doorcountydailynews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLUC
1 man in custody after Menominee Township ‘incident’ near 18th Ave
MENOMINEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office says one man is in custody after an incident on 18th Ave in Menominee Township Thursday morning. The area between 25th Street and West Drive is now secure. TV6 will continue to update this story as new information...
doorcountydailynews.com
Door County Highway Commitee asks DOT for help with Gordon Road intersection
The Door County Highway Committee is trying to be more active in addressing the accidents you have likely seen at the State Highway 42/57 and Gordon Road (County BB) intersection. The committee passed a resolution during its meeting on Thursday, officially stating that the intersection is one of very great concern. The resolution also asks the Department of Transportation to work with the Door County Highway Commissioner on short-term, locally funded options to restrict left turns onto State Highway 42/57 from Gordon Road, in addition to longer-term solutions such as a roundabout. With a repaving project coming to the area in 2023, the committee discussed why significant changes to the intersection are likely years away.
Door County Pulse
Clearing Out Woldt’s Corner
To make room for the construction of a new, three-unit commercial building with a drive-through that will include a Starbucks at the southwest corner of Highway 42/57 and Duluth Avenue in Sturgeon Bay, one of the cottages that had been removed behind the former Woldt’s Corner Pub was for sale through DeVooght House Lifters while perched on a trailer last weekend. The main building will be torn down. Photos by Kevin Boneske.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Steven Huss attacks woman (WARNING: LANGUAGE)
The governor was joined by Marinette County first responders to announce the $8 million investment. Fox Crossing police host a family-friendly event connecting neighbors and police officers. Woman records attack in Appleton. Updated: 19 minutes ago. The criminal complaint says Steven Huss confronted the woman, knocked her to the ground...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 42 in Door County reopened to traffic, crash cleared
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash that impacted parts of WIS 42 in Door County on Monday. According to WisDOT, the crash is clear and all lanes of WIS 42 are reopened to motorists. The incident took...
WLUC
Feeding America mobile food pantry to be in two locations Wednesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America mobile food pantry is scheduled to be in two locations in Upper Michigan on Wednesday, August 3. The first location is in Menominee County and will be at the Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA on 1600 West Drive. That will begin at 10 a.m. and is a drive through event and it is requested you stay in your vehicle.
doorcountydailynews.com
Eagle Scout project yields bike repair stations
The next time your bike breaks down on the Ahnapee Trail in Kewaunee County, Scouts USA members from Troop 1042 in Luxemburg have you covered. Carson Miller and Max Gruhlke of Luxemburg installed eight bike repair stations at different trailheads and parking areas along the trail in Kewaunee County as a part of their quest to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, Scout USA’s highest honor. Attached to the posts are some of the most common tools needed when a bike may possibly break down. Kewaunee County Promotions and Recreation Director Dave Myers says partnering with the scouts on the project benefits the entire community.
wearegreenbay.com
Squabble over picking up tools at Brown County job site leads to hit & run charges
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – A disturbance about picking up tools at a job site in Lawrence lead to an Oconto Falls man allegedly hitting a coworker with his vehicle. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 20-year-old Matthew Loberger is facing three charges from the incident. On July 28, an officer with the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was notified of a possible hit-and-run that caused a person to go to the hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay struggling with harvest of weeds in the bay
The Sturgeon Bay Common Council heard from several concerned residents about the weedy problem of aquatic plants in the city’s waterway. Many asked for better ways of harvesting the weeds and a more comprehensive approach in dealing with the problem every summer. Engineering Technician Brian Spetz says the City of Sturgeon Bay has three operating harvesters that have already collected 357 loads of weeds this year compared to 371 total loads in 2021. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) restrictions on harvesting from the bay limit the areas and how low the harvesters can cut in the Sturgeon Bay Channel. Council member Gary Nault, Chair of the Harbor Commission, said they would work on the issue throughout the year and see if harvesting of just the top of the weeds in the water could be done where it is restricted.
doorcountydailynews.com
United Way of Door County sets $825,000 goal
After raising over $786,000 last year, the United Way of Door County kicked off their 2022 Annual Campaign Tuesday night with a bigger and more ambitious goal for this year. Executive Director Amy Kohnle says the campaign volunteers took the new goal of $825,000 very seriously. She says the needs of the Door County community continue to grow as the Community Investment Committee goes through the application process for area agencies and programs.
doorcountydailynews.com
Women's Fund of Door County, Geske celebrates 13 years of community impact
You heard about the impact a local women’s organization had on the community if you were one of the 260 people attending the 13th Annual Celebrate Women Luncheon Wednesday in Sturgeon Bay. The Women’s Fund of Door County invited Janine Geske, a retired Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, to be the keynote speaker at the event held at Stone Harbor Resort & Conference Center. Geske shared her presentation on “Restorative Justice…The Path to Healing and Forgiving”.
