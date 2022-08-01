Houston Restaurant Weeks kicks off today with 300 participating eateries

www.chron.com
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Full Menu: What to eat during Houston Restaurant Weeks 2022
August is here, and, while that’s bad news for Houstonians already fatigued by the opressive heat, it’s great news for foodies. That’s because August is Houston Restaurant Weeks, the month-long charity dining event where local restaurants roll out special menus with special pricing. And proceeds benefit the Houston Food Bank.
Houston Press
These Houston Restaurants Are Shucking Out Deals for National Oyster Day (Friday, August 5)
From oyster happy hours to all-day deals on chargrilled bivalves and on-the-half-shell jewels of the sea, here’s where to shuck and slurp this National Oyster Day in Houston. Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd. Chef Hugo Ortega’s Backstreet has got $1 raw oysters and $2 roasted oysters up for grabs....
houstonfoodfinder.com
First Bite: Highly Acclaimed Pitmaster’s New Houston Restaurant Serves Gulf Coast Comfort
Pitmaster Greg Gatlin, owner of Gatlin’s Barbecue, opened his newest restaurant Fins and Feathers at 302 West Crosstimbers in July. The menu is a collaborative effort between Gatlin, executive chef Michelle Wallace and chef de cuisine Darius King. Staples include a variety of fried foods and Cajun favorites, plus dishes influenced by barbecue, Asian and Mexican cuisines. The result is a shift from a barbecue focus to a broader celebration of Gulf Coast cuisine. Houston Food Finder recently accepted an invitation to try the new menu, and while there are some expected new-restaurant wheels to grease, the overall experience was positive.
Freebirds World Burrito to hold grand opening in Katy
Before opening, Freebirds World Burrito is partnering with Sunshine Kids, a nonprofit dedicated to helping children with cancer, for its annual end-of-camp party. (Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito) Freebirds World Burrito will host a grand opening Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at 9910 Gaston Road, Ste. 100, Katy. The first 25...
Development and gentrification are thick in the air around Houston's best breakfast tacos
Brothers Taco House sits amid empty lots waiting to be built up in East Downtown.
MySanAntonio
Everywhere Houston Star Chef Hugo Ortega Eats on His Days Off
If you’re out to dinner in Houston, there’s a decent chance you’re sitting at one of Hugo Ortega’s restaurants. The James Beard Award-winning chef is responsible for some of the city’s best dining experiences, with a portfolio that includes Hugo’s, Xochi, Backstreet Cafe, Caracol and Urbe.
Eater
Trio of Houston's Iconic Mandola Restaurants to Close
Three of Houston's iconic Italian restaurants — Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino — will close Friday, August 5, after a local family's 45-year reign of service. Owned by the Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants group, the trio of restaurants located at 2817 West Dallas Street, will close after dinner service this week — making way for a host of new restaurants.
5 newly opened businesses in Tomball, Magnolia
Heirloom Cafe and Market in Tomball opened July 8 and offers breakfast, brunch and lunch items along with coffee, tea and smoothies. (Courtesy Heirloom Cafe and Market) Interested in learning which Tomball and Magnolia businesses are have opened recently? Check out several that are newly opened below. All American Burgers,...
Houston Restaurant Weeks starts today.
Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest annual fundraiser for America’s largest food bank, the Houston Restaurant Weeks Food Bank. The now month-long charity dining extravaganza features specially priced lunches, brunches, and dinners at restaurants from The Woodlands to Galveston, Texas.
Iconic trio of Montrose restaurants to close after 45 years; revitalization coming soon
The trio of restaurants began in 1977 with the opening of Nino's. (Courtesy Mandola family) After 45 years of service in Montrose, the trio of Vincent Mandola restaurants—Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino—located at 2817 W. Dallas St., Houston, are set to close Aug. 5 after dinner.
Houston's oldest Chinese restaurant is still going strong after more than 50 years
China Garden continues to wow with heaping rice and meat platters and Texas-sized egg rolls.
There is something sweet going on at Mainland City Centre
We now have locations in Katy (Elyson Community) & Texas City(Mainland City Centere)!. Owner and operator of Over The Top Waffle Shoppe, located in Richmond, Texas. We had a vision and a dream of bringing a fun and gourmet ice cream experience to the area for quite some time.
Gerardo's has endured for 45 years thanks to 10,000-year-old cooking tradition
Gerardo's in the Northside relies on one signature dish: barbacoa.
cw39.com
Will you try the new SNICKERS SEASONING?
HOUSTON (CW39) I’m not saying this is a bad idea, it’s just very America-in-2022. A new seasoning blend that makes everything taste like SNICKERS is being rolled out to stores nationwide this month. The Mars candy company partnered with a condiment brand for it. Each jar is filled...
papercitymag.com
Ambitious Memorial City Mall Transformation is Only Beginning With New Open Air Center — An Inside Look at Memorial Town Square and Everything Else That’s Coming
Memorial Town Square brings a different, outdoor feel to the Memorial mall world. There are many struggling malls, places that are a shadow of themselves, still just sitting there as almost dying relics of shopping past. Memorial City Mall is not one of them. It ranks second to the Houston Galleria in sales per square foot. It is still a very successful, profitable hub.
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
Olive Garden looks at Fort Bend Town Center II opening
Olive Garden will open a 7,932-square-foot restaurant in the Fort Bend Town Center II mixed-use development. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Italian dining chain Olive Garden has signed a lease on a new restaurant at the Fort Bend Town Center II mixed-use development, according to a news release from NewQuest Properties. The...
New retailers coming soon to Houston Premium Outlets
Officials with Houston Premium Outlets announced this week three new retailers. (Courtesy Houston Premium Outlets) Officials with Houston Premium Outlets announced this week three new retailers at 29300 Hempstead Road, Cypress. Miss A, which offers beauty products for $1, is now open next to Old Navy and Journey’s. www.shopmissa.com.
Shop Texas tax-free weekend for all the best back-to-school sale items
Knowledge is power and we've got intel on how and where to find cheap school supplies!
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: August 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in August 2022. The dog days of summer are upon us this month, but there is still much fun to be had including great concert lineups, foodie events, a long-lived competition on the beach, exciting athletic events, and more.
