Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human

🐟 It’s Official: Syracuse, New York Is Getting A New Aquarium
It's been a controversial conversation amongst everyone since it's plan was announced by Onondaga County Executive, Ryan McMahon -- and now, has officially been voted in favor of by county legislators. It was decided Tuesday that a near $85 million aquarium will built at the Inner Harbor in Syracuse. The...
newyorkupstate.com
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
These Lake Ontario Restaurants Mean Great Food and ‘Wow’ Sunsets
Upstate New York is blessed to have hundreds of miles of our own private "ocean" at our back door. Lake Ontario stretches all the way from Niagara County up through Cape Vincent, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. This beautiful watery backdrop affords residents everything from lakeside homes and camping areas to marinas with boats coming and going off the lake, and to some wonderful restaurants that take full advantage of the Lake Ontario waterfront.
One Of New York’s Biggest Food Truck Events Is Coming Back To CNY
It's Back! #SYRFoodTrucks Fall Fest is making a return to Syracuse this year and it's bigger than ever before. It'll be held on Saturday, September 24th at the New York State Fairgrounds all day, from 11am to 10pm. The annual event features over 50 food trucks, more than 100 artisan...
newyorkupstate.com
Syracuse named one of the 10 best places to retire — affordably
As rising prices disrupt many older Americans’ retirement plans, some may be looking for a more affordable place to live when they exit the workforce — such as Central New York. Syracuse has been named one of the “10 best affordable places to retire” in 2022 by realtor.com....
Wiggle Waggle Walk-A-Thon Is Back For It’s 30th Anniversary In Clinton
The Wiggle Waggle Walkathon is back and celebrating in a big way to mark their 30th anniversary here in Central New York. Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 24th at the Kirkland Town Park in Clinton for the 2022 Wiggle Waggle Walkathon. Every year, the Wiggle Waggle Walkathon brings together...
Will grants, cheap power bring a major chip manufacturer to Clay? (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 2)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 80; Low: 62. Brutal heat expected this week in Upstate NY. INTRODUCING A NEW WEEKLY FEATURE: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. They’re the backbone of our community; the people who volunteer, who launch businesses, who teach the next generation. We’re launching a weekly series of Q&A interviews with those people. You’ll learn who they are, what they do behind the scenes and what they plan to do next. We’re calling it “SyraQs.” First up in the series? Meet Kevin Henry, president of Syracuse’s Juneteenth Committee, the city’s director of building maintenance and operation, and the man behind Henry’s Hen House at the New York State Fair. (Dennis Nett photo)
Popular CNY Trampoline Park Is Temporarily Closing Its Doors
Sorry parents, your kids are going to be "hopping mad" they can't go here this summer. Rockin' Jump in New Hartford has officially closed it's doors to the public. They made the announcement on their Facebook page, alluding that the closing is most likely temporary decision. The message was posted just a week following another post that shared updated business hours for visitors.
One of 15 Best Root Beers in Country Comes From Central New York
One of the 15 best roots beers in the country comes from Central New York. Saranac Brewery brews up more than great beer. F.X. Matt Brewing has one of the best roots beers in the country, which comes as no surprise to anyone who has tried the tasty soda. Tasting...
Update on Owasco Lake 9 Element Plan
As the many continue to advocate for the health of Owasco Lake and its watershed, Auburn City Councilor Terry Cuddy has an update on the lake’s 9 Element Plan after a July 25th meeting:. Despite the progress, Cuddy says New York State needs to be doing more. Auburn City...
Got a Confession to Make? Rare Catholic Confessional for Sale in Rome
You don't have to go to Vatican City in Rome, Italy to buy a Catholic confessional-- this one is available in Rome, New York! And it can be yours for just $15,000. I found this rather unusual item on eBay. Here's what the seller says about it:. This spectacular confessional...
One Central New York City Makes List of “Best Places to Affordably Retire”
Just like you are, I am counting down the days until retirement. Realistically in today's economy, the likelihood of that happening sooner rather than later is depressing, but I am optimistic for my time when I can sit back and drink a cup of coffee in the morning without any pressing work responsibilities.
To the point: Last licks from readers on $85M aquarium (Your Letters)
Editor’s note: The following letters were edited for brevity. Deal-making or bribery? It is appalling that Legislator Charles Garland has promised his vote to Ryan McMahon in return for funds for his district — funds that should be used right now for his district. (“Ryan McMahon and Charles Garland celebrate ‘making sausage’ to get an aquarium,” July 29, 2022) Is bribery the only way to have partisan compromise? What about the will of the people, those who all of you are, in theory, representing? That money surplus should be used for them, not for the whim of the county executive. This proposal should be on the November ballot. Let the people decide, not a handful of individuals who are supposed to represent us. — Marylea S. Lombard, Syracuse.
King Of Queens Star Kevin James Should Plan A Trip From Syracuse To Utica NY
Actor and comedy guru Kevin James has been spotted numerous times over the last few weeks in Syracuse New York. James needs to hit the thruway and visit Utica for real. New York Upstate reports that the actor and comedian was at Pastabilities in Armory Square on Monday August 1st. With that, rumors are now swirling he might be in Syracuse to film a movie:
Syracuse’s newest brewery tasting room taps into the hottest sandwich on TV
Syracuse, N. Y. — You don’t need to travel to Chicago, or feed your vicarious craving on TV, to get a taste of the famous Windy City creation, Italian Beef. A big, messy and spicy Chicago-style Italian Beef sandwich is a featured regular item on the menu at Buried Acorn Taproom and Eats, which opened July 30 at 900 E. Fayette St. in Syracuse.
Lancaster Farming
Seven Things That Make Empire Farm Days Special
POMPEY, N.Y. — Empire Farm Days says it is the "largest outdoor agricultural trade show in the Northeastern U.S." But I've never managed to make it up to Pompey for the event. This year, I finally addressed that. As an Empire Farm Days newbie, I wasn't quite sure what...
Aquarium can help make CNY a place to visit for a week, not a weekend (Guest Opinion by Rick Destito)
Rick Destito, of Syracuse, is owner of The Gear Factory on the city’s West Side. Since being in my early 20s, traveling a lot around the country first by myself and then later on with my wife and kids, I have seen a lot of places and experienced what feels like many different worlds. I’m excited about exploring, reading about, and studying different places, trying to understand how they work. This is also how I learned how great of a place Central New York is and how many untapped opportunities there are for growth in so many ways.
syracuse.com
Syracuse University buys Varsity Pizza and Faegan’s property, but don’t look for immediate changes
Syracuse N.Y. — Few things are as linked by tradition and history as Syracuse University and the Varsity Pizza shop in the Marshall Street area. The relationship is now even stronger: SU this month bought a strip of four commercial properties on South Crouse Avenue that includes the Varsity, Faegan’s Pub and other retail and commercial spaces.
15 New Food & Drink Vendors Among 100+ Coming to NYS Fair
15 new food vendors will bring plenty of different options to try at the New York State Fair this year. From Maine lobster to Texas barbecue, there's sure to be something for every taste bud. “This large crop of new food and drink providers will offer fairgoers a wonderful chance...
worldatlas.com
7 Charming Lake Towns In Upstate New York
Upstate New York is a real delight to visit, featuring many popular tourist destinations, including the Adirondack Mountains, Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls. These lakeside towns with vibrant centers and deep history set in the surroundings of mesmerizing nature for year-round outdoor activities are the ultimate charming getaway into the state's northwest.