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay YMCA hosting Duathlon for kids Saturday
Your child can still participate in the first-ever Duathlon at the Door County YMCA this Saturday. Aquatics Director Nicole Shepard says the competition involves a swim of 100 to 500 yards and a run ranging from .59 miles to 2.36 miles, depending on age. She shares details about the swim/run Duathlon that starts at 8 am on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In the UP, a new chapter begins in 20-year clash over gold mine
MENOMINEE, MI — Guy “Anahkwet” Reiter was in his twenties when he first began actively opposing an open-pit gold mine along the banks of the Menominee River. Today, Reiter is 42 and has three kids. But the years haven’t tamed his dislike for the proposed Back Forty mine near Stephenson in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, which he says he would lay down his life to try and stop.
Door County Pulse
Rooftop Dining Takes Local Fare to New Heights
Mezzanine, an Egg Harbor restaurant that opened in May, elevates Door County classics – literally. Located in the space that formerly housed Harbor View at 7821 Horseshoe Bay Road, Mezzanine serves breakfast, lunch and dinner on the restaurant’s rooftop patio overlooking Egg Harbor Marina. Diners sit at long, wooden tables with built-in benches that stretch across the rooftop, shaded by huge, yellow umbrellas and illuminated by string lights when the sun goes down.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Calumet, Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 07:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Kewaunee; Manitowoc The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Brown County in northeastern Wisconsin Southwestern Kewaunee County in northeastern Wisconsin Northern Calumet County in east central Wisconsin Northern Manitowoc County in east central Wisconsin * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 723 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over High Cliff State Park, or 9 miles southeast of Appleton, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Brillion around 735 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Denmark and Two Creeks. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
doorcountydailynews.com
Remembering the "Golden Girl" Mary Jane Sorgel
Mary Jane Van Duyse Sorgel of Sturgeon Bay is being remembered for her passion and love of the Packers and baton twirling. Having led the Green Bay Packer cheerleading squad from 1961-1972, the original “Golden Girl” passed away at the age of 89 last Saturday in Sturgeon Bay. Sorgel was a 1951 Sevastopol High School graduate that was the 1952 Door County Blossom Queen and won state championships in baton twirling in the early 1950s. Honored with a special exhibit at the Door County Historical Museum, Sorgel shared her Packer passion and thoughts about the display in an interview with Door County Daily News in September of 2019.
doorcountydailynews.com
Marilyn Margaret Zirbel
Marilyn Margaret Zirbel, 90, of Sturgeon Bay, was reunited in Heaven with her loved ones, early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, at the Pete and Jelaine Horton Skilled Nursing Center at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. She was born July 25, 1932, in Sawyer (now Sturgeon Bay), the...
doorcountydailynews.com
Mary Jane (Van Duyse) Sorgel
The Golden Girl, Mary Jane Van Duyse Sorgel, 89, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 in Sturgeon Bay, WI. Mary lived a very blessed life, and her achievements were many. Mary was born on December 29, 1932 in Sturgeon Bay to Frances Lewis Van Duyse and Gertrude Josephine (Simon) Van Duyse. She attended Sevastopol School, and it was an easy walk to get there as her parents owned and operated Vans Tavern (now the Institute Saloon), and the Van Duyse family lived upstairs. Mary graduated from Sevastopol High School in 1951.
doorcountydailynews.com
Dairy project looks to repeat State Fair success
The Wisconsin State Fair kicks off this week, and while you may go for the deep-fried cheese curds and cream puffs, youth from Door and Kewaunee counties are shooting for something bigger. Last year, the dairy project, comprised of 4-H members from Kewaunee and Door counties, earned first place for large county herdsmanship at the fair. In addition to having great-looking dairy cattle, judges for the herdsmanship prize look at the cleanliness of the animals and the place they call home at the Wisconsin State Fair during the event’s opening weekend. This means constantly sweeping up the paths near the cows, picking out the bits of hay from their water, and even turning buckets into portable bathrooms. Hunter Guilette is among the over 20 exhibitors from Door and Kewaunee counties showing dairy cattle at the Wisconsin State Fair. He has already experienced some success at the fair, taking second place among all 17-year-old exhibitors showing dairy cattle. Guilette says it is all about the hard work he and his fellow exhibitors have put in up to this point.
Fox11online.com
Voters reject Menominee Area School District's $67.6 million referendum
MENOMINEE, MICH. (WLUK) – Voters rejected both referendums Tuesday for construction in the Menominee Area School District. Question 1 was for a new K-3 school at $41.5 million. The results were: NO, 1,956 to YES, 1,128, a 63%-37% margin. Question 2 was for work at the middle/high school at...
Comments / 0