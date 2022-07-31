State of Homelessness 2022: Vallejo trying to find its way with unsheltered situation

The city of Eureka has seen some success helping homeless people find jobs and homes, but has a serious shortage of low-income housing. The number of homeless people in Lake County went up 8 percent in its last Point In Time survey — a survey that showed a majority of the homeless population was born in that area. There have also been problems with encampments and complaints about contamination in the water.

EUREKA, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO