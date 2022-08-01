Entertainment Outlets to Support This National Black Business Month

August is National Black Business Month and also our cue to enjoy the last few weeks of summertime fun. Whether you’re hosting out-of-town guests to the many treasures of Detroit or bonding with family before it’s time for back to school, here are some options to consider of Black-owned entertainment and wellness venues and events.

Shamayim “Mama Shu” Harris via Instagram

Located on Avalon St. (Between Woodward and Second) in Highland Park, this mecca occupies 98% of the block and is helmed by the formidable Shamayim “Mama Shu” Harris. While she primarily focuses on being a part of the village that raises our children, Shu and her crew engage with the entire community.

Every Wednesday, 5 – 10 p.m.

Whine & Wangs at 40 Avalon St. Poetry, live music, comedy, local artists, and resident DJ, DJ Tone. Known as The Homework House during the school year, the upstairs turns into what Harris describes as a “Light club/juke joint – not a night club,” for Whine and Wangs.

August 17, 5 – 11 p.m.

The 11 th Annual Reggae in the Hood Music Festival at Jakobi Ra Park located at 34-36 Avalon . Honoring Marcus Garvey’s 135 th birthday and Mama Shu’s youngest son Jakobi Ra’s 17 th birthday. Refreshments and adult beverages sold. Lineup includes Molly Wop, One Love Reggae Band, HYA LEVEL, DJ Eddie Riott, Ras Kamaal with Music of the Lions & Lords and Ted Strunck; $10 cover.

August 26 – 28

Jakobi Ra Park — Hood Camp Weekend, 25 spots available for children ages 12-18. Kids will experience urban survival and camping techniques right in the neighborhood, edible herbs, CPR and First Aid certification, emergency preparedness, financial literacy and more. Meals provided along with tight security and parent volunteers; $50 registration.

Follow @theavalonvillage and visit theavalonvillage.org this National Black Business Month.

Black Girl Vegan Brunch

Chef Chantele Willis-Jones. Photo courtesy of Malaika Hilson.

August 21 , 12–3 p.m.

The D Loft located at 9421 Jos Campau, in Hamtramck. Curated by Estella’s Cuisine, a vegan pop up boutique, owner Chantele Willis-Jones promises an “elevated brunch experience” featuring delicious vegan treats. There will also be unlimited mimosas, a DJ and karaoke in an atmosphere perfect for bad and boujee attire. The menu will include gluten free, soy free and nut free options such as chick pea scramble, chick pea tuna, pancakes or waffles, fried chicken (oyster mushrooms or cauliflower), sweet potato kale hash, and dessert. Tickets are $150. Follow estellascuisine.com . Follow @estellas_cuisine .

Health is Wealth – Detroit

August 16, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Estern Market Shed 3 located at 2440 Russell St. Hosted by the Black Legacy Advancement Coalition, this wellness expo is designed to bring education, fun, joy, healing and restoration to the city of Detroit through conversations, resources and experiences about our collective health and wellness.

“We are bringing the city’s leading wellness experts and influencers together for an action-packed day full of unforgettable events and activities,” says Dexter Sullivan, president of The Black Legacy Advancement Coalition. “This free event will bring people together around dynamic performances and thousands of dollars in giveaways.”

Panelists and presenters will include Dr. Sabrina Jackson, Cartier Matlock, Lisa A. Smith, Raphael Wright, Armond Rashad, Dezi Santiago and more.

For the full line up, program schedule and to register for one of many giveaways during the event, follow @blac_coalition and visit HealthisWealthDetroit.com this National Black Business Month.

Spot Lite Detroit

Images by Christian Najjar

Nestled on Detroit’s Eastside, Spot Lite Detroit , located at 2907 Beaufait, is the exception to several rules. Located near Tyree Guyton’s Heidelberg project it features a range of live music, themed events, and a record store in the back. The charming staff reflects the diverse crowd that frequents the cavernous, yet welcoming space. Owner, Roula David, who is of Middle Eastern decent, is known by her friends as a proven purveyor of art, culture, music and creativity. She describes Spot Lite as where she is “able to put all my energies and all my loves in one place.” No cover charge and happy hour till 7 p.m. on Saturdays, add a special shine to this venue.

