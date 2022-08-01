ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Official: Liverpool Youngster Tyler Morton Joins Blackburn On Season-Long Loan

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NQIIL_0h0WtHwd00

Tyler Morton has officially joined Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan, as Liverpool want him to gain first team experience.

Tyler Morton has officially joined Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan, as Liverpool want him to gain first-team experience.

Liverpool's transfer business has been quiet in recent weeks, with Jurgen Klopp getting his incoming business done earlier on in the window.

However, outgoings are still possible, including loan deals for youngsters. Loan deals are a very good way of getting the youth players' first team experience, which allows them to develop easier into the main squad.

One player who is proof of it working is Harvey Elliot. The skillful midfielder spent a season-long loan with Championship side Blackburn Rovers in the 2020/21 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pfTaM_0h0WtHwd00

Elliot played on the right-wing for the midlands club, where he performed incredibly, impressing not just the Rovers fans but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Since returning to Anfield, he has been a big part of Klopp's plans and was put into the first team last season. Unfortunately, his season came to a hurdle as he suffered a huge injury.

This season, Elliot seems to be back in the mind of Jurgen Klopp, impressing throughout pre-season. Another player that may take a similar route as Elliot is Tyler Morton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VkvcQ_0h0WtHwd00

IMAGO / Sportimage

The defensive midfielder has officially joined Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan. The experience the youngster will get will be crucial if he wants to be a first-teamer for Liverpool in the long term.

Will Blackburn fans be impressed once again by a Liverpool youngster? As a Liverpool, we can be assured he is in good hands.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup

Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Jurgen Klopp
SPORTbible

Manchester United 'Unimpressed' With Cristiano Ronaldo Snubbing Erik Ten Hag Team-Talk After Leaving Friendly Early

Manchester United were reportedly unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour during Sunday's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, as speculation continues over the striker's future. Ronaldo made his first appearance of pre-season as United were held to a 1-1 draw by their Spanish opponents at Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Reds#Uk#Imago
SB Nation

Sunderland’s Remaining Transfer Business - Who Would You Sign?

Daniel Iversen – 25 (Loan/potential permanent) The Danish goalkeeper has enjoyed successful loan spells at Rotherham and Preston North End in the last few seasons. Iversen was first linked to Sunderland at the start of the window, and whilst chatter around his departure from Leicester City has died down, media reports suggest that he’ll be allowed to leave once the future of Kasper Schmeichel is resolved.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Premier League 2022-23 preview No 12: Liverpool

Guardian writers’ predicted position 2nd (NB: this is not necessarily Andy Hunter’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) There is a touch of the unknown about Liverpool this season, unusually, with Jürgen Klopp starting a first full campaign at Anfield without Sadio Mané and looking to a pool of young talent led by Darwin Núñez to compensate for the undeniable loss of the Senegal international. Not in doubt, however, is Liverpool’s position as the best-equipped team to deny Manchester City a hat-trick of Premier League titles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy