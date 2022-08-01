Iowa Jail Employee Charged After Allegedly Having Sex with Inmate in Utility Closet

people.com
Reporter Speaks Out After Alabama Prison Official Said Her 'Skirt Was Too Short' to Witness Execution
A local reporter said officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections initially said she would not be able to witness an execution last week as her skirt and shoes violated the prison's dress code. In a Twitter post that detailed the incident, Ivana Hrynkiw, a reporter and managing producer for...
Florida Mom Who Reportedly Canceled Plans to See Her Kids Mysteriously Vanishes After Boarding Bus to Tampa
Authorities are searching for a Florida mother last seen boarding a Greyhound bus headed for Tampa. Erica Ann Johnson, 36, was reported missing by her family on July 14, six days after she was last captured on surveillance footage at a bus station. According to police, Johnson boarded a bus...
Ky. Woman Mourns Loss of Both Parents in Historic Flood: 'They Were the Biggest-Hearted People'
A Kentucky woman is in mourning after both of her parents were killed in the historic floods that struck Kentucky last week. James Miller, 73, was found dead, and his wife Carol Miller, 72, is presumed dead after the catastrophic floodwaters consumed their home in Hindman last week, their daughter Ashley Collins tells PEOPLE. Authorities may have found her mom's body, but they're awaiting DNA tests to confirm, Collins adds. (Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that the death toll from the devastating flood had risen to 30.)
