Historic Kentucky flooding: At least 30 dead with search and rescue underway and more rain expected this week

Indiana GOP Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash
NAPPANEE, Ind. - Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when an SUV Walorski was riding in crossed the centerline on...
Weather Authority: Thunderstorms may bring brief relief from Delaware Valley heat
PHILADELPHIA - Thursday was a scorcher in the region as we suffer through a fourth heatwave. Thursday evening into Friday morning will be toasty with lows only reaching the mid to low 70s, with thunderstorms bringing small relief. Friday may prove slightly cooler, as a cold front approaches the Delaware...
Powerball winner: Single ticket sold in Pennsylvania wins $206.9M jackpot
HARRISBURG, Pa. - One Pennsylvania resident woke up a winner Thursday after a single ticket matched all six numbers in last night’s Powerball drawing. The winner of the Aug. 3 drawing will claim a jackpot worth $206.9 million, with a chas value of $122.3 million. The winning numbers for...
Weather Authority: Warm, steamy Wednesday night leads to possible 4th heat wave Thursday
PHILADELPHIA - Plan to take it easy across the Delaware Valley for the next few days and possibly into next week as the heat ramps up again and we enter a possible fifth heatwave. FOX 29’s Scott Williams says the heat will combine with higher humidity levels over the next...
Police locate woman seen bleeding, yelling for help inside truck cab on New Jersey highway
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. - Authorities in New Jersey say a woman who was seen bloodied and screaming for help inside a truck cab has been found along with the driver. Police said during a Thursday afternoon press conference that a community tip brought the search to a "positive end." Officers...
Portion of Pennsauken Creek runs red after food dye discharged from nearby plant, officials say
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Officials in South Jersey say an incident involving food dye at a water treatment plant caused a local creek to run red, sparking confusion among residents Tuesday afternoon. The south branch of Pennsauken Creek, runs between two neighborhoods in Cherry Hill. Officials with the Evesham Municipal...
Prosecutors: NJ man charged in death of toddler found with cocaine, fentanyl in system
CAMDEN, N.J. - A New Jersey man has been charged in the death of a toddler who investigators say had cocaine and fentanyl in her system when she died. Authorities say on the evening of July 23 emergency crews responded to a home on the 300 block of Evergreen Avenue in Cherry Hill.
Aerial video captures shark snack attack off New York beach
ISLIP, N.Y. - A photographer recently spotted five sharks near New York's famous Fire Island beaches using teamwork to attack a school of bunker fish. Photographer Duncan Weir recorded the feeding frenzy on Monday from above, where clear waters offered a prime view of the lunchtime feeding frenzy. According to Weir, the school of bunker fish was about 200 yards from the Atlantique Beach shore in Islip, New York.
