ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Welcome Back to School from Roseville City School District

By Staff
rosevilletoday.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.rosevilletoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rosevilletoday.com

In a Flash, it’s Back to School for RJUHSD

Fresh, new year begins with a clean slate and endless opportunities. Roseville, Calif.- In a flash, summer break has come to an end and RJUHSD is eager to kick off the 2022-23 school year together!. I would like to welcome back all of our returning staff and students. Please also...
ROSEVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roseville, CA
Local
California Education
Roseville, CA
Education
FOX40

Here’s when school starts for districts in the Sacramento area

(KTXL) — The calendar turned to August on Monday, which means the first day of school is around the corner for most districts in the city of Sacramento and Sacramento County.  Most schools in the county begin classes in early to mid-August while some start later in the month and around September. Sacramento County: Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

City breaks ground on new Recreation Center

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. After several years of planning, officials from the city of South Lake Tahoe and El Dorado County gathered Tuesday to break ground on the new Recreation and Aquatics Center. Several hundred community members gathered on the lake side of 56-Acres near the El Dorado County library.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KCRA.com

Kids returning to school get 'fresh kicks' at free Sacramento shoe giveaway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A total of 900 pairs of shoes were given away Sunday to children returning to school, as part of a free shoe giveaway in Sacramento. Youth volunteers and organizers with Voice of the Youth, an advocacy group, got this event going to help kids out with starting their school year on the right foot. With rising costs as a result of inflation and some lingering effects from lockdowns related to the pandemic, the back-to-school checklist can be even harder than normal for some parents this year.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Roseville residents preparing for annual National Night Out

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville residents are preparing to participate in thecity's annual events for National Night Out on Tuesday, which strengthens the relationship between law enforcement and the community it serves. It's all part of a national effort for neighborhoods to shake hands and exchange ideas with local police...
ROSEVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Back To School#Board Of Education#Mathematics#English Language#Rcsd
californiaglobe.com

Sacramento Citizens’ Group Calls for Investigation into Council Member Katie Valenzuela’s ‘Slush Fund’

“For a Better Sacramento,” a citywide citizens’ group, called on Sacramento city officials Monday to investigate Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela’s possible misuse of taxpayer dollars in her city office account. According to information obtained in a California Public Records Act request of Valenzuela’s expenses, she used taxpayer funds...
SACRAMENTO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Land deals advance Solano County’s biomanufacturing hub plans

Developers have closed three large land deals, and another has obtained city of Vacaville approval for an office and commercial biomanufacturing plant, just 21 months after the city and Solano Community College jointly announced formation of the California Biomanufacturing Center Inc., a nonprofit corporation tasked with promoting expansion of biomanufacturing in Vacaville.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
FOX40

Ponderosa Way Bridge in Auburn to be closed for a year

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bureau of Reclamation and California Department of Parks and Recreation is closing the Ponderosa Way Bridge from Aug. 1, 2022, until July 1, 2023. The bridge goes over the the North Fork American River about 12 miles northeast of Auburn connecting Weimar and Foresthill. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, […]
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Sacramento officer alerts family of house fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County Code Enforcement Officer evacuated a family of six from their home, unaware their house was on fire. Officer Gennadiy Marmuyenko saw smoke coming from the 8300 block of Stevenson Avenue and reported the fire. The home next door was threatened but protected with only minimal scarring to an […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

American River drowning victim was fourth-year medical student at UC Davis

FAIR OAKS – The man who died in a drowning on the American River last week has been identified as a UC Davis School of Medicine student. The incident happened Friday evening on the San Juan rapids in the American River. Two people were reportedly seen struggling in the water, Metro Fire of Sacramento officials say. One of the people was able to get out of the water, but the other person could not. Crews recovered a man's body beyond the rapids on Saturday. He was not wearing a lifejacket, officials say. The man has since been named by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as 30-year-old Joshua Brandon Crane. In a Facebook post, the UC Davis School of Medicine revealed that Crane was a fourth-year medical student. "Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones as we support each other through this heartbreaking loss. He was an extraordinary young man devoted to helping others," the school wrote in a statement. 
DAVIS, CA
ABC10

Power restored to most customers after outage in Roseville

Around 1,164 customers near Douglas Boulevard and Interstate 80 were impacted, according to the city's outage map. Power is still out for around 240 customers. To report an outage, customers can call (916) 79-POWER or report it through the outage map. For other emergency or life-threatening calls, dial 911. Roseville is a full-service city and provides its own utilities, including electricity.
ROSEVILLE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: We are back as Antioch Continues Down the Drain, Brentwood’s Gone Socialist and More

We are back! California and local cities still have us going WTF. City of Antioch continues to make poor choices, City of Brentwood has gone socialist and now we have this idea that main stream media and lawmakers get to change the narrative on a recession. We also run down who has pulled papers for local elections in East Contra Costa County with a focus on Antioch. Meanwhile, Richmond resents to vote on rent control rates? We also rundown a bunch of state news and provide feedback. Meanwhile, Claryssa Wilson calls in to talk about her upcoming Stuff the Bus Event in Antioch.
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

Family alleges State Fair officers discriminated, tackled their 11-year-old son

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A press conference was held at Cal Expo on Monday following the detainment of an 11-year-old Elk Grove boy on July 26 and the alleged harm he experienced while detained by State Fair police officers. According to Cynthia Martin, her, her son Elijah and a group of children went to the […]
mynspr.org

Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds

Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Smoke drifting into Lincoln after fire at rural waste facility

PLACER COUNTY – A fire at a waste plant in rural Placer County is causing smoke to drift into Lincoln Tuesday morning. The fire happened at the Nortech Waste facility along Fiddyment Road, between Lincoln and Roseville. Cal Fire NEU crews and other agencies from around the area responded to the scene. Firefighters have since contained the flames, but a considerable amount of smoke is still drifting from the fire scene to Lincoln.Exactly what started the fire is unclear.  
LINCOLN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy