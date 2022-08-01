Williams: Trial was 'abuse of prosecutorial discretion'

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams, who ran for his job on a reform platform that included reviewing and correcting wrongful convictions, told reporters Monday he now knows what it feels like to face “an overreaching, rogue prosecution.”

Williams was acquitted last week on federal tax charges that had hung over him since before he won the district attorney post in December 2020.

In his first public comments since the verdict, Williams invoked the names of several people exonerated in recent years after wrongful convictions.

“What happened to me can happen to anyone,” Williams said during a brief news conference on the steps of the state criminal courthouse. “My role here and my goal here is to make sure that justice is served in this building behind me.”

He also said he would continue a focus on prosecuting violent crime. It’s a growing problem in a city with an undermanned police force and it has fed local criticism of some of Williams’ policies, including a prohibition on charging suspects as habitual offenders, which can mean harsher sentences.

“Our city is in dire straits. We need everyone in the boat rowing in the same direction,” Williams said.

Williams’ former law partner, Nicole Burdette, was convicted on four charges in the trial. Williams said he is confident she will be exonerated.

Burdette’s attorneys last week said she had been offered immunity “in return for false testimony against Jason Williams.”

“She refused to lie or embellish the truth and she paid a dear cost for her integrity,” Williams said Monday.

Williams would not take questions before entering the courthouse. Federal prosecutors have declined comment on the verdict.

Williams and Burdett had been accused of conspiring to cheat on Williams’ taxes during a five-year period ending in 2017. The jury acquitted both on 10 counts involving Williams’ taxes, but convicted Burdett on four separate counts involving her own taxes.