Follow @Spotlitedetroit and Spotlitedetroit.com .

August 3

Breaking Atoms with Drake Phifer and Brandon Christopher (House Music)

August 4

Detroit Electronic Quarterly featured event

August 5

6–9 p.m. No Boundaries Quartet (Improv funk) // 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Don Lite (R&B and hip-hop)

4–8 p.m. Saturday Sessions with DJ Skeez and DJ Dez // 9 p.m.–2 a.m. The Detroit I love with Michael Seraphini and TYLR

August 10

79FM with Blaaqgold (Neo Soul tribute to Erykah Badu)

August 11

Industry Love – Multiple guest DJs with residents Jesse Cory and Vincent Patricola

August 12

House Party (R&B, Hip-hop)

August 1 3

Charivari Festival After-Party

August 17

DeeJay Dancing with Ryan Spencer and Scott Zacharias

August 18

NTS Radio presents at Spot Lite

August 19

THE NOESIS with Blaaqgold and Mefftah

August 20

Soul in the Horn (House Music)

August 24

Detroit Soup event

August 25

Intersections presents by Andres’ (Live house music)

August 26

Phat Kat featuring Will Sessions

August 27

Housecats with Stacey Hale and Jenny LaFemme (House Music Masquenada)

WallStreet Ultra Lounge

ZanYé at Karaoke Night. Image Courtesy of ZanYé. Image from Instagram @wallstreet_ultra_lounge

WallStreet Ultra Lounge is located at 18458 James Couzens. This upscale bar is redefining grown and sexy with a full kitchen, live entertainment and guest DJs every week. Start follow @wallstreet_ultra_lounge this National Black Business Month.

Sundays, 8 p.m.

Detroit’s Livest Band Wee Bone Entertainment brings live music and open mic. Free entry with food and drink specials.

Tuesdays, 8–11 p.m.

Soulful siren, ZanYé hosts karaoke with music by The Bone Man of WeeBone Entertainment. Free entry, free parking, $2 tacos and tequila specials.

Wednesdays, 4 p.m.–2 a.m.

The Wednesday Night Vibe with The Maestro Charles Hicks. Happy Hour 4-8 p.m. $5 cover

Thursdays, 6 p.m.–12 a.m.

Two for 1 Thursdays, $5 drinks until 8 p.m. Hosted by Al Coles, music by DJ OC.

Fridays, 10 p.m.

R&B Fridays with music by DJ Ric Flair and DJ Kutz. Hosted by Twan P. Free entry before 10 p.m.

Saturdays, 8p.m.–2 a.m.

The Kutz Experience with DJ Kutz. Free entry before 10 p.m.

Sunset Vibes Yin Nights

Visit Yin Yoga at The Spirit Plaza every Wednesday this National Black Business Month.

Jamel Randall, the Black Yoda of yogis and owner of Trap Yoga and Massage Studio, invites all ages and stages to “turn down with the stars ” with Yin Yoga, every Wednesday, 8pm downtown at The Spirit Plaza at 2 Woodward Ave. For those who are apprehensive, Randall insists that it’s more about mental than physical discipline. “There’s no need to have some type of flexibility level or experience in yoga because it’s super easy.” he explains. “The idea of yin is letting go. At the very beginning of the class, I ask that you set the intention to focus on what is, and that’s the breath and the sensation that you feel. That way, you can start to create this habit pattern, inside yourself and your consciousness, where you’re no longer reacting to the external. Now you’re able to focus on those aspirations or aims that you have in life.”

Since starting this past April with under 30 participants, Yin Yoga Night has grown to host over 200 people. It suggested that you bring a yoga mat, blanket for chilly nights, and water. Register for free on Eventbrite and visit thetrapstudio.com and follow @thetrapstudio this National Black Business Month.

