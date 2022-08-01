What You Need to Know About Downtown August 1st Friday & Block Party

kxrb.com
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Which Sioux Falls Pools Are Closing Already?
It's a sure sign that the end of summer is coming way too fast. Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Department is announcing the closing dates for some of the pools in town. According to Pigeon 605, the Parks & Rec department told them that many of their lifeguard staff are heading back to college or have other fall activities they are committed to.
You’ll Make Great Memories At The Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls
I remember going to the Fair as a kid back on the farm by Leota, Minnesota. The county fairs. Nobles, Pipestone, Murray, Rock. It was a major deal! Dad and Mom would go through the farm barns, the cattle, the hogs, and the sheep. The cages of chickens, rabbits, and hamsters. But the big deal? I mean the nirvana of the fair?
Hop In & Get Ready To Ride The Sioux Falls 605 Magic Art Bus!
You've probably heard about the timeless children's show, "The Magic School Bus." Well, now there is a "magic" Sioux Falls bus dedicated to the arts and encourages creativity. The 605 Magic Art Bus is a new ride around the Sioux Empire that’s bringing arts and crafts to you! This new art experience is not just for kids. Adults can hop on to create art too!
Great Plains Zoo Scaring up Businesses to Participate in ZooBoo 2022
If you've had your fill of these searing hot summer days already and you're looking for something to help cool you down, the thought of Halloween might do the trick. The weather that comes along with the Halloween holiday might sound like a real treat to some of us right about now, especially after these 100+ degree days.
kynt1450.com
Interchange Tours Mysterious Downtown Building
Interchange is a professional and networking group which meets every Monday at noon to keep connected and to have informative presentations. Normally they meet at Minerva’s, but Yesterday, they took a tour of a mysterious building in the Meridian District. Interchange’s president, Dana Schmidt, explains what they are…
KELOLAND TV
Dillard’s to open at Empire Mall next year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is expected to open in Sioux Falls in the fall of 2023. According to a news release on the opening date, the Sioux Falls location will feature Dillard’s latest concepts in store design, presenting a full assortment of fashion selections specifically tailored to the tastes and preferences of the company’s customers.
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South Dakota
A popular grocery store chain just celebrated the grand opening of a new store location in South Dakota. Natural Grocers, a grocery store chain dedicated to providing healthy, affordable food options, just opened a brand new location on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
drgnews.com
Cattlemen’s Club, Mad Mary’s in Flandreau among 3 finalists in Beef Industry Council “Claim Your Steak” competition
Steakhouses with a Pierre connection are two of the three finalists in the Sturgis Beef Throwdown Claim Your Steak Competition. During the month of June, the South Dakota Beef Industry Council asked the public to nominate their favorite place to enjoy a steak. The top three nominees are:. Mad Mary’s...
Sioux Falls Restaurant among Most Dog-Friendly in America
When you are a dog owner, your four-legged friend isn't a pet, it's family. And just like any member of the family, you want to include them in almost everything you do, including dining out. Sometimes finding an eatery that will allow you to bring along your canine companion can...
Dillard’s is Now Coming to Sioux Falls in 2023 (For Real)
We first heard about the department store Dillard's coming to the Empire Mall in December 2018. At the time, planes were for Dillard's to open in late 2019 in the old Younkers space at the mall. But, the fall of 2019 came and went, then in early 2020 everything got rescheduled because of...you know.
Popular Sioux Falls Coffee Spot Surprisingly Closes
Everyone needs something to get their mind and body working in the morning. The solution for most people is a nice, hot (or iced) “cup of joe.”. Coffee lovers in Sioux Falls enjoy a variety of coffee shop options throughout the city. Unfortunately, there is one less to visit in Sioux Falls. In fact, it was actually shocking to see this building completely empty.
VIDEO: Robber Steals From Iconic Sioux Falls Ice Cream Shop
The temperatures are rapidly rising in the Sioux Empire which gives residents more reason to enjoy cold, delicious ice cream. However, one man must not like the taste of ice cream if he felt the need to rob a popular Sioux Falls ice cream spot. B&G Mikyway is truly a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Empower Sioux Falls launches grocery initiative by acquiring Fair Market, LLC
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Empower Sioux Falls acquired a reduced-price grocery store Fair Market, LLC. Empower Sioux Falls will use the Fair Market name for a new grocery initiative the nonprofit is launching, according to their press release. “We are excited to pursue this opportunity to meet...
siouxfalls.business
Major investment kicks off new ag industrial park
This paid piece is sponsored by Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. Construction has started on a new industrial park south of Sioux Falls at Interstate 29 and U.S. Highway 18. Eparts, an e-commerce business specializing in selling aftermarket spare parts primarily for farm equipment, plans to kick off construction at the park by building a 100,000-square-foot distribution center on the north side of Highway 18.
kingsburyjournal.com
Heck of a walleye
Mike Kroger of Dell Rapids caught this 26-inch walleye at Lake Thompson on Sat., July 23. Please send your catches to jim@kingsburyjournal.com. (Submitted Photo) Did you catch a dandy? We want to print it. Send submissions to jim@kingsburyjournal.com.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lutheran Social Services campus renamed after lead donors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lutheran Social Services Campus (LSS) on Eastbank in downtown Sioux Falls has recently been renamed. The LSS campus is taking on a new name: Fishback Campus for Opportunity, in honor of Van D. and Barbara B. Fishback who served as lead donors for the Campaign for Hope in 2016, according to a press release. The Campaign for Hope allowed for the purchase and remodel of 300 East 6th Street in support of the creation and development of a facility offering multiple LSS services.
Brookings Area Residents Need to Check Their ‘Lug Nuts!’
Hey Brookings, have you checked your lug nuts lately?. It might sound like somewhat of a personal question, but it's really a matter of safety right now for people living in the Brookings, South Dakota area. There's a vandal or group of vandals tampering with the lug nuts on the...
Open Letter To Sioux Falls Garbage Trucks: Stop Waking Me Up
Disclaimer: Sanitation workers work especially hard to keep cities clean, particularly in Sioux Falls. This is just a personal, friendly suggestion to adjust their pick-up times. When you work early in the morning like me, sleeping in is truly a gift. You cherish every minute of that sleep. It's pretty...
Check Your Cabinets: Huge Sioux Falls Sunscreen Recall
It has been a scorching summer in the Sioux Empire. That means more sunscreen has been flying off the store shelves and onto our bodies. Unfortunately, some individuals may be using some sunscreen products for protection from the sun which could actually harm in the future. One popular sunscreen company...
dakotanewsnow.com
More than 1,000 patients prescribed Paxlovid in Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two weeks ago President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, and on Sunday he test positive once again in what his doctor called a Paxlovid rebound case, so we spoke with a Sanford doctor to learn more about the drug. Dr. Jeremy Cauwels...
