Welcome Back to School from Roseville City School District

www.rosevilletoday.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rosevilletoday.com
In a Flash, it’s Back to School for RJUHSD
Fresh, new year begins with a clean slate and endless opportunities. Roseville, Calif.- In a flash, summer break has come to an end and RJUHSD is eager to kick off the 2022-23 school year together!. I would like to welcome back all of our returning staff and students. Please also...
KCRA.com
Following summer COVID-19 surge, Sacramento-area families prepare to go back to school
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Students are getting ready to return to school following Sacramento County's summer surge of COVID-19 cases. "I'm familiar with the spike that's been going on, but as long as protocols are in place to keep them safe and people are staying home when they're sick, it can be safe to return back to normalcy," parent Lindsay Klemin said.
rosevilletoday.com
Sacramento County Office of Education Appoints New Executive Director of Communications
Sacramento, Calif. – The Sacramento County Office of Education (SCOE) today announced the appointment of Xanthi Soriano as SCOE’s Executive Director of Communications. Soriano will start the new position at SCOE on September 26. “With her experience in education and the business world, her commitment to learning, and...
KCRA.com
Lodi Unified returns to school with later start times, implementing new law SB 328
LODI, Calif. — Monday marks the first day of school for students in the Lodi Unified School District. The district is one of the many across California implementing Senate Bill 328, a new law requiring middle school to start no earlier than 8 a.m., and 8:30 a.m. for high school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here’s when school starts for districts in the Sacramento area
(KTXL) — The calendar turned to August on Monday, which means the first day of school is around the corner for most districts in the city of Sacramento and Sacramento County. Most schools in the county begin classes in early to mid-August while some start later in the month and around September. Sacramento County: Sacramento […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
City breaks ground on new Recreation Center
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. After several years of planning, officials from the city of South Lake Tahoe and El Dorado County gathered Tuesday to break ground on the new Recreation and Aquatics Center. Several hundred community members gathered on the lake side of 56-Acres near the El Dorado County library.
KCRA.com
Kids returning to school get 'fresh kicks' at free Sacramento shoe giveaway
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A total of 900 pairs of shoes were given away Sunday to children returning to school, as part of a free shoe giveaway in Sacramento. Youth volunteers and organizers with Voice of the Youth, an advocacy group, got this event going to help kids out with starting their school year on the right foot. With rising costs as a result of inflation and some lingering effects from lockdowns related to the pandemic, the back-to-school checklist can be even harder than normal for some parents this year.
KCRA.com
Roseville residents preparing for annual National Night Out
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville residents are preparing to participate in thecity's annual events for National Night Out on Tuesday, which strengthens the relationship between law enforcement and the community it serves. It's all part of a national effort for neighborhoods to shake hands and exchange ideas with local police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Citizens’ Group Calls for Investigation into Council Member Katie Valenzuela’s ‘Slush Fund’
“For a Better Sacramento,” a citywide citizens’ group, called on Sacramento city officials Monday to investigate Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela’s possible misuse of taxpayer dollars in her city office account. According to information obtained in a California Public Records Act request of Valenzuela’s expenses, she used taxpayer funds...
Cal Expo responds to allegations of detainment, tackling of 11-year-old by Cal Expo Police
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hours after a news conference was held by an Elk Grove family that alleges their 11-year-old son was tackled and unlawfully detained by Cal Expo Police, a statement issued by Cal Expo and the State Fair was released regarding the incident. “The safety of all fairgoers, especially our youth, is our […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Land deals advance Solano County’s biomanufacturing hub plans
Developers have closed three large land deals, and another has obtained city of Vacaville approval for an office and commercial biomanufacturing plant, just 21 months after the city and Solano Community College jointly announced formation of the California Biomanufacturing Center Inc., a nonprofit corporation tasked with promoting expansion of biomanufacturing in Vacaville.
californiaglobe.com
LA Bans Homeless Camps Near Schools While Sacramento Prohibited from Removing Homeless on Public Property
The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to approve an ordinance prohibiting homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and day care centers. Also on Tuesday, a federal judge issued an order forbidding Sacramento police and city officials from clearing homeless tent encampments on public property until Aug. 25. Several...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ponderosa Way Bridge in Auburn to be closed for a year
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bureau of Reclamation and California Department of Parks and Recreation is closing the Ponderosa Way Bridge from Aug. 1, 2022, until July 1, 2023. The bridge goes over the the North Fork American River about 12 miles northeast of Auburn connecting Weimar and Foresthill. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, […]
Sacramento officer alerts family of house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County Code Enforcement Officer evacuated a family of six from their home, unaware their house was on fire. Officer Gennadiy Marmuyenko saw smoke coming from the 8300 block of Stevenson Avenue and reported the fire. The home next door was threatened but protected with only minimal scarring to an […]
American River drowning victim was fourth-year medical student at UC Davis
FAIR OAKS – The man who died in a drowning on the American River last week has been identified as a UC Davis School of Medicine student. The incident happened Friday evening on the San Juan rapids in the American River. Two people were reportedly seen struggling in the water, Metro Fire of Sacramento officials say. One of the people was able to get out of the water, but the other person could not. Crews recovered a man's body beyond the rapids on Saturday. He was not wearing a lifejacket, officials say. The man has since been named by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as 30-year-old Joshua Brandon Crane. In a Facebook post, the UC Davis School of Medicine revealed that Crane was a fourth-year medical student. "Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones as we support each other through this heartbreaking loss. He was an extraordinary young man devoted to helping others," the school wrote in a statement.
Power restored to most customers after outage in Roseville
Around 1,164 customers near Douglas Boulevard and Interstate 80 were impacted, according to the city's outage map. Power is still out for around 240 customers. To report an outage, customers can call (916) 79-POWER or report it through the outage map. For other emergency or life-threatening calls, dial 911. Roseville is a full-service city and provides its own utilities, including electricity.
eastcountytoday.net
WTF California: We are back as Antioch Continues Down the Drain, Brentwood’s Gone Socialist and More
We are back! California and local cities still have us going WTF. City of Antioch continues to make poor choices, City of Brentwood has gone socialist and now we have this idea that main stream media and lawmakers get to change the narrative on a recession. We also run down who has pulled papers for local elections in East Contra Costa County with a focus on Antioch. Meanwhile, Richmond resents to vote on rent control rates? We also rundown a bunch of state news and provide feedback. Meanwhile, Claryssa Wilson calls in to talk about her upcoming Stuff the Bus Event in Antioch.
Family alleges State Fair officers discriminated, tackled their 11-year-old son
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A press conference was held at Cal Expo on Monday following the detainment of an 11-year-old Elk Grove boy on July 26 and the alleged harm he experienced while detained by State Fair police officers. According to Cynthia Martin, her, her son Elijah and a group of children went to the […]
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
Smoke drifting into Lincoln after fire at rural waste facility
PLACER COUNTY – A fire at a waste plant in rural Placer County is causing smoke to drift into Lincoln Tuesday morning. The fire happened at the Nortech Waste facility along Fiddyment Road, between Lincoln and Roseville. Cal Fire NEU crews and other agencies from around the area responded to the scene. Firefighters have since contained the flames, but a considerable amount of smoke is still drifting from the fire scene to Lincoln.Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
Comments / 0