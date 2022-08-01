ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee’s month-long grocery tax suspension begins Monday

By Alicia Patton
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HCXzF_0h0WvG8K00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Amid surging inflation, Tennesseans can now expect to see some relief as groceries will be sold tax-free throughout the month of August starting this Monday.

During the monthlong holiday, food and food ingredients can be purchased tax-free. The holiday was proposed by Governor Bill Lee in March to provide financial relief to Tennesseans amid surging inflation costs.

21-year-old drowns in Tuscaloosa County

“As Americans see their cost-of-living skyrocket amid historic inflation, suspending the grocery tax is the most effective way to provide direct relief to every Tennessean,” said Gov. Lee. “Our state has the ability to put dollars back in the pockets of hardworking Tennesseans, and I thank members of the General Assembly for their continued partnership in maintaining our fiscally conservative approach.”

Although most food items fall under the tax suspension, there are some exemptions.

Examples of nonexempt items

  • Alcoholic beverages
  • Tobacco products
  • Candy
  • Dietary supplements
  • Prepared food
  • Micro Market food items or vending machine food items

To view a list of exempt and nonexempt items, click here .

The tax suspension comes just a day after Tennessee’s back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend where consumers could purchase clothing, school supplies, and technology tax-free.

The temporary 30-day tax suspension on groceries begins at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
WDEF

Local residents respond to Tennessee food tax holiday

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Inflated grocery bills have stretched families’ budgets thin throughout the nation in 2022. However, throughout August, Tennessee is looking to provide its residents with some much-needed relief — holding a state-wide sales tax holiday on food and food ingredients. “It’s really exciting...
TENNESSEE STATE
boropulse.com

Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, BBB Encouraging Businesses to Host Apprenticeships to Train and Educate Workforce

The Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky recently partnered with the state of Tennessee to build up an apprenticeship program for various businesses throughout the state. The program helps companies attract and retain employees. “The apprenticeship program is part of the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce...
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS 42

Hospital system serving Mississippi, Alabama merges with Louisiana system

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A hospital system with properties in Mississippi and Alabama has merged with a health system based in Louisiana. On Monday, Rush Health Systems became Ochsner Rush Health, the Meridian Star reported. Rush had said in June 2021 that it intended to merge with Ochsner Health, based in New Orleans. “By coming together, we’ll be able to […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
elizabethton.com

The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history

On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday begins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday, the suspension of grocery tax for the entire month of August, has begun. This comes just as parents get ready to send their kids back to school and right off the tax-free weekend for back-to-school supplies. “Prices are high, gas is...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
GREENBACK, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Exemptions#Alcoholic Beverages#Tax Holiday#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Wkrn#Tennesseans#Americans#The General Assembly#Augu
CBS 42

466,000 Mississippi children to get P-EBT benefits for Fall 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Leaders announced 466,000 Mississippi children who participated in the National School Lunch Program are expected to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits for the fall. This comes after the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) received federal approval to distribute the benefits. Additionally, children under […]
Alina Andras

3 affordable weekend getaways in Tennessee

While it is definitely not as popular as other states in the country, Tennessee has a lot to offer, and those who live here know that. To prove it, I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Tennessee that are a great choice for a weekend getaway but are also a good option for a longer vacation. If you live in Tennessee but you have never been to any of these places, make sure to add them to your list. And if you have never visited this beautiful state, any of these places is a good start. You'll want to come back, that's for sure. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Drinks
CBS 42

Alabama blood centers call for more donors amid supply shortage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Those with Lifesouth Community Blood Centers estimate that if everyone gave blood every 56 days there wouldn’t be a shortage. John Donahey in Montgomery is donating even more than that. “I donate every two weeks for platelets, I donate once a month for my blood,” Donahey said. He says he donates […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Attorney General sues Walgreens over opioid exploitation

Walgreens’ pharmacies in Tennessee are accused in a lawsuit filed Wednesday of exploiting the opioid epidemic for profit, filling prescriptions written by healthcare providers the firm knew had  been “raided, disciplined, arrested or indicted,” dispensed massive doses of the dangerous drugs to children as young as two-years-old and doled out more than 103,000 pills prescribed […] The post Tennessee Attorney General sues Walgreens over opioid exploitation appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Teacher of the Year down to 9 finalists in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nine finalists have been chosen for Tennessee’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023. The news release from the Tennessee Department of Education says the finalists represent each of the eight Center of Regional Excellence areas in the state, as well as the Shelby County area.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

52K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy