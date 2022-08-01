ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Public meeting scheduled Aug. 4 to review Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study

By MiCo
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mocomotive.com

Birnham Woods widening to wrap ahead of schedule in The Woodlands

Road work continues on projects around The Woodlands area. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Portions of Birnham Woods Drive between Waterbend Cove and Rayford Road will reopen this week, according to Montgomery County Precinct 3. A project to widen Birnham Woods from two to four lanes from Waterbend to Rayford began work…
THE WOODLANDS, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Fort Bend County officials will have all law enforcement officers checking doors throughout the school day

As the new school year approaches for Fort Bend ISD, officials are implementing a new plan to keep students and teachers safe. Fort Bend County will have all law enforcement officers stop by schools in their districts to make sure all doors are locked. Officers will still be on duty, but as they wait on assignments they will make sure all schools are following safety protocols.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Water boil noticed issued for Polk County residents due to loss of pressure caused by main line break

HOUSTON – Polk County has issued a water boil notice for residents due to loss of pressure in its system caused by a main line break, according to a release. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Memorial Point Utilities District, TX1870030, public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precinct#The H Gac
Community Impact Houston

Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: Hospitalizations, new cases decline across Harris County

It has been over two years since the COVID-19 pandemic struck nationally and locally in southeast Texas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Medical Center admitted an average of 226 COVID-19 hospital patients per day for the week of July 18-24, which fell to 219 per day for the week of July 25-Aug. 1, a 3.2% decrease in new patients, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas City traffic: update on Gulf Freeway at FM 1764 construction

TEXAS CITY – The ongoing construction on the Gulf Freeway has been slowing drivers down for years, and bumper-to-bumper traffic heading to the beach is no fun. Folks in Texas City are certainly feeling the construction headaches with the work on FM-1764 as the Texas Department of Transportation works on tearing down the bridge structures over Interstate 45.
TEXAS CITY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Cleveland ISD celebrates completion of Santa Fe Elementary, Santa Fe Middle School

It’s a frantic race to the finish for the construction crews wrapping up new campuses within Cleveland ISD. On Wednesday, ribbon cutting ceremonies were held for Santa Fe Elementary and Santa Fe Middle School – two of the four campuses the District is opening this school year – even while contractors installed turf, fencing and door glass. On Friday morning, Cleveland ISD will hold similar ceremonies for the new Northside Elementary and the Cleveland Ninth Grade Campus (the former Northside Elementary campus).
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Fire Department Responds to Transformer Explosion at Quiet Oak Drive and Quiet Oak Circle Leaving 100 Homes Without Power

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- At 8:07 a.m. The Woodlands Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Quiet Oak Drive and Quiet Oak Circle in The Village of Cochran's Crossing on a reported explosion. As E-102 was responding several more 911 callers reported that an electrical transformer had exploded and started a fire in a back yard. E-102 arrived and reported that the fire had extended to several fences and was burning in three yards. E-101, Truck 108 and Bat 102 were added to the call. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in 10 minutes and prevent it from damaging any homes. Approx. 100 homes lost power. Entergy is working to restore service. The Woodlands Fire Department was assisted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
mocomotive.com

Cellar Twenty-Four raises $9,000 to benefit first responders in crisis.

THE WOODLANDS, TX – In support of first responders who are experiencing crisis, Cellar Twenty-Four recently raised $9,000 to benefit The Woodlands Firefighters Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to fundraising efforts of The Woodlands Professional Firefighters Association. The funds will specifically be used to help address and provide behavioral…
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KFDM-TV

Fatality accident on I-10 near FM 365; Constable Ortego and Chief Deputy tried to help

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Update from the Texas Department of Public Safety:. The driver of the SUV is identified as 74-year-old Herman Toney of Houston. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:45 a.m., a 2005 Chevrolet SUV was traveling west in the inside lane while a 2014 Mack truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling west in the outside lane. It is reported that the SUV changed lanes when unsafe and struck the truck tractor, at which point it then traveled into the ditch, struck a guardrail and overturned.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Seeks Information about UTV Thefts

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate two closed single-cabin 2020 Kubuta utility vehicles, model RTV-X1100 (pictured below). They were taken from the Longmire Road area on or about July 11, 2022. Anyone with info…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mctxsheriff-seeks-information-about-utv-thefts/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBAT 99.9

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE

