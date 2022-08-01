Reported Sunday Standoff in St. Joseph Ends With One in Custody

www.northwestmoinfo.com
Offender Death at St. Joseph Prison
The Missouri department of Corrections has announced the death of an offender being housed at the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Corrections Center in St. Joseph. According to the release at 4:50 P.M. Sunday, July 31, 72-year-old offender John Dunn (DOC # 169043) was pronounced dead at the correctional center. The Department of Correction says Dunn’s death appears to be from natural causes.
Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening. The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday.
Savannah man arrested in daylong standoff with SJPD
A Savannah, Missouri, man was arrested by St. Joseph police on suspicion of firing around 20 or more shots from a house after a daylong standoff Sunday in the 700 block of South 16th Street. Harry N. Ritzinger, 50, was arrested Sunday night and charged with unlawful use of a...
Iowa State Patrol issues a warning about a Missouri murder suspect
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa State Patrol has issued an alert for people to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder in Adair County. Jesse Rongey is #WANTED is considered Armed & Dangerous. If you have any information, please contact Adair County (Missouri) Sheriff’s Office at 660-665-5621 or the U.S. Marshal’s Office at 877-926-8332 or usmarshals.gov/tips. (click on the image to enlarge)
Barricaded suspect in custody after three hour standoff
A barricaded suspect was arrested by the St. Louis County Emergency Response team after a three hour standoff Sunday night. It happened on the 3600 of Mallard Drive around 6:30 p.m. on July 31st. It was reported that a man had made threats to kill his family after a domestic assault.
Kan. driver cited after excavator strikes underside of viaduct
ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas man avoided injury after an accident just before 8a.m. Wednesday in Atchison. An excavator on a trailer being pulled by a Kenworth truck and driven by Kim Rader, Atchison, was eastbound on Main Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The excavator struck the underside of...
Two teenagers die, two others injured in head-on crash south of St. Joseph
The head-on collision of a car and a pickup truck south of St. Joseph resulted in two fatalities, one person seriously hurt, and a fourth person receiving minor injuries. Fatally injured were two passengers in the car, 19-year-old Alexander Brown, and a 14-year-old juvenile boy, both of st. Joseph. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, four miles south of St. Joseph on Route A.
Angry Missouri Man Shoots Crop Dusting Plane For Flying Too Close To House
A Missouri man is accused of attempted murder after shooting a midair crop duster airplane with a high-powered rifle. The reason? The man thought the plane was flying too low near his property and he “wanted him to stop." The 62-year-old Missouri man identified as Donald V. Bates Jr....
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield resident was arrested early Sunday in Livingston County. Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hoerrman was accused of driving while intoxicated/alcohol, possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. The patrol said she was released from custody. A Kansas City...
Wanted fugitive arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old fugitive from Nebraska was arrested this afternoon in Rapid City. Tanner Danielson was wanted on multiple charges such as first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first degree sexual assault. Following the crime that took...
Two arrested in the Upstate for out of state in 2010
Two people were arrested over the weekend in Greenville County in connection to a cold case murder, out of state. In 2010, 19 year old German Clerici of Wichita, Kansas was reported missing. Days later, he was found shot to death.
Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state’s most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called to the state prison in Bismarck at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday “regarding a resident who had caused self-harm.” The trooper was told that Chad Isaak,48, had been taken by ambulance to a Bismarck hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:24 p.m. Authorities didn’t immediately give a cause of death. Prison spokeswoman Kayli Richards said in a statement Monday that state confidentiality laws prevent her from disclosing whether Isaak had been considered a suicide risk or held under any special conditions at the prison.
Driver arrested after hitting at least five cars near Washington
A driver was taken into custody near Washington for reckless driving after crashing into at least five vehicles Tuesday afternoon.
Puppies stolen from Vermont home, 1 still missing
COVENTRY, Vt. — Vermont State Police are searching for a missing puppy that was reported stolen along with two others last month. On Monday, state troopers were called to investigate the theft of three puppies from a home on Nebelski Road in Coventry. The owners, Daniel Rich, 48, and Jennifer Rhodes, 52, said that three of their 6-week-old puppies were stolen from an outdoor enclosure on July 25.
Man dies in Lake boat accident
An Illinois man is dead after a Friday boar crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers say 41 – year old Timothy Ridens died when he hit a wake and was thrown from the boat. They say he was going too fast for conditions. Two passengers had serious injuries. Another had only minor injuries.
Suspect in fatal mass stabbing on Wisconsin river identified, charged with homicide
SOMERSET, Wis. — A 52-year-old Minnesota man is facing a host of charges in connection with a mass stabbing that killed a 17-year-old boy and wounded four others on Wisconsin’s Apple River on Saturday afternoon. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson identified the suspect as Nicolae Miu from...
Colorado Man’s Missouri Arrest Leads to Funny Responses on Social Media
In Colorado marijuana is legal, but in many other states, law enforcement still considers the plant to be dangerous and forbidden. According to a press release from Camdenton, Missouri, Kenneth A. Lamoreaux, 45, of Greeley, Colorado was arrested on multiple charges following the discovery of more than 130 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.
