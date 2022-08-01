ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Quick sworn in as interim superintendent of Richmond County Schools

By Richmond County Schools
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9Gmb_0h0WslC600

HAMLET — Dennis Quick was sworn in as Richmond County Schools’ interim superintendent on the morning of Monday, Aug. 1, 2022; Richmond County Clerk of Superior Court Vickie Daniel administered the oath.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the Richmond County Schools Central Office Board Room at 9 a.m., marking the beginning of Quick’s term. Quick was accompanied by his wife, Nadine Quick, who held the Bible as he placed his left hand on it to recite the oath. During his swearing-in ceremony, Quick expressed gratitude to the board and excitement to lead his community as interim superintendent.

Quick has held several leadership roles within Richmond County Schools, including assistant principal, principal, executive director of auxiliary services, and associate superintendent.

Richmond County Schools is delighted to have Quick serve our students, staff, and community as interim superintendent.

Comments / 1

Related
WBTW News13

Emotions run high at Latta community meeting addressing recent resignations

LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — A community meeting Sunday in Latta aimed to address the recent resignations of several town leaders and half of its police force, but at times it devolved into a yelling match between officials and residents. Two council members and the town’s attorney and police chief have resigned over the last two […]
Up and Coming Weekly

Cumberland County teacher named to WGU Alumni Council

Maureen Stover of Fayetteville has been appointed to Western Governors University Southeast Region Distinguished Alumni Council and will provide insight for the needs of WGU students in North Carolina. Stover is a high school science teacher with Cumberland County Schools, a former Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, NC
Government
City
Hamlet, NC
County
Richmond County, NC
WMBF

Latta residents voice frustration over police, council resignations; town names interim police chief

LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - The Latta Town Council held a special meeting Sunday following several resignations among law enforcement and town officials. The agenda called for a vote on the resignation of council members as well as a discussion on “town and police department concerns” after a number of police officers have resigned in the town, including Police Chief Josh Holt.
LATTA, SC
cbs17

Cumberland County Health Department closes for air conditioning repairs, patients being rescheduled

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The air conditioning units stopped working Tuesday morning at Cumberland County’s Department of Public Health, prompting its closure at 11 a.m. As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the department located at 1235 Ramsey Street remains closed and there is no update to the timeline of when its operations will continue, according to county officials. While there’s no clear time of reopening, it appears the department is expecting to be closed all day on Wednesday.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
richmondobserver

Man wanted in Scotland County caught in Richmond County license check

ROCKINGHAM — A South Carolina man wanted on charges in Scotland County was arrested early Monday morning at a license check in Richmond County. According to a press release, deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a license checking station on Mill Road around 1:30 a.m. when the driver of one vehicle pulled up and said he didn’t have a license.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Have Quick#Board Room#Hamlet Dennis Quick#Superior Court
peedeenewsnetwork.com

New School Year at Butler Academy Includes Middle School Launch

Hartsville, S.C., July 29, 2022 — With the first day of the new school year on July 20, Butler Academy (BA for short) officially became a network of two schools serving families in seven counties as it launched its middle school experience. Beginning this year with fifth and sixth grade (and seventh eighth grades coming next year and the year after), BA’s deeply intentional approach to whole-child responsive-classroom education will support scholars and their families through a period that, for many, can sometimes feel quite stressful.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
heraldadvocate.com

Marlboro County continues to have highest unemployment

The unemployment rates continued to increase in every county in June. Marlboro County continued to have the highest rate in the state at 7.1%. The rate was 6.6% in May. Bamberg County was second at 6.6%. Lexington and Charleston counties had the lowest rates at 2.9%. The state unemployment rate...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pines Funerals – Where hometown means Moore

Pines Funerals brings faith to its families with a focus on offering individualized services while preserving community heritage. Owner Robert Nunnaley worked with Mr. Prickett at the Carthage location, Fry & Prickett Funeral Home, from 1990 until Prickett’s death in 2017 when Nunnaley purchased the company. “He was a...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina county among nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat, according to federal map

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina’s Scotland County is one of the nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat over the next few decades when it comes to housing and transportation, according to a recently released map from federal agencies. The county ranked ninth on the list. The housing and transportation vulnerability list is mostly […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Deputies arrest Lexington man on drug charges in Cameron

A 30-year-old Lexington man is facing several charges following a traffic stop on Aug. 1. Justin Phillippi was placed at the Moore County Detention Center under a $3,500 secured bond and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, fictitious registration card/tag, said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news statement.
CAMERON, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy