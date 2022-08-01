Schenectady man pleads not guilty to murder

www.cnyhomepage.com
Driver in fatal Northway crash denied parole again
Dennis Drue, the drunk, drugged, and serial dangerous driver who killed Shenendehowa Junior Chris Stewart and his best friend Deanna Rivers in a Northway crash back in 2012, will stay behind bars.
Albany man allegedly lies about stolen cash
An Albany man has been issued an appearance ticket after he allegedly told police $25,000 had been stolen from his bank account when it really hadn't.
Schenectady man sentenced for distributing drugs
A Schenectady man has been sentenced for distributing heroin and cocaine base. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Gregory Sherrills, Jr., 40, was sentenced to five years in prison.
5 things to know this Wednesday, August 3
Today's five things to know include new leads in a cold case dating all the way back to 1959, a beloved Saratoga County restaurant closing due to licensing issues, and a Schenectady man arrested with over 100 grams of cocaine.
NYSP: Schenectady man arrested with over 100 grams of cocaine
A Schenectady man has been arrested after a traffic stop on the Thruway in Greene County. New York State Police said Erick Olivera, 34, was arrested on July 29.
WRGB
7 corrections officers injured in prison riot at Coxasackie Correctional Facility
COXSACKIE, NY (WRGB) — According to officials with NYSCOPBA, an attack by an inmate at the Coxsackie Correctional Facility in Greene County set off a series of attacks on corrections officers. Back on Monday, August 1st, just after 4:30 PM, an inmate exiting the mess hall told to throw...
Troy man arrested on gun, drug charges in Cohoes
The Cohoes Police Department has arrested a Troy man on gun and drug charges while trying to recover a stolen vehicle. Kalvin Kiah Jr, 18, was arrested on August 1.
Victim identified after Central Avenue homicide
Steve Smith, a spokesman for the Albany Police Department, said Wednesday that the victim was Kareem Collier, 36, of Albany.
Police exhume murder victim’s remains for new DNA
COLONIE, N.Y. (News10)-Police have exhumed the remains of an Albany woman hoping to solve her murder that’s remained a cold case since 1959. News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with the investigator who is now trying to identify the woman’s Killer. The story dates back to December, 1959. Police had identified body found along Sandcreek Road in […]
NYSP: Fort Edward man shoots at car following him
A Fort Edward man has been arrested after he allegedly shot a long gun at a person who had been following him on Hadley Road in Stone Creek.
Albany woman accused of stealing car, credit cards
An Albany woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing credit cards and a vehicle. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Sheba Flood, 29, was arrested on July 28.
Arrest made after teens shot in Gloversville
The Gloversville Police Department has made an arrest after two teens were shot in Gloversville on July 27. Davian McKinnie, 19, was arrested on July 28.
WNYT
Charges to be filed in Mayfield animal case
The sheriff’s office says the medical and vet reports from a case where dozens of animals were seized in Mayfield are back, and they are now compiling charges. As NewsChannel 13 first reported, the property is a rescue organization called Kelly’s Haven – owned and operated by Susan Kelly – a name very familiar to the sheriff’s office.
Duo allegedly steal phone, drag victim behind car
A Facebook Marketplace exchange almost turned deadly in late July, after a Massachusetts woman and an underage boy stole the cell phone they were being sold, officials said.
WRGB
Albany man accused falsely reporting theft of funds from his own account
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police have arrested an Albany man, accused of attempting to defraud a bank over reports of stolen funds. Back on July 16th, State Police say 39-year-old Patrick Mcavoy reported the theft of over $25,000 from an account. And account that police say he owned....
Saratogian
Saratoga Springs police confiscate guns and drugs in two arrests
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Members of the Saratoga Springs Police Department Patrol Division and Investigations Division were recently working a combined enforcement detail specifically concentrating on the downtown business district when Investigator Rich Arpei and Patrol Officer Stephanie Herman observed two suspicious men in a parking lot on Caroline Street.
Arrest made after fatal Fulton County house fire
New York State Police have arrested an Oneida County man in connection with a fatal fire in Fulton County. Anthony Dotson Jr., 24, of Yorkville, has been charged with second-degree murder.
Arrest made after Lark Street shooting, handgun recovered
Police have made an arrest in connection to an afternoon shooting on Lark Street. A woman was injured in the incident.
WRGB
Following crash, man accused of firing gun at oncoming vehicle
FORT EDWARD, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Fort Edward man, accused of firing a weapon at an oncoming car after a crash. Back on July 30th, investigators say 43-year-old Shaun Newton was involved in a crash at around 8:07 PM in the area of Hadley Road in Stone Creek.
