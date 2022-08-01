Quick sworn in as interim superintendent of Richmond County Schools

HAMLET — Dennis Quick was sworn in as Richmond County Schools’ interim superintendent on the morning of Monday, Aug. 1, 2022; Richmond County Clerk of Superior Court Vickie Daniel administered the oath.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the Richmond County Schools Central Office Board Room at 9 a.m., marking the beginning of Quick’s term. Quick was accompanied by his wife, Nadine Quick, who held the Bible as he placed his left hand on it to recite the oath. During his swearing-in ceremony, Quick expressed gratitude to the board and excitement to lead his community as interim superintendent.

Quick has held several leadership roles within Richmond County Schools, including assistant principal, principal, executive director of auxiliary services, and associate superintendent.

Richmond County Schools is delighted to have Quick serve our students, staff, and community as interim superintendent.