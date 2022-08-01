NBA Rumors: Knicks' Signing of Jalen Brunson Under Investigation for Tampering

Seth Curry thinks Ben Simmons will be just fine even if he never develops a consistent jump shot. "I don't think he needs a jump shot," Curry told The Australian (h/t HoopsHype). "He's just got to do what he does best—which is defend, rebound, push the ball, make plays for other people and attack the rim. When you've got the size and talent like him, who takes not one but two and sometimes three guys to stop him getting to the rim, that is a lot in itself."

