Public meeting scheduled Aug. 4 to review Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- At 8:07 a.m. The Woodlands Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Quiet Oak Drive and Quiet Oak Circle in The Village of Cochran's Crossing on a reported explosion. As E-102 was responding several more 911 callers reported that an electrical transformer had exploded and started a fire in a back yard. E-102 arrived and reported that the fire had extended to several fences and was burning in three yards. E-101, Truck 108 and Bat 102 were added to the call. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in 10 minutes and prevent it from damaging any homes. Approx. 100 homes lost power. Entergy is working to restore service. The Woodlands Fire Department was assisted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO