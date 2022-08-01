19-year-old from Albion arrested in Calhoun Co., confesses to vehicle thefts, other crimes

www.fox17online.com
One Man Crime Spree Ended In Calhoun County
It was a brush-covered vehicle, containing an “unconscious” man, which alerted Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies to the location of a wanted criminal believed to be involved in a series of auto thefts, and burglaries throughout Calhoun and Jackson Counties. At around 8:30 p.m., Saturday evening, the Calhoun County...
wkzo.com
19-year-old from Albion arrested in connection with several area crimes
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN) – A suspect was taken into custody by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday night in connection with several crimes in the area. The Sheriff’s Office Deputies was called to the area of 27 Mile Road near H Drive N in Sheridan Township to check on a subject in a vehicle.
WILX-TV
Video: First responders revive 3 found unconscious in Ingham County bar
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Dramatic body camera footage captured Ingham County officials revive three people who were found unconscious in Delhi Township bar. Background: ‘A very chaotic scene’ -- Possible mass overdose in Holt bar. The incident happened July 22 at Rocky’s Roadhouse, located on Cedar Street. When...
Lansing police say 1 person was shot Tuesday night
Lansing police say one person was shot Tuesday night.
fox2detroit.com
Husband arrested in Southgate woman's murder, moving body to Superior Township
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A normally peaceful Southgate neighborhood turned into a crime scene on Walter near Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Police say that a missing persons investigation led to a husband confessing to killing his wife. The family tells us the victim is Ileana Luna. Luna's loved ones who...
UPMATTERS
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident downstate
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The driver who killed two people and injured three others during a ‘Make a Wish’ bike ride Saturday has been charged. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, has been charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony, one count of operating while intoxicated, a 93-day misdemeanor, and second offense notice operating while intoxicated, a one year misdemeanor.
Jackson man shot, killed in alleged break-in
JACKSON, MI -- An alleged break-in attempt ended with a man being shot and killed inside a Jackson home Tuesday morning, police said. At about 2:23 a.m. Aug. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street for a reported shooting inside the residence. A man had called 911 and said he shot someone that broke into the home, police said.
abc12.com
Police chase ends with four arrests in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested four people and recovered several illegal handguns after a chase from Flint ended in Shiawassee County early Saturday. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the Flint Police Department and Metro Police Authority of Genesee County began pursuing the vehicle with help overhead from a Michigan State Police helicopter.
WILX-TV
Man fatally shot during reported break-in at Jackson residence
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in a Jackson home Tuesday morning. Police identified the man as Jalen Matthew Gillum. According to authorities, officers from the Jackson Police Department were called to a residence near South Jackson and Morrell streets at about 2:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting inside the residence. The caller, identified only as a man, advised he shot someone that broke into the residence.
wkzo.com
Two area vehicle thefts being investigated by MSP
UNDATED (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a pair of area vehicle thefts. One took place in the 67000 block of Burg Rd in St. Joseph County sometime between 10:00 p.m. last Thursday night and 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers say the vehicle was unlocked with the...
Police release name of man killed in alleged break-in
JACKSON, MI - A man who was shot and killed while allegedly trying to break into a Jackson home has been identified by police. Jalen Matthew Gillum, 28, was found Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to the chest in a home in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street, police said earlier in the day. He was taken to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
thevillagereporter.com
Twenty-Three Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury Including Suspect In Montpelier Drug Bust
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on July 19 and returned indictments against a total of twenty-three individuals. Among those was Ronald D. Brown, 48, of Montpelier, who was indicted on a total of thirteen counts, including two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a second-degree felony; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a first-degree felony; one count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a second-degree felony; two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Permitting Drug Abuse, a fifth-degree felony; four counts of Corrupting Another with Drugs, each a second-degree felony; and two counts of Endangering Children, one second-degree and one third-degree felony.
13abc.com
New developments in the missing person case of Dee Warner
ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - Today people from around Adrian, Tecumseh and throughout Lenawee County went to the Lenawee County Courthouse to celebrate Dee Warner’s birthday, and remind people driving by that the search is still on. At the rally, Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier said that he made an...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Work supervisor charged with killing Oakland County man who drove company truck home after argument
PONTIAC, Mich. – A work supervisor has been charged with killing an Oakland County employee who drove a company truck home after the two men got into an argument at work. Officials said Nathanial Marceal Ebarra, 27, of Pontiac, and Daniel Leroy Brotemarkle, 25, also of Pontiac, got into an altercation June 27 at work. Ebarra was Brotemarkle’s supervisor, according to authorities.
Charges being sought after pit bulls attack girl in Lansing
The incident happened on Saturday on the 1400 block of Ada St. in Lansing.
Missing Lansing teen found safe
Sincere Portee is 15-years-old, 5-foot-2, and weighs about 100 pounds, officials said.
13abc.com
Juvenile shot in Adrian, two arrested
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - A juvenile was hospitalized after being shot in the chest early Sunday morning. Around 4:44 a.m., officers with the Adrian Police Department were dispatched to a call of shots fired near Maumee and Madison. Officers discovered that a juvenile had been shot in the chest and...
18 juveniles escaped from their Wayne Co. cells. Did a guard make it possible?
Two Wayne Co. employees are facing possible termination following a scathing internal investigation into how 18 juveniles were able to escape from their cells inside the county’s detention facility.
13 catalytic converters found during Eaton Co. traffic stop
Michigan State Police troopers are still investigating a traffic stop in which officials found thirteen stolen catalytic converters in a car.
Driver who hit & killed 2 during Make-a-Wish ride is officially charged
The woman arrested for hitting and killing 2 cyclists and injuring 3 others Saturday was officially charged in the crash Monday afternoon
