Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas has gained control over the city’s drug trade, but her son is slipping away,” per the official synopsis. “Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business, and because of Detective Howard’s lingering secret, he’s even more uncertain of his past. Kanan searches for the truth while Raq boldly expands the business into hostile Mafia territory.” “Lou-Lou...
'House of the Dragon' Image Teases the Relationship Between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower
The countdown has officially begun. The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is coming soon and Empire Magazine has released yet another exclusive image. A couple of days ago we were introduced to an Iron Throne — the most desirable yet uncomfortable-looking seat in Westeros — which looked closer to the description present in George R. R. Martin’s books than the depiction present in the 8 seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones. And now, we have been presented with a seemingly wholesome scene between childhood friends Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.
‘Max Headroom’ Series Reboot Starring Matt Frewer In Works At AMC Networks From Christopher Cantwell & Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A 1980s pop culture mainstay is plotting a comeback. AMC Networks is developing a Max Headroom drama series reboot, with Matt Frewer set to reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality. Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner for the project, which is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media. Known for biting commentary, quick wit and manic glitching, the supposedly computer-generated TV host played by Frewer was first introduced in the 1985 British cyberpunk TV...
‘Better Call Saul’: Here’s How Walt And Jesse Returned From ‘Breaking Bad’
It’s been six seasons in the making, but the event Breaking Bad fans have hoped for has happened. After series creator Vince Gilligan teasing their appearance, Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) have finally appeared in Better Call Saul. As with practically all elements in this show, what could have been a throwaway episode emerges as a masterclass in how to satisfyingly use guest stars in storytelling.
‘Westworld’ Star Daniel Wu on Jay’s Startling Episode 6 Reveal & What’s Next
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Westworld, Season 4, Episode 6, “Fidelity.”]. Westworld dove into rebel Jay’s (Daniel Wu) backstory for “Fidelity,” and with it came some shockingly heartbreaking revelations. Through flashbacks, viewers see how he was first introduced to Frankie, a.k.a. C (Aurora...
How to Watch 'Beavis and Butt-Head': Where to Stream the New Season
The 90s were a definitive time for entertainment. MTV was making its rounds, alternative music was at its prime, and television was unlike any other. One show that became a staple of the ‘90s is Beavis and Butt-Head. Created by Mike Judge (the same guy behind King of the Hill and HBO’s Silicon Valley) the series centers on a duo of cartoon slackers well-known for their big heads and penchant for rock ‘n roll music. Their daily activities include squandering around their suburban hometown, causing chaos at Highland High, and watching hours of music videos - not without offering a string of nonsensical commentary that, for some reason, brings laughter to the audience (don’t forget their trademark giggles).
'Beavis and Butt-Head' Review: Still Brilliant in Its Idiocy
I have somehow become Collider’s unofficial Beavis and Butt-Head critic. And frankly, I’m okay with that. As someone who adored the original series in the 1990s, I don’t mind being known for my love of the two idiots. Like the original series, the new Beavis and Butt-Head...
'Industry' Lets Its Female Characters Be Unlikable
Season 2 of Industry premiered Monday night on HBO, and its razor-sharp first episode marked an electric and satisfying opener to the season. For those that haven’t yet tuned in, Industry combines the high-stakes business world of Succession with Euphoria’s teen debauchery. The series follows Harper (Myha'la Herrold), Yasmin (Marisa Abela), and their Gen Z colleagues as they vie for power in the corrupt and competitive world of high finance at Pierpoint & Co., a top-tier investment bank in London. Season 2’s premiere sets up the parallel journeys Harper and Yasmin will embark on as they continue to lie, cheat, and manipulate their way to the top in a male-dominated industry. While they make plenty of morally ambiguous choices, the episode, written by the show's creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, consistently reminds us their ruthlessness is out of necessity, a means of survival in a cruel boy's club.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Reveals Season 24 Premiere Title
Law & Order: SVU will premiere its 24th season on September 22, 2022. Graziano took to Instagram to announce the episode with a post of the season premiere’s script. David Graziano co-wrote the script along with Julie Martin. According to a picture of the script, the first episode this season will be called “The One You Feed.”
'Beavis and Butt-Head' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the MTV Classic
The ‘90s were full of pop culture moments, but nothing beats the obnoxious, persistent waves of laughter coming out from Beavis and Butt-Head. Fans of the MTV classic are in for a treat. After the show’s long hiatus since 2011 and a movie in June 2022, the duo is making a TV show return with Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head. Created and mainly voiced by Mike Judge, the new series promises the same, can’t-help-but-to-love snarky duo but with different, modern twists. Expect TikTok and Youtube references on the way!
