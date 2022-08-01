Topeka child gets life-saving kidney transplant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As construction in the area has increased traffic on 53rd St. a 15-year-old driver flipped her SUV after overcorrecting on Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office on the scene told 13 NEWS they were called to the area of SW 53rd St. west of Auburn Rd. just after noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3, with reports of an accident.

SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO