Beyoncé Updating Renaissance Track “Heated” After Criticism of Ableist Lyrics

Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance, includes a song that appears to sample Kelis. While the full credits for the track, “Energy,” have not yet been revealed, credited composers include Pharrell Williams and Chad (presumably Williams’ Neptunes bandmate Chad Hugo). Kelis has now said that she was not made aware that her music was going to be sampled on Renaissance. Update: Upon the release of Renaissance, the full credits revealed that it was not a sample after all, but an interpolation of “Milkshake.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO