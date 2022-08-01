Topeka child gets life-saving kidney transplant

www.ksnt.com
Family Service & Guidance Center offering unique, new program
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Family Service & Guidance Center is offering a unique, new program to treat kids who have both mental health and substance use challenges. Dana Schwarz with FSGC joined 27 News Tuesday morning to tell us about it. According to FSGC, staff will work closely with parents and other family members to give […]
Found: 11-year-old safe after leaving Northland home
Kansas City Police located a missing 11-year-old girl. She disappeared from her Northland home Tuesday night.
Clearing away the pain with CMM
TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Dr. Doug Frye and Seth Harrison with The Center for Manual Medicine and Regenerative Orthopedics joined us to chat with us about some of the ultra minimally invasive procedures they provide. For more information you can click here.
Topeka Petco suffering from rodent infestation, KDA says
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local pet store is under an inspection from the Kansas Department of Agriculture due to the presence of mice. 27 News spoke with Jason Walker, the Public Relations Director for the KDA, about the ongoing inspection of Petco. He said that the KDA received a complaint about a rodent infestation last […]
Back to school bash gives kids needed supplies for school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – For the sixth straight year, the Salvation Army of Topeka gave out school supply bags to students for the upcoming school year. The supplies were donated by Burlington/Northern Santa Fe, through a $5,000 grant. The money was used to build personal hygiene bags to help ensure that students get the new school […]
Kansas teen attacked while knocking on doors for ‘Value Them Both’ amendment
A Leawood, Kansas woman was arrested and charged for allegedly attacking a female teenager who was knocking on doors in support of the "Value Them Both" amendment ahead of Tuesday's primary election.
Over $17,000 raised by Spangles for Kansas family hit by car
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The fast-food chain Spangles has surpassed their fundraising goal for a Kansas basketball player and her family that were critically injured after a driver hit them in Kentucky. Over $17,000 have been raised for Ava Jones, a Nickerson High School basketball star, and her family to help them through their continued recovery. […]
Lightning strike injures 2 workers in Olathe
Olathe first responders said two workers at a rock quarry suffered minor injuries after lighting hit one of their vehicles.
Topeka woman convicted in 2021 murder in SE Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was convicted in the 2021 murder of Kirsty Ann Craig-Rodriguez on Wednesday. Harlee Elizabeth Borders, 23, of Topeka was convicted of 1st-degree murder, attempted 1st-degree murder, aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated endangering a child. District Attorney Mike Kagay said his office will seek a sentence of more than 50 years.
New mosquito forecasting tool warns of severe threat for Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new mosquito forecasting tool has warned of a severe threat to the Capital City as the population of bugs that are capable of carrying malaria and other diseases remains “very high.”. OFF! - the insect repellant company - says the mosquito population for Topeka...
Lawrence police arrest woman facing 111 counts, accused of charging thousands to victims’ accounts
Local jeweler seeks owner of precious engagement ring found at Arrowhead. A Blue Springs jeweler suddenly became a diamond detective when a woman walked in this week to say she’d found a ring at the George Strait concert at Arrowhead on Saturday. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A 35-year-old...
Kansas City Police search for child’s guardians
Kansas City police found a 4 or 5 year-old boy wandering near East 108th Street and March Avenue. Officers are trying to locate his guardians.
15-year-old flips SUV on 53rd as construction increases traffic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As construction in the area has increased traffic on 53rd St. a 15-year-old driver flipped her SUV after overcorrecting on Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office on the scene told 13 NEWS they were called to the area of SW 53rd St. west of Auburn Rd. just after noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3, with reports of an accident.
2-year-old child dies after being found in Kansas car
A Kansas 2-year-old child died after being found in a car Sunday. The child's death is under investigation.
Crews quickly extinguish Topeka kitchen fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews quickly extinguished a kitchen fire in Topeka on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews told 13 NEWS that on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2, they were called to the area of 6500 block of 27th Ct. after a small fire was reported. When crews arrived, they said...
Torchy’s Tacos closes Lawrence store
After two years in Lawrence, Kansas, Torchy's Tacos will be closing their store on 31st Street and Iowa Street.
KC police locate parent of a young boy found wandering near an intersection
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said it has found a parent of a young boy found wandering late Tuesday morning. Police say the boy, believed to be between four and five years old, was found wandering near the intersection of E 108th Street and Marsh Ave.
Someone dumped an entire mobile home under a KCMO bridge
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators in Kansas City, Missouri are trying to find out who illegally dumped an entire mobile home in the city. Officials said it's one of the largest items that has ever been illegally dumped in Kansas City - a badly damaged mobile home dropped under the 23rd Street Bridge at Manchester Avenue.
Kansas City couple goes weeks without water, gas with landlord unreachable
A Kansas City couple had been living in their home for two weeks without water or gas. Countless calls to their landlord had gone unanswered.
Lenexa man in hospital after semi-truck side-swipes Lexus on I-35
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lenexa man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a Colorado man side-swiped his Lexus with a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that officials were called to the area of mile marker 229.9 along northbound I-35 in Johnson Co., less than a mile from the Antioch exit, around 1:25 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, with reports of a collision.
