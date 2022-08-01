4 major standouts from Week 1 of Vikings 2022 training camp

thevikingage.com
saturdaytradition.com
Steal of the NFL Draft? Former Michigan State WR turning heads in Vikings camp
After 4 seasons at Michigan State, Jalen Nailor is looking to make an impact at the next level. Nailor originally pledged to Arizona State but decommitted after then-head coach Todd Graham’s firing, ultimately playing for the Spartans. His yards-per-catch total of 19.8 led the B1G in 2020, coming 2nd in the conference in that category with 18.8 YPC in 2021.
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr’s 3-word response to Sean McVay’s recruiting message
The Los Angeles Rams have begun their road to repeat following the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory last season. It has been a fairly eventful offseason for the franchise which included landing Bobby Wagner, Allen Robinson, and a few others. However, one notable missing player from the championship roster is Odell Beckham Jr. Rams’ Coach Sean McVay sent a message to the star wide receiver to which OBJ recently chimed back in on via Twitter:
AthlonSports.com
49ers Stop Training Camp Following Team Brawl
Tensions ran high during the San Francisco 49ers' training camp practice this Tuesday afternoon. An all-out team brawl unfolded after two of the team's star players began going at it. Niners All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and third-year wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk squared up in what's being described as a "boxing...
ESPN analyst calls out Browns for their absurd Deshaun Watson statement
ESPN analyst Field Yates called out the Cleveland Browns for their statement saying that quarterback Deshaun Watson is remorseful following his recommended suspension. On Monday, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson reached a decision regarding a punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women. Robinson concluded that Watson should receive a six-game suspension without pay, but did not mention any fine.
AthlonSports.com
Dalvin Cook 'Escorted Off Field' Tuesday, Dealing With Potential Injury
A troubling situation unfolded in Vikings training camp this Tuesday afternoon. Star back Dalvin Cook was "escorted off field" by medical trainers due to a potential injury. Cook's left hand was reportedly being attended to by the medical staff. He had to leave practice early and didn't return to live action.
AthlonSports.com
Bills Star Feared To Have Suffered 'Potentially Serious' Training Camp Injury
No team wants to see players suffer serious injuries at training camp. Unfortunately, that may be the reality the Buffalo Bills are currently facing. The AFC East franchise fears one of its defensive stars may have suffered a "potentially serious" injury at practice this Tuesday morning. That player is All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer.
Yardbarker
Packers building an elite offensive line
The beginning of Packers training camp has brought lots of excitement. The meteoric rise of Romeo Doubs. The defensive line creating lots of pressure. Adrian Amos flying around the field. There is a lot to be excited about. However, in the midst of all of this excitement, many fans are missing what is happening with the offensive line. The Packers are building an elite offensive line and it is starting in training camp.
Key Broncos WR out for season with torn ACL
The Denver Broncos have suffered a major blow to their offense in just the second week of NFL training camp. Wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with a significant knee injury during Tuesday’s practice. He was later reported to have suffered a torn ACL. Running back Damarea Crockett also...
Packers Training Camp Injury Report: Practice 6
With the Green Bay Packers practicing for the first time in full pads, these players did not practice on Tuesday at training camp.
3 pleasant surprises standing out in Packers 2022 NFL training camp
The Green Bay Packers’ training camp is now in full swing, and players, coaches, and fans are starting to get a taste of what the 2022 NFL season has in store for the squad. Among the takeaways from camp’s early days are several players on the Packers roster who have, so far, been a pleasant surprise.
Report: Bills All-Pro Safety Jordan Poyer has a hyperextended elbow, could be ready for week 1
Both Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport are reporting that Bills safety Jordan Poyer has a hyperextended elbow but should be ready for week 1 against the Rams.
Yardbarker
New York Giants promising rookie safety sidelined with a broken collarbone
The New York Giants received some disappointing news today at training camp. Rookie safety Dane Belton did not participate in practice as he wore a sling around his left arm. According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the reason for the sling is a broken collarbone. Dane Belton will miss time a significant amount of time with this injury.
Las Vegas Raiders lose linebacker to season-ending injury
While training camp is still relatively young, the Las Vegas Raiders received some less-than-ideal news on the first day of August, as, according to Field Yates, the team has placed linebacker Micah Kiser on season-ending IR with an as-of-yet unspecified leg injury. Kiser, a 27-year-old former fifth-round pick out of...
saturdaytradition.com
Canadian 2023 big man reclassifying to 2022; announces 2 B1G schools in top 4
Cyril Martynov was born in Canada, but currently plays for The Lawrenceville School in New Jersey. If the name sounds familiar, it’s the same prep program that produced 2-time NBA All-Star Joakim Noah. The 6-foot, 11-inch center originally was a member of the class of 2023. But his college...
Austin Riley extension had major impact on Braves deadline plans
Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley was extended with a huge contract. In turn, this impacted the club’s deadline plans. The Atlanta Braves extended Austin Riley to a 10-year, $212 million contract. This is the largest contract in franchise history, so Atlanta had a lot to consider before making any major trades this season.
Lions tied for second-lowest valued franchise in the NFL
Data: Sportico; Table: Axios VisualsThe Lions are among the dregs of the NFL when it comes to franchise value.Driving the news: At $2.9 billion, the Lions tied the Jacksonville Jaguars as the league's second-lowest valued franchise, according to Sportico's annual list.The Bengals came in last at $2.8 billion.The big picture: The average NFL team is worth $4.1 billion, up 18% from last year, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes.The Cowboys ($7.64 billion) are yet again the world’s most valuable sports franchise.💭 Joe's thought bubble: As a recovering Lions fan — I renounced the team during the Matt Millen era — this ranking doesn't offend me whatsoever. But $2.9 billion does seem low.NFL ownership is an ultra-exclusive club and some billionaire would form an ownership group to pay more than $3 billion to join if the Ford family ever put the team up for sale.
Nick Saban has a truly sociopathic take on 2021 season for Alabama football
In a recent interview, Nick Saban had quite the take about his 2021 team, and we won’t lie — it’s concerning. Leave it up to Nick Saban to drop the mic in a preseason interview because no one had rebuilding year on their bingo card. Honestly, it’s...
Yardbarker
Lions Worked Out Three Receivers
Taylor, 27, was drafted by the Titans in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Western Kentucky. After two years with the Titans, Taylor was traded to the Browns for a seventh-round pick. Taylor spent the 2019 season with the Browns before being released coming out of training...
FanSided
