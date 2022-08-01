Public meeting scheduled Aug. 4 to review Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study

www.mocomotive.com
Montgomery County constable position requests deferred from workshops
Montgomery County constables will have their fiscal year 2022-23 position requests deferred to later in the year following a second day of county budget workshops. (Courtesy Montgomery County Constable Precinct 4) Montgomery County commissioners decided not to immediately approve position requests for almost all of the five precinct constables at…
Montgomery County Commissioners Vote Unanimously to Extend County Burn Ban
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — This morning during special session, Commissioners approved the extension of the current burn ban for all unincorporated areas of Montgomery County. Per State Law, the ban can run up to 90 days from the original order date, (July 5th), unless it is rescinded. Montgomery County is…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY BURN BAN CONTINUES
We have gotten several emails today asking about the Burn Ban . Evidently someone found on our site from years ago where it was lifted and shared it today. WE REMAIN IN A BURN BAN. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-burn-ban-continues/
Gosling Road bridge construction over Spring Creek moves forward in early August
Transportation projects in The Woodlands area include bridge construction on Gosling Road. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Work on a new bridge continues to progress over Spring Creek as part of a 14- to 15-month project to widen Gosling Road to four lanes between Creekside Forest Drive and Gatewood Reserve Lane. The…
Birnham Woods widening to wrap ahead of schedule in The Woodlands
Road work continues on projects around The Woodlands area. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Portions of Birnham Woods Drive between Waterbend Cove and Rayford Road will reopen this week, according to Montgomery County Precinct 3. A project to widen Birnham Woods from two to four lanes from Waterbend to Rayford began work…
houstonpublicmedia.org
Fort Bend County officials will have all law enforcement officers checking doors throughout the school day
As the new school year approaches for Fort Bend ISD, officials are implementing a new plan to keep students and teachers safe. Fort Bend County will have all law enforcement officers stop by schools in their districts to make sure all doors are locked. Officers will still be on duty, but as they wait on assignments they will make sure all schools are following safety protocols.
Click2Houston.com
Water boil noticed issued for Polk County residents due to loss of pressure caused by main line break
HOUSTON – Polk County has issued a water boil notice for residents due to loss of pressure in its system caused by a main line break, according to a release. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Memorial Point Utilities District, TX1870030, public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Information about UTV Thefts in Conroe
CONROE, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate two closed single-cabin 2020 Kubuta utility vehicles, model RTV-X1100 (pictured above). They were taken from the Longmire Road area on or about July 11, 2022. Anyone with information about this theft is urged to contact the Montgomery…
Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: Hospitalizations, new cases decline across Harris County
It has been over two years since the COVID-19 pandemic struck nationally and locally in southeast Texas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Medical Center admitted an average of 226 COVID-19 hospital patients per day for the week of July 18-24, which fell to 219 per day for the week of July 25-Aug. 1, a 3.2% decrease in new patients, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Click2Houston.com
Texas City traffic: update on Gulf Freeway at FM 1764 construction
TEXAS CITY – The ongoing construction on the Gulf Freeway has been slowing drivers down for years, and bumper-to-bumper traffic heading to the beach is no fun. Folks in Texas City are certainly feeling the construction headaches with the work on FM-1764 as the Texas Department of Transportation works on tearing down the bridge structures over Interstate 45.
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland ISD celebrates completion of Santa Fe Elementary, Santa Fe Middle School
It’s a frantic race to the finish for the construction crews wrapping up new campuses within Cleveland ISD. On Wednesday, ribbon cutting ceremonies were held for Santa Fe Elementary and Santa Fe Middle School – two of the four campuses the District is opening this school year – even while contractors installed turf, fencing and door glass. On Friday morning, Cleveland ISD will hold similar ceremonies for the new Northside Elementary and the Cleveland Ninth Grade Campus (the former Northside Elementary campus).
Willis ISD adding 38 new teacher positions for 2022-23 school year as growth intensifies
Enrollment at the Willis Independent School District has been steadily growing and continued development in Montgomery County has the district preparing for even more growth. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Willis-ISD-adding-38-new-teacher-positions-for-17344141.php.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Fire Department Responds to Transformer Explosion at Quiet Oak Drive and Quiet Oak Circle Leaving 100 Homes Without Power
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- At 8:07 a.m. The Woodlands Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Quiet Oak Drive and Quiet Oak Circle in The Village of Cochran's Crossing on a reported explosion. As E-102 was responding several more 911 callers reported that an electrical transformer had exploded and started a fire in a back yard. E-102 arrived and reported that the fire had extended to several fences and was burning in three yards. E-101, Truck 108 and Bat 102 were added to the call. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in 10 minutes and prevent it from damaging any homes. Approx. 100 homes lost power. Entergy is working to restore service. The Woodlands Fire Department was assisted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
Cellar Twenty-Four raises $9,000 to benefit first responders in crisis.
THE WOODLANDS, TX – In support of first responders who are experiencing crisis, Cellar Twenty-Four recently raised $9,000 to benefit The Woodlands Firefighters Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to fundraising efforts of The Woodlands Professional Firefighters Association. The funds will specifically be used to help address and provide behavioral…
Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force Make Arrest in Theft Investigation
MANGOLIA, TX — On August 2, 2022, the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF) was notified that Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office met with an owner who tracked his stolen trailer to the 9000 block of Carraway Lane in Magnolia, Texas. Deputies and Detectives obtained access…
KFDM-TV
Fatality accident on I-10 near FM 365; Constable Ortego and Chief Deputy tried to help
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Update from the Texas Department of Public Safety:. The driver of the SUV is identified as 74-year-old Herman Toney of Houston. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:45 a.m., a 2005 Chevrolet SUV was traveling west in the inside lane while a 2014 Mack truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling west in the outside lane. It is reported that the SUV changed lanes when unsafe and struck the truck tractor, at which point it then traveled into the ditch, struck a guardrail and overturned.
MCTXSheriff Seeks Information about UTV Thefts
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate two closed single-cabin 2020 Kubuta utility vehicles, model RTV-X1100 (pictured below). They were taken from the Longmire Road area on or about July 11, 2022. Anyone with info…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mctxsheriff-seeks-information-about-utv-thefts/
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Olive Garden looks at Fort Bend Town Center II opening
Olive Garden will open a 7,932-square-foot restaurant in the Fort Bend Town Center II mixed-use development. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Italian dining chain Olive Garden has signed a lease on a new restaurant at the Fort Bend Town Center II mixed-use development, according to a news release from NewQuest Properties. The...
SUV driver identified in fatal collision with 18-wheeler along IH-10 west of Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The identity of the driver killed in a Wednesday morning wreck along Interstate 10 in Jefferson County west of Beaumont, has been reveled. The driver of a 2005 Chevrolet SUV headed west in the inside lanes of Interstate 10 died at the scene of the wreck just east of the FM365 exit according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
