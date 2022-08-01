NBA Rumors: Knicks' Signing of Jalen Brunson Under Investigation for Tampering

bleacherreport.com
Lakers News: DeMar DeRozan Inks Deal to Remain Face of Kobe Bryant Nike Line
LA native DeMar DeRozan signed a deal with Nike that will keep him as the face of Kobe Bryant's line.
Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft
The Boston Celtics are taking the challenge of developing former first-round NBA Draft pick Bruno Caboclo into the player Fran Fraschilla of ESPN thought he would become. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics and Caboclo have agreed to a training camp deal, which doesn’t guarantee the player a sure spot on the […] The post Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former lottery pick signs with Celtics
A former NBA Draft lottery pick is trying to make it back in the league. Noah Vonleh agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Vonleh last played in the NBA for four games in the 2020-2021 season. After that, he spent...
Report: Celtics, free agent Noah Vonleh agree to one-year contract
The Boston Celtics are adding another player to their training camp roster, which will increase the internal competition for playing time throughout the preseason. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday night that free agent forward/center Noah Vonleh has agreed to a one-year contract with the Celtics. Vonleh has played for seven...
Can the Dallas Mavericks profit from Knicks tampering?
The word, “tampering” has been at near joke status in the NBA for quite a while. Like a whistle for carrying, it’s an offense that’s rarely called, even if it’s shamelessly prevalent. A team (not the Dallas Mavericks, of course) would have to do something so blatant, so egregious, that the NBA would have no choice but to punish.
NBA Opens Investigation of Knicks’ Brunson Tampering; Does It Matter for Mavs?
The NBA is preparing to give the New York Knicks a slap on the wrist.
Wizards Insider Shows Kristaps Porzingis Putting In Serious Work
Kristaps Porzingis hasn’t been with the Washington Wizards for very long but fans are really hoping he lives up to his potential with the team. It has been a long time since Porzingis has really led a team – and the Wiz don’t expect him to do that in DC – but he could perform better than he has in years.
The Cutthroat Trade Every NBA Fanbase Hates to Think About
With stars such as Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell still floating around the trade market, there will be some heavy debates in NBA front offices and among fanbases. Should we really part with Scottie Barnes to get KD? How many first-round picks is too many for Mitchell? What happens in Los Angeles if LeBron James doesn't sign a contract extension?
Ranking Every Realistic Kevin Durant Trade Centerpiece
In what's starting to feel like an annual tradition in the NBA, the offseason gave us another wave of player movement. But even with the draft, the bulk of free agency and a handful of trades behind us, it still feels like the summer is incomplete, thanks to scores of rumors on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook.
Lakers Notes: Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham, LeBron James, Free Agents
This isn’t to say that is Ham’s intent. Rather, it just goes to show that Ham was given control of managing the roster — a sometimes iffy proposition in the coaching world, particularly as it related to LA. Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, “Lakers head coach...
Anonymous NBA Exec Says Suns Would be Good fit for Kemba Walker
The Phoenix Suns make perfect sense for Kemba Walker, according to one anonymous league exec who spoke with Heavy.com.
Nets' Seth Curry Defends Ben Simmons: 'I Don't Think He Needs a Jump Shot'
Seth Curry thinks Ben Simmons will be just fine even if he never develops a consistent jump shot. "I don't think he needs a jump shot," Curry told The Australian (h/t HoopsHype). "He's just got to do what he does best—which is defend, rebound, push the ball, make plays for other people and attack the rim. When you've got the size and talent like him, who takes not one but two and sometimes three guys to stop him getting to the rim, that is a lot in itself."
The Boston Celtics Have Signed Bruno Caboclo
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are signing Bruno Caboclo to a training camp deal. Caboclo has played for the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings. The Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals this past season.
Vernon Maxwell Says He Once Tried to Stab Hakeem Olajuwon During Halftime Fight
Former NBA shooting guard Vernon Maxwell said that he planned to chase down Basketball Hall of Fame center and ex-Houston Rockets teammate Hakeem Olajuwon and "stab the s--t out of him" if police didn't break up a fight between the two during halftime of a road game against the Seattle SuperSonics.
Donovan Mitchell Rumors: NBA Insiders Believe Jazz Star Would 'Likely' Leave in 2025
As the wait to see if Donovan Mitchell gets traded before the start of the 2022-23 season continues, there is new insight into why the Utah Jazz would consider moving their 25-year-old superstar. Per Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune, there is an "overwhelming" feeling among NBA insiders that...
Jazz Linked to Cavs' Collin Sexton in New Trade Rumor
Collin Sexton a potential Jazz target?
Looking Back at Kristaps Porzingis’ Tenure with Mavs
As the offseason rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.
UConn's Paige Bueckers Tears ACL, Will Miss 2022-23 Season with Knee Injury
UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers will miss the entire 2022-23 season after tearing the ACL in her left knee during a pickup basketball game on Monday, the team announced. Bueckers will undergo surgery on Friday at UConn Health and an update on her recovery timetable will be announced after...
Yankees News: Jordan Montgomery Traded to Cardinals for Harrison Bader
Major League Baseball's trade deadline is often about non-contending teams trading their notable players to contenders so they can rebuild for the future, but two playoff contenders made a deal just before Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET deadline. The New York Yankees announced they sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the...
Enes Kanter Freedom: 'I Did Not Receive One Single Offer' During NBA Free Agency
Free-agent center Enes Kanter Freedom is still awaiting a phone call from an NBA team that will pave the way for his return to the league. In an interview with Israeli outlet Walla (h/t Johnny Askounis of Eurohoops), Freedom claimed he's being frozen out because of his social activism, saying he hasn't received any offers from a team yet because of comments he's made about the league and its players' relationship with China.
