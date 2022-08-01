Closer to kingship than you think

Recently, we just decided to give up on the pretense of secularity. In a process akin to Carcinization, a new wave of Christianization is before us. The Supreme Court may as well be the Supreme Chapel, the 50-yard line is basically a church pew, and think tanks are rebranding themselves as the bringers of the thoughts of The Lord. As institutions rush to assemble the full armor of God now that the Establishment Clause lay dead in its grave, they are promised protection from all matter of threats — death even. But taxes come for everyone.

