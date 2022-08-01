ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns QB Deshaun Watson to miss Week 5 vs. Chargers

By Gavino Borquez
 2 days ago
According to multiple sources, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended for six games of the 2022 regular season for the allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Therefore, Watson will be unavailable for the Week 5 matchup against the Chargers. For the time being, the starting quarterback for Cleveland will be Jacoby Brissett, who was acquired this offseason.

Brissett started two seasons for the Colts. The first was in 2017 when Andrew Luck missed the year with shoulder surgery, and in 2019 after Luck retired. Brissett also started five games last year for the Dolphins when Tua Tagovailoa missed time with a rib injury.

In 37 starts, Brissett has compiled 7,742 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, 17 interceptions and a completion percentage of 60.2. He has a 28-32 record in his career.

