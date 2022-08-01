www.wrganews.com
LOST discussions to continue Friday
August 4, 2022–3:53 p.m. Local Option Sales Tax discussions will continue this Friday afternoon. Representatives from the City of Rome, Floyd County, and Cave Spring are trying to come to an agreement for the distribution of the local sales tax revenues. They have until the end of the month...
City of Rome anticipates spending $2 million on Banty Jones Park Improvements
The city anticipates spending more than $2 million on improvements to Banty Jones Park including a Splash Pad. Rome Community Development Director Bekki Fox explained to the Joint Services committee Tuesday. that the improvements to Banty are just one phase of the overall East Rome Choice Neighborhood Plan. The Greater...
Joint services committee discusses Banty Jones improvements
August 2, 2022–1:00 p.m. Planned renovations at Banty Jones Park were discussed during the Joint Services Committee meeting on Tuesday morning. The project went out to bid and received one back higher than expected. The new plan is to rebid the project with the renovations broken down into smaller...
Trail and road cleanup this Saturday
August 3, 2022–6:30 p.m. The public is invited to join Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful and TRED of Rome and Floyd County this weekend for the quarterly trail and road cleanup. The event will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Town Green downtown. For more information, please...
Rome City Schools: Student found with Gun
A student is facing criminal charges and disciplinary action after a gun was found at Rome High School on Wednesday. According to the Rome City School System, School administrators and law enforcement were immediately notified when they were made aware of this incident, and they immediately questioned the student about having a weapon on campus.
First Friday Concert Series resumes this Friday
August 4, 2022–3:42 p.m. The First Friday Concert Series continues tonight at the Town Green in Downtown Rome. Local favorites, Scott Thompson and the Unusual Suspects will be performing. Opening at 7pm will be another local favorite, Kevin Allen. Parking is available for free at the Fourth Avenue Parking...
Second student found with gun at Rome High
August 4, 2022–7:00 p.m. For the second time in as many days, a student at Rome High School is found with a gun while on campus. According to administrators, the student had the gun on his person, but at no time was the weapon used to threaten teachers, students, or staff.
Man charged with murdering missing woman now back in Polk County
August 4, 2022–3:30 p.m. A Rome man charged in the murder of a missing woman has been is now in the Polk County Jail after being transferred from another facility. 30-year-old Joseph Leroy Jones was initially arrested on unrelated charges and was being held in the DeKalb County, Georgia Jail.
Oak Ridge Boys to headline Weiss Lake Music Festival on Saturday
August 4, 2022–3:49 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys will be headlining a free music festival in Centre, Alabama this weekend. The Weiss Lake Music Festival will be held at Estes Field Saturday and the gates open at 4 p.m. The festival will also feature performances from local artists, and...
Man arrested following standoff in Cedartown
August 3, 2022–4:42 p.m. On Wednesday at around 1:52 a.m., the Polk County Police were dispatched to 107 Forrest Lane (Rolling Hills Subdivision – Cedartown) in reference to an unknown problem. While en route, patrol officers were updated with information that a man had allegedly pointed a gun...
Summerville Police Report more Info on Sunday Drive-By Shooting Incident
On Sunday of this week, shortly after midnight, Summerville Police officers were dispatched to 44 McGinnis Circle in reference to shots fired from a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. Summerville Police say that during the initial investigation, officers were able to obtain the vehicle description and...
One dead in Highway 27 North wreck Tuesday
August 2, 2022–9:34 p.m. An elderly woman was killed in a wreck on Highway 27 North Tuesday evening. According to Floyd County Police, at around 5:35 p.m., a lookout was issued for a vehicle that was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes near Highway 156. About three minutes later,...
Updated: Deputy-involved shooting in Gordon County
Update: Preliminary information indicates that on Monday, August 1, at 9:30 p.m., the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office was conducting an undercover drug investigation in the area of Brookline Circle and Dews Pond Road, Calhoun. During the operation, a man with a gun, identified as Walter Lee Osborne, Jr., age 26, of Calhoun, was shot and died at the scene. A second unidentified man ran from the deputies and has not been found. Two firearms/guns and suspected illegal drugs were recovered from the scene.
Cartersville Police respond to shooting at Tennesee Street
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Cartersville Police Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim located at Arias Tires, 621 N. Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and he was transported to...
Man charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct
A man was charged with aggravated assault after he went after a family member with a metal baseball bat on Etowah Terrace Monday. According to Floyd County Jail records, 27-year-old Rashad Kente’ Russell charged at the victim with the bat raised in the air, while screaming expletives. Russell is...
