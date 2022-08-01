www.clevelandjewishnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Nathaniel Fletcher Confino
Nathaniel Fletcher Confino will become a bar mitzvah Aug. 27, at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. Nathaniel is the son of Elizabeth Weinstein and Jason Confino of Shaker Heights, and the brother of Ethan and Simon. He is the grandson of Donna and Donald Weinstein, Karen and James Confino and Phyllis and Rick Gordon. Nathaniel attends Shaker Heights Middle School. He enjoys skiing, playing trumpet in the Shaker Middle School Band and Jazz Band, listening to music and soccer.
Cleveland Jewish News
7,500 attend 23rd Solon Home Days
The 23rd Solon Home Days – a three-day event from July 29 to July 31 – attracted over 7,500 people to Solon Community Park on SOM Center Road. The final day of festivities opened with a parade, the first after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The parade featured the Solon High School marching band, Mayor Eddy Kraus, city council members, organizations, businesses and members of the Solon police and fire departments.
Cleveland Jewish News
Kurland, Renee
Renee Muriel Kurland passed away on July 31. She was 93 years old. Renee is survived by her two daughters, Daryl Levin (Gregg) and Laura Friedman (Larry); five grandchildren, Nate Levin (Sari), Andrew Levin, Grace Levin, Phillip Friedman (Jess) and Jacqueline Friedman; and great-grandchildren AJ Levin and Harrison Friedman. She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Alex Kurland, her sister Maureen Mart and her parents, Nate and Lillian Gaylin.
Cleveland Jewish News
Monica Robins honored by SPJ Cleveland chapter
Monica Robins, senior medical reporter at WKYC and medical columnist for the Cleveland Jewish News, was to receive a Distinguished Service Award from the Cleveland chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists at its annual meeting and awards ceremony Aug. 4. Betty Clapp, a journalism professor at Cleveland State University...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland Jewish News
BIBIBOP open in Mayfield Heights
Columbus-based BIBIBOP Asian Grill, a fast-casual Asian restaurant concept, recently opened a location at 1288 SOM Center Road in Mayfield Heights. Offering a build-your-own-bowl format, starting with a base, and adding toppings, proteins and sauces, all customers have to do then is mix up the ingredients before eating. The space is 2,910 square feet and is near the Eastgate Shopping Center.
Cleveland Jewish News
The Grove concert series Aug. 5, Aug. 12-13
Free concerts will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays at The Grove at 425 North Commons Blvd in Mayfield. Green River, a nationally-touring Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty Tribute Show will perform Aug. 5. The Solid 70s & 80s tribute band will play Aug....
Cleveland Jewish News
Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz target of gang-related ‘tagging’
Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights was the target of graffiti in what appears to be gang-related “tagging.”. It’s the second time since June the building at 1985 S. Taylor Road was tagged with graffiti, said Michael Kumin, location manager, told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 1. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
City Stages summer concerts Aug. 3, 10
City Stages, the Cleveland Museum of Art’s free summer concerts featuring global music, will take place at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 and Aug. 10 in front of the Transformer Station at 1460 W. 29th St. in Cleveland. Dobet Gnahore, an Afropop singer, dancer, percussionist and songwriter, will perform Aug...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cleveland Jewish News
Schools adapt learning environment for those with disabilities
Children who have disabilities – whether physical or learning – are entitled to receive high-quality educations and all necessary accommodations from the schools which they attend. This is a right under federal law that pertains to all schools. Still, some children who have disabilities may opt to attend a private school that specializes in educating children with disabilities.
Cleveland Jewish News
Medworks free vision clinic Aug. 6
Medworks’ free vision clinic in partnership with Cleveland Clinic’s Cole Eye Institute will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Cole Eye Institute at 2022 E. 105th St. I building in Cleveland. To register, visit bit.ly/3QL1FYY.
Cleveland Jewish News
Historic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights sold for $2.6M
The iconic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights, designed by Cleveland architect Harry T. Jeffrey in the likeness of two Florida hotels, sold for $2.6 million to real estate developer Rico Pietro and business partner Erik Loomis. The 1924 building features a penthouse ballroom and a first-floor dining room among other...
Cleveland Jewish News
Gucci opens first Ohio store in Columbus
Gucci’s first Ohio store is now open at the Easton Town Center shopping mall at 4120 The Strand East in Columbus. The 5,000 square-foot boutique showcases men’s and women’s small leather goods, handbags, luggage, jewelry, watches and eyewear. For more information, visit bit.ly/3bhFNof.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland Jewish News
J. Crew Factory to open at Legacy Village
J.Crew Factory will open at Legacy Village at 24503 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst this fall. This will be the only J. Crew Factory location in Northeast Ohio, according to a news release. The store will offer styles for men, women, and children. Customers will be able to buy online and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Heller out as Beachwood seeks full-time economic development director
The city of Beachwood will no longer employ the services of economic development consultant James Heller and will focus on hiring a full-time economic development director, according to a news release. Heller was hired in August 2020. An architect, longtime Beachwood resident and Beachwood High School graduate, Heller aided the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Election results for Aug. 2 primary
Here are results for some east side communities in the Aug. 2 primary. Winners will face each other in the Nov. 8 election. To read more about these races, visit cjn.org/elections. Primary election results (Republican) District CandidateNumber of VotesPercentage (rounded) Senate District 21Mikhail Alterman (R)2,827100%. House District 19Ron Brough (R)1,525100%
Cleveland Jewish News
Police arrest teen who hit Orthodox Jewish man with gel pellet
Police in the Town of Ramapo, N.Y., which includes the heavily haredi area of Monsey in Rockland County, have arrested a teen who shot a gel pellet at a Jewish man on Sunday morning. On Twitter, the Ramapo Police Department stated that the victim was “shot in the face with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland Jewish News
Michigan county Democratic branch criticized for antisemitic post before primary
A local branch of the Michigan Democratic Party apologized for an antisemitic post on social media on Tuesday. Referring specifically to the Democratic primary race between incumbent Reps. Andy Levin (D-Mich.) and Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District, a TikTok post from the Washtenaw County Democrats posted a video from MSNBC discussing money in politics and a description of “AIPAC vs. Andy Levin.” Attached to the post, the organization wrote “Zionists have no place in office.”
Cleveland Jewish News
In aftermath of deadly flooding, Kentucky governor cancels planned trip to Israel
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, canceled a planned trip to Israel after devastating floods hit the eastern part of his state late last week, killing at least 37 people, including four children—a number that is expected to rise in the next few days. “I cannot be...
Comments / 0