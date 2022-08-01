Opinion: Sinclair gas station with Dino stood at Dunwoody crossroads

www.appenmedia.com
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Georgia Music Festival Cancelled Due to Fears That Music Fans Would Bring Guns to the EventToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Cumming Aquatic Center is going to the dogsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Mega water sports facility among latest developments wanting to build in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Alpharetta approves plans for dog park/restaurant
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — City officials have approved plans for a hybrid luxury dog park and restaurant in downtown Alpharetta. The owners behind Off Leash say the business will be a large, luxury indoor and outdoor dog park operating on a membership model in which patrons pay a monthly fee to bring their dogs to play and socialize, while they enjoy food and drinks at the business’s full-service restaurant.
scoopotp.com
Copper Coin Closing in Woodstock
Direct from their Facebook Page, we are sad to report that Copper Coin in Woodstock is closing. BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Copper Coin will be closing its doors forever on September 3rd, 2022. We are heartbroken, but rising food costs and changing customer spending habits mean we simply cannot sign another five-year lease on this space. We have loved every minute of serving you, our customers and friends. Seeing your smiling faces, knowing you are getting work done, studying for tests, writing papers, meeting with friends and even enjoying first dates has made us feel like proud parents. Our home has been your home, and now it’s time to move over and welcome something new. Always hard! Before we go, please come by the shop, have another cup of coffee (or 100), a cinnamon roll (of course) and share with us what this place has meant to you. It would mean so much to our dedicated team.
appenmedia.com
Regus honored for 23 years serving Alpharetta
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — After serving 23 years as Alpharetta City Administrator, Bob Regus officially retired on Monday night, leaving behind what officials call an unrivaled legacy of professionalism and stewardship during some of the most important moments in Alpharetta’s history. Regus’s family, friends and colleagues, both past and...
scoopotp.com
Souper Jenny Comes to Roswell
Already a megastar ITP, Jenny Levinson’s Souper Jenny broadened her mini-empire to 589 Atlanta Street in Roswell near the Roswell Mill. Technically, she moved her Decatur location to the northern section of the dining toothsome twosome of Alpharetta-Roswell. Roswellians may raise an eyebrow upon gathering she departed Decatur because of the parking disaster. As restaurant powerbroker and activist Ryan Pernice, founder of RO Hospitality will be the first to tell us, downtown Roswell isn’t exactly kind to parking. However, the Roswell Mill area is more parking-friendly than nearby Canton Street.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,047,232 which is 1,178% higher than the state average of $316,705.
pickensprogress.com
Scenic Byway – down the road? Proposed 81-mile Amicalola Scenic Byway will link Pickens and neighboring counties
“Boosting heritage and cultural tourism and appreciation of the natural beauty of the area” is a part of the reason for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s possible establishment of a scenic byway, a portion of which would traverse parts of Pickens County. The DOT has accepted an application from Dawson, Gilmer, and Pickens County officials to consider the possibility of the scenic byway.
appenmedia.com
Four vehicle break-ins logged on same street in Johns Creek
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. –– Police were notified of a vehicle break-in on Surrey Park Trail sometime overnight July 5. When they arrived on scene, however, police were alerted that neighbors’ vehicles had also been entered. The first victim told police the front doors of his car had...
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Everybody knew Billy Bates, Part 2
In a previous column, I described Billy Bates’ experiences as a sailor during World War II. The story continues today about his passion for life as expressed through his wide-ranging interests and through some of the people who played important roles in his life. Billy had many hobbies. He...
appenmedia.com
Metro Atlanta cities scramble to fill police vacancies
NORTH METRO ATLANTA — North Metro Atlanta cities are scrambling to recruit police officers and hang on to those they have by increasing compensation as vacant positions become more prevalent. The moves follow a national trend of resignations and retirements coupled with decreased hiring rate. A June 2021 Police...
tornadopix.com
Historic Roswell Ranch is up for sale for $125,000 and preservation agreement – SaportaReport
If you’re a history buff in the market for an overhead fix, a $125,000 and preservation agreement can make you one of the oldest surviving homes in Fulton County. Hembree Farm in Roswell, dating from circa 1835, is on display from the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation through a program that offers endangered historic buildings to buyers wishing to rehabilitate and permanently preserve them.
fox5atlanta.com
Rising COVID-19 case numbers bring Atlanta into 'Red Zone'
ATLANTA - Rising number of COVID-19 cases have put the city of Atlanta back in the "Red Zone" of infection. In the Atlanta's recovery plan, the city put in place four different zones designed to see the severity of the pandemic. According to the system, for the city to be...
‘We feel trapped’: Neighbors in Brookhaven pleading with city after homes flooded, stranded
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — It isn’t a river rapid. But it is the intense flow of water from Saturday afternoon in the backyards of several homes along Cartecay Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Pouring from one yard to the next. Ring camera captured...
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
getnews.info
Palm 78, New Fine Dining Steak and Seafood Restaurant, Opens in Metro-Atlanta
Atlanta, GA – August 3, 2022 – Diners in the affluent Alpharetta community seeking a fine dining experience that incorporates deliciously prepared steak and seafood entrees infused with the taste of the tropics, can now find it at Palm 78 Restaurant, which just opened its doors for business.
Happy National Georgia Day: Did You Know These Famous Actors Are From The Peach State?
National Georgia Day commemorates when the state of Georgia entered the Union. We celebrate with a list of famous actors who represent inside.
The Citizen Online
Thieves busy in Peachtree City
It is not unusual to have a golf cart stolen in Peachtree City. Somewhat less common is to have a cart stolen while at a charging station. This has happened before, and it happened again on July 28. An officer on July 28 at approximately 6:20 a.m. responded to Balmoral...
fox5atlanta.com
Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown
ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
appenmedia.com
NOTICE OF TRAINING SESSION
This is a work session for the purpose of training new board members. No petitions will be discussed during this time.
appenmedia.com
Roswell woman loses her wallet while grocery shopping
ROSWELL, Ga. –– A Roswell woman reported her wallet stolen after she was notified by her bank July 13 of a $1,800 Walmart purchase. The victim reported the incident around 2:30 p.m. after she had arrived at Publix on Woodstock Road to purchase groceries and found her wallet missing. The victim was at a hardware store in Alpharetta prior to Publix, so she contacted the store to ask if it was turned in.
AOL Corp
Killer Mike, 2 Chainz Slam Proposed Atlanta ‘Nuisance’ Ordinance They Say Could ‘Wipe Out’ Black Businesses
Killer Mike and 2 Chainz appeared at a City Council meeting in Atlanta on Monday (Aug. 1) to speak out against a proposed city ordinance they said could have a negative impact on local businesses and nightclubs run and owned by people of color. Chainz, who introduced himself by his birth name, Tauheed Epps, noted in his remarks that he owns two local businesses, Escobar and Escobar Seafood, before turning the microphone over to his friend Mike.
