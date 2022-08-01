DEADLY CRASH: Troy man killed in Pike Co.

www.wdhn.com
Related
wtvy.com
Victim identified in deadly Geneva County crash
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim has been identified in the Geneva County crash that occurred earlier Wednesday afternoon. Ronald David Thompson, age 60, of Westville, FL, was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident just North of the Pea River bridge in Geneva, according to the Geneva County Coroner.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Car crash in Geneva Co. kills one, injuries others
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim in the deadly Geneva car crash has been identified. Geneva County Coroner, Donny Adkinson confirmed to WDHN that Ronald David Thompson, 60, of Westville, FL, was pronounced dead on the scene. UPDATE:. GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Highway 27 in Geneva County is now...
wtvy.com
At least one fatality, two injuries reported in head-on collision near Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim has since been identified. GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A fatality and at least two injuries from a head-on collision are being reported near Geneva. The collision occurred near S Riverview Street and E Westville Avenue on Highway 27 South. Multiple first responders have been...
wdhn.com
Dothan attorney charged with DUI
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan attorney has been charged with driving under the influence. Valerie Dawson Judah, 57, was arrested Tuesday night after Dothan police say an officer stopped her in the 2700 block of Ross Clark Circle because she was driving erratically. Judah faced another DUI charge...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
Pike County Sheriff’s Office: Who killed Mike Mills?
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - November 23, 2013 is a day Donna Mills will remember for the rest of her life. That night, Donna’s husband, Mike Mills, went to work at the Hillmart Convenience Store in the Spring Hill Community in Pike County. The 51-year-old, described as a friendly family man, worked at the store part-time and with Pike County Transit.
wtvy.com
Dothan attorney jailed on DUI charges for second time falls, injures herself
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan attorney faces DUI charges for the second time in recent years. 57-year-old Valerie Dawson Judah was booked into the Dothan city jail Tuesday night. An officer stopped Judah in the 2700 block of Ross Clark Circle because she drove erratically, police said. As she was...
WSFA
Enterprise police charge teen girl in homicide case
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama police department has charged a teen girl following the shooting death of another teen. According to Enterprise police, the 14-year-old girl, who has not been publically identified, has been charged with manslaughter. Capt. Billy Haglund said the fatal shooting happened Tuesday in the...
WSFA
Troy man dead after single-vehicle crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash on Sunday resulted in the death of a Troy man. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the accident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. on the evening of July 31. The 2006 Ford Mustang involved in the incident, driven...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama Man Arrested After Shooting at End Zone
In the early morning hours of August 3rd, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the End Zone Sports Bar and Grill, 3120 West Broadway Boulevard, for a reported shooting. After a detailed investigation, it was determined the suspect was upset about a bicycle, and confronted subjects in the parking lot while displaying a firearm. As the subjects who were confronted left the parking lot, the suspect shot the firearm in the direction of the vehicle.
atmorenews.com
Montgomery man flees, arrested for Spice
A Montgomery man was arrested here on felony drug possession charges after he led an Atmore Police Department narcotics investigator on a chase that ended with the discovery of an unspecified amount of synthetic marijuana (Spice) inside his vehicle. APD Sgt. Darrell McMann reported that the incident began around 3:50...
wdhn.com
Victim identified in Enterprise shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim in Tuesday’s late morning shooting has been identified. Hadden Townsend, 16, of Enterprise was shot and killed by a gunshot wound to the head, according to officials. The Enterprise Police department is currently investigating the case as a homicide. Stay with WDHN...
wtvy.com
Hartford murder charges
According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the accident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. on the evening of July 31. Person of interest being held in Hartford death investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. An unidentified male is currently at the Geneva County Jail on a 72-hour hold...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of slain Alabama toddler speaks about killer’s conviction
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a five-year battle, a River Region family has justice in the murder of their 2-year-old daughter. 57-year-old Pamella Shelton of Wetumpka has been found guilty of killing her 2-year-old step-granddaughter, Rosalie Rawls. An Elmore County jury convicted Shelton on one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated child abuse.
WSFA
Enterprise police investigate juvenile homicide case
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama police department is investigating its second shooting of the day Tuesday, the latest involving the death of a minor. Enterprise police responded to the 600 block of Tartan Pines around 10:30 a.m. on reports that someone had been shot. Officers found an unresponsive...
14-year-old girl charged in shooting death of teen boy in south Alabama
A 14-year-old girl has been charged in the shooting death of a male teen in south Alabama. The girl is charged with manslaughter in the Tuesday death of a 16-year-old boy. The names of the suspect and victim have not been released. Enterprise police responded about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to...
wdhn.com
Bond set for man charged with attempted murder in Enterprise shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Bond has been set for the suspect in an early morning Enterprise shooting that has left one hospitalized. Evertt Hornsby, 41, was arrested after police say he shot a woman in the back around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday. After a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Hornsby...
Woman kidnapped Tuesday in Montgomery found unharmed; suspect in custody
UPDATE: Saquan Edwards was captured about 11 a.m. around the area of Lagoon Park in Montgomery. Montgomery police and ALEA’s Aviation Unit made the arrest. The victim was also found unharmed, in Edward’s vehicle. EARLIER: A search is underway for a man sought in an early-morning kidnapping in...
wtvy.com
Juvenile found shot to death in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (Press Release) - Enteprise police are investigating the shooting death of a juvenile. First responders received a report of an individual with a gunshot wound at a residence in 600 Block of Tartan Pines Enterprise, AL around 10:30 a.m. Responding Officers located an unresponsive juvenile male inside the...
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. man charged with murder in Hartford killing
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Hartford police have formally charged a man in the Sunday killing of a Florida woman. Brandon Waddell, of Hartford, has now been charged with the murder of Angel Nicole Stout, 25, from Graceville, Florida, according to Hartford Police Chief Annie Ward. Stout was found dead...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: 1 dead after Dale County fire
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The deadly house fire in Dale County early Sunday morning is still an active investigation. The house fire killed one man and sent a mother and son to the hospital. The mother was released from Flowers Hospital on Sunday, and the son was released...
Comments / 0