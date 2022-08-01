Shots Fired During Road Rage Incident In Rock Hill

www.wccbcharlotte.com
Rock Hill road rage shooting suspect arrested
ROCK HILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspect in a weekend road rage shooting in Rock Hill has been arrested, Rock Hill Police said Tuesday. 30-year-old Rock Hill resident Sherif Laguda was served with warrants on Tuesday and was arrested and sent to jail, according to the police report. Man’s vehicle shot at in […]
Man found dead in Gastonia home, homicide investigation underway, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide after a 48-year-old man was found dead inside a Gastonia home early Wednesday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said officers were called around 2:30 a.m. on August 3 to a home in the 700 block of Belfast Drive to check on […]
Troopers: Person arrested after leading troopers on chase in Pineville
PINEVILLE, N.C. — A person was arrested after leading troopers on a chase in Pineville Wednesday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At around 9:45 p.m., a trooper saw a car going 30 mph above the speed limit, with fake tags and no insurance. Troopers said the...
Man found dead in west Gastonia home, neighbors searching for answers
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning off the 700 block of Belfast Drive. Police were called to the home around 2:30 a.m. for a possible assault. When they arrived, they found 48-year-old Donald Watts dead. “I woke up and it...
Police Find Gastonia Man Dead Inside Home
GASTONIA, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a 48-year-old man dead inside his Gastonia home early Wednesday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home on Belfast Drive to check on a resident of the home after a possible assault. At the scene,...
Teen girl hurt in shooting at Lancaster County apartment complex, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A teenage girl was hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex in Lancaster County early Sunday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the scene around 1 a.m. on Caroline Court, near the Williams Estate entrance. Witnesses said they heard gunshots fired toward the apartments.
Police searching for suspect after shots fired into west Charlotte home with family inside
CHARLOTTE — A west Charlotte home is now riddled with bullets after gunfire erupted while a family, including a 3-year-old boy, was inside, according to a police report. “He shot like four times through the window,” Christopher Henderson said. “It was dangerous and crazy.”. It all happened...
Rowan Sheriff investigating road rage shooting involving college student
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 22-year-old Pfeiffer University student says that the driver of a car that he was behind while driving through eastern Rowan County fired several shots at him. According to the report, the incident happened on Thursday, July 29, just before 11 a.m. The student was...
More arrests made involving Charlotte dangerous bike groups
Two suspects were arrested following an incident involving a large bike group near Camp North End this weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.
Drug stash seized from Conover man’s home, sheriff says
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A drug stash was seized when a warrant was executed on a Conover man’s home, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Deputies served a warrant on 29-year-old Conover resident Dustin Cooke on Monday at a home on Raleigh Street. During a search 5 pounds of marijuana, 29 […]
CMPD: Homicide Investigation In West Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday, August 3rd. Police responded to a call on Nobles Avenue near West Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
2 arrests, 4 cited in operation targeting reckless bikers in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police made two arrests and issued four citations in an operation that targeted a group that has been acting erratically on bicycles and motorized vehicles in the Queen City. The bikers often travel in packs that disrupt traffic by going the wrong way, blowing through traffic...
CMPD: 28-Year-Old Shot & Killed In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a gunshot victim in south Charlotte Sunday night. On Sunday, July 31st shortly before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for one person shot on Wallingford Street. At the scene, officers discovered a victim, later identified as...
Police: 19-Year-Old Found Shot To Death In Monroe Park
MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police are investigating after finding a 19-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound in Dickerson Park early Sunday morning. Police were dispatched to a call for service at the park located on North Johnson Street around 7:43 a.m. At the scene, officers located the victim,...
Teen Dies From Injuries in Fall From Car
The boy whom police say fell from a moving vehicle near Charlotte has died from his injuries at Strong Hospital. Police say the 14-year-old was hanging out a car window on North Burley Road around 4:30 Sunday morning. He then fell onto the road as the car rounded a curve.
Multiple cars being broken into at Ballantyne gym
Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working. CATS buses are missing out on money, possibly millions of dollars, because of broken and malfunctioning fareboxes. Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. Updated: moments ago. A Lancaster School board member being...
Teen Critical After Fall From Car
A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after police say he fell from a moving vehicle near Charlotte. It happened around 4:30 yesterday morning on North Burley Road. Police say the teen was hanging out the car window and fell onto the road as the car rounded a curve. The...
Statesville: Man killed at work when hit by a terminal tractor-trailer, troopers say
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — One man is dead after being hit by a terminal tractor-trailer, troopers said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Statesville. This incident occurred at an industrial poultry by-product processing plant off Sheffield Road. A terminal tractor-trailer, known as...
Police In Search Of Gastonia Theft Suspect – Cash Reward Offered
GASTONIA, N.C – The Gastonia police department is searching for a man suspected of a series of thefts. Reports have come from the Cramer Woods area in the Catawba Creek subdivisions. It was reported that during the thefts, the suspects stole a car and used it to commit other...
