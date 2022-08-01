ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia instructor accused of shooting, killing student

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

CARROLTON, Ga. (AP) — A college instructor in Georgia has been charged with murder in the Saturday shooting death of an 18-year-old student.

The Carrollton Police Department said in a news release that Richard Sigman is charged with murder and aggravated assault for his involvement in the shooting death of 18-year-old Anna Jones.

Police said they believe Jones was killed when Sigman shot into a parked car following an argument with a man at a pizza restaurant.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight Saturday.

The University of West Georgia told news outlets in a statement that Sigman’s employment had been terminated. The university said Jones was a student.

Jones graduated from Mt. Zion High School earlier this year.

The school released the following statement:

“It is with great sadness that we write to inform you of the passing of Anna Jones, a recent Class of 2022 graduate of MZHS. Anna loved this school and this community and she will be missed dearly by many. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time.”

Mt. Zion High School